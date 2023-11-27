‘Blade Runner’ Oscar Pistorius Granted Parole in 2013 Killing of Girlfriend

Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius, known as the “Blade Runner” for the carbon-fiber prosthetics he wore as the first double amputee to race in the Olympics, will be released from a South African prison on Jan. 5.

Pistorius has been jailed for the 2013 killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, who was shot on Valentine’s Day through a bathroom door in the home the two shared in Pretoria. Pistorius, 37, has said he thought he was shooting at an intruder.

A South African parole board found Friday that Pistorius had completed the minimum detention requirement — half of his sentence — to make him parole-eligible. Pistorius and been sentenced in 2016 to serve 13 years and five months in prison.

Victim's Mother Speaks Out

The mother of Steenkamp, who had been a model and paralegal, had urged the parole board to “treat the safety of women as the most important consideration” in its deliberations about whether Pistorius should be released early.

“I do not believe Oscar’s version that he thought the person in the toilet was a burglar,” June Steencamp wrote in a victim impact statement. “I do not know anybody who does. My dearest child screamed for her life, loud enough for the neighbors to hear her.”

She did not attend Friday’s parole hearing, saying “I simply cannot muster the energy to face him again at this stage” and questioned whether Pistorius had truly dealt with his “huge anger issues” while in prison.

The judge in the 2014 trial had found Pistorius guilty of culpable homicide (on par with manslaughter), ruling that there was no evidence he had wanted to kill Steenkamp.

After prosecutors appealed against the ruling, Pistorius was convicted of murder on a legal principle known as dolus eventualis, which means he acted with extreme recklessness and should have known that whoever was behind the door would probably be killed.

Pistorius was initially sentenced to six years in prison. But in 2017, South Africa’s Supreme Court ruled that sentence was “shockingly lenient” and raised it to 15 years, minus time already served.

Reactions Filled With Anger, Concern

A person going by the name Karabo S. told Africa News about parole for Pistorius: “From my side, I feel it's too early and it's wrong. Considering the fact that in South Africa, as women, we live in fear. Men are no more scared, you know, to kill, … just because they know in a few years or even a few months, they're released and then they do it again, they're released, do it again. So I don't know what kind of example they're setting.”

David Challen, an activist against domestic abuse, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “This is the value justice systems throughout the world put on the lives of women murdered by men.”

Pistorius had been born with fibular hemimelia, a congenital absence of the fibula bone in both legs. At the age of 11 months, both his legs were amputated below the knee.

He won the 200 meters race in a world record time of 21.97 seconds in the 2004 Summer Paralympics in Athens and came in third in the 100 meters. In 2012 in London, Pistorius became the first amputee runner to compete at an Olympic Games.