Inside the Gold: Oscar Secrets The Public Doesn’t Know

What do we really know about The Oscars, Hollywood’s annual love-in of back-slapping self-congratulation and the coveted gold figurines awarded each year for excellence/longevity in the motion picture industry?

The honest answer is quite a lot. Even so, with a history stretching back almost a century and over 3,000 Oscars handed out, the Academy Awards offer up a treasure trove of fascinating facts, Oscar secrets and trivia. So, for anyone who has ever wondered how much an Oscar weighs, the only Oscar to win an Oscar, or which part of its iconic anatomy reminded actress Bette Davis of her husband, look no further.

1. Vital Statistics

Modeled in the Art Deco style and made of gold-plated bronze, the Oscar stands 13.5” tall and weighs 8.5 lbs., roughly the same as an Xbox One S or a newborn baby. It was designed by MGM Studios’ art director Cedric Gibbons and sculpted by Los Angeles artist George Stanley. The statuette depicts a knight holding a sword standing on a reel of film with five spokes, each spoke representing an original branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences: Actors, Writers, Directors, Producers, and Technicians.

2. The Bottom Line

The Oscar’s official title is The Academy Award of Merit. Historians still debate who came up with its nickname. Credit often goes to Academy librarian Margaret Herrick, who claimed it looked like her uncle Oscar. The uncle in question was actually Herrick’s cousin, a Texas farmer named Oscar Pierce who she affectionately referred to as “Uncle.”

Hollywood gossip columnist Sidney Skolsky insisted that he originated the name. However, in his March 16, 1934 column he wrote “these statues are called Oscars,” suggesting the name already existed.

In her 1962 autobiography, Bette Davies claimed she came up with the name because the statuette’s rear end reminded her of her husband, Harmon Oscar Nelson. She later retracted the claim. Former Academy director Bruce Davis credits Academy secretary Eleanore Lilleberg, who, he claims, named the statuette in honor of a Norwegian army veteran she knew.

3. Turner’s Prize

For reasons best left unsaid, Lana Turner (Best Actress nominee for Peyton Place in 1958) nicknamed her mobster boyfriend Johnny Stompanato “Oscar.” This Oscar story did not end happily. Turner’s teenage daughter Cheryl stabbed Stompanato to death in April 1958, one week after her mother’s appearance at the Academy Awards. A chilling Hollywood rabbit hole, that story has no shortage of controversies and secrets of its own.

4. Bronze Star

The original Oscar mold was cast in 1928 at the C.W. Shumway & Sons Foundry in Batavia, Illinois, the company also responsible for the Vince Lombardi Trophy and the Emmy Award. In the 1930s, the company abandoned bronze as the core material in favor of Britannia metal, a pewter alloy composed of tin, antimony, and copper, electroplated with copper, nickel silver and 24-karat gold. The Academy readopted solid bronze in 2016.

5. Plastered!

Due to metal shortages during WWII, statues for the 1943 ceremony were made from gold-painted plaster. Winners were invited to exchange their makeshift awards for a genuine bronze statuette after the war.

6. Modeled On

The Academy has never officially acknowledged the model for Oscar. Still, according to Hollywood lore, Mexican actor, director and writer Emilio “El Indio” Fernández, an acquaintance of Cedric Gibbons’ wife who posed naked for Gibbon’s initial design sketches, inspired the design.

7. A Night to Remember

The first Academy Awards ceremony took place at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Hollywood Boulevard on May 16, 1929. A private dinner, with tickets priced at $5.00 (around $90.00 in today’s money), fewer than 300 industry insiders attended.

Of the fifteen awards handed out, the first went to Emil Jannings (Best Actor for The Way of All Flesh and The Last Command; in those days, Oscars were awarded for a year’s work rather than a single film). Janet Gaynor won Best Actress for 7th Heaven, Street Angel, and Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans, and aviation drama Wings won Best Picture. The event lasted fifteen minutes.

8. Speech Impediment

Greer Garson made the longest-ever Oscar acceptance speech after winning Best Actress for Mrs. Minniver in 1942. Garson’s speech lasted over five minutes. Since 1996, the Academy has imposed strict time limits on speeches. The “Oscar orchestra” now begins to play if a speech overruns, an unsubtle hint to wrap it up and vacate the stage.

9. Talking Italian

Although the word “Oscar” is a registered trademark of the AMPAS, in Italy it can refer to any award or awards ceremony whether associated with the movie business or not.

10. International Treasure

Italy has won the most Oscars for Best Foreign Language Film (renamed Best International Feature Film in 2020), scooping the award eleven times since 1956.

11. Oscar Meets Oscar

The only Oscar to win an Oscar is Oscar Hammerstein II who picked up the award for Best Original Song twice, in 1941 for “The Last Time I Saw Paris,” from Lady Be Good, and in 1945 for “It Might as Well Be Spring,” from Sate Fair.

12. Loser Wins

Maggie Smith is the only person to have won an Oscar for playing a failed Oscar nominee, winning Best Supporting Actress in 1978 for her performance as fading star Diana Barrie in California Suite.

13. Winner, Winner

The only Oscar-winner to win an Oscar for playing an Oscar-winner is Cate Blanchett, who won Best Supporting Actress in 2004 for her role as Katherine Hepburn in The Aviator.

14. Kate’s Quartet

Katherine Hepburn won four Oscars, all of them for Best Actress, more than any other actor or actress in history. She declined to accept any of them in person.

15. 21 and Counting

Meryl Streep holds the record for most Best Actress/ Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominations with 21. She has so far won three – Best Supporting Actress for Kramer vs. Kramer in 1979, and Best Actress for Sophie’s Choice in 1982 and The Iron Lady in 2011.

Jack Nicholson is the most nominated male actor with 12 nominations, including three wins – Best Supporting Actor for Terms of Endearment in 1984, and Best Actor for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest in 1976 and As Good as It Gets in 1998.

16. The X Factor

Midnight Cowboy (1969) is the only X-rated movie to win a Best Picture Oscar.

17. Dual Roles

One of the worst-kept Oscar secrets: two pairs of actors have won Oscars for playing the same character: Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro, and Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix.

Brando won Best Actor in 1972 for playing Don Vito Corleone in The Godfather. De Niro won Best Supporting Actor three years later for playing young Vito Corleone in The Godfather Part II. Ledger won Best Supporting Actor for playing The Joker in 2008’s The Dark Knight. Phoenix won Best Actor for playing The Joker in 2020’s Joker.

18. It’s Never Too Late…

Peter Finch and Heath Ledger are the only actors to win posthumously awarded Oscars, for 1976’s Network and 2008’s The Dark Knight, respectively.

19. One and Done

The only film to win a Best Picture Oscar without being nominated in any other category is 1932’s Grand Hotel.

20. Dress Up, Dress Down

Jennifer Lawrence sported the most expensive dress in Oscar history at the 2013 ceremony–a $4 million gown. Designed by Raf Simons for Christian Dior Haute Couture, she famously tripped over the dress on her way to accept the Best Supporting Actress award for Silver Linings Playbook.

21. Rug Facts

The famous red carpet did not appear at The Oscars until 1961. Made at an undisclosed textile mill in Dalton, Georgia, the nylon mega-rug measures around 50,000 square feet and is delivered to the Dolby Theater in multiple rolls, each weighing as much as 630 pounds. It takes 18 workers and 900 man-hours to lay.

Technically speaking, the carpet is not red but closer to burgundy, a color specially chosen by the Academy. To deter scissor-wielding souvenir hunters, it has its own security detail and is destroyed after each event (how is another closely guarded secret).

22. Short Haul

Anthony Hopkins holds the record for the shortest-ever Best Actor Oscar-winning performance. He won in 1991 for his portrayal of Dr. Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs, for just 16 minutes and 18 seconds of screen time.

23. Age Limits

The youngest ever competitive Oscar winner is Tatum O'Neal, who won Best Supporting Actress at the age of 10 for 1973’s Paper Moon. The oldest winner is the late Christopher Plummer, who won Best Supporting Actor at the age of 82 for Beginners in 2011.

24. Celeb Subs

One of the goofier Oscar secrets: to give the impression that the audience is always full, the Academy employs seat-fillers to stand – or rather sit – in for celebrities whenever they pop out for a pee or to the bar. Every aspect of a seat-filler’s outfit, makeup and hair must get the Academy’s approval before the ceremony. The Academy selects only 300 seat-fillers each year from thousands of applicants.

In 2022, the Academy “let go” seat-filler Laura Cain, a veteran of six Oscar ceremonies, for taking selfies with various celebrities (Bradley Cooper, Kevin Spacey and John Stamos) and with the statuette for Short Documentary Film. Cain gave a brief interview on camera with Oscar host Neil Patrick Harris in 2015.

25. Putting a Name to It

To prevent leaks ahead of the ceremony, Oscars are presented with blank nameplates. Prior to 2010, winners had to return their awards to the Academy and wait several weeks to have them inscribed. They can now have their Oscars personalized at the post-ceremony Governor’s Ball. The Academy engraves nameplates for all potential winners in advance. Those for non-winning nominees later get recycled.

26. Oscar Delays

Originally scheduled for April 8, 1968, the 40th Academy Awards was postponed for two days due to the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The 53rd Academy Awards, scheduled for March 30, 1981, was postponed for a day after the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan.

27. Thumbs Down

The Academy Board of Governors rejected a proposed Oscar category for Best Stunt Coordination every year from 1991 to 2012. The board also rejected a category for Best Title Design in 1999.

28. Nom-plus

Three films are tied for the number of Oscar nominations without a single win. The Turning Point (1977), The Color Purple (1985), and The Irishman (2019) all received eleven nominations but left empty-handed.

29. Refuseniks!

The first person to decline an Oscar was screenwriter Dudley Nichols in 1935. Nichols turned down his Best Adapted Screenplay award for The Informer in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America which was on strike at the time. Guild rules prohibited members from accepting awards during a strike.

Other winners who declined Oscars include actors Marlon Brando and George C. Scott, and screenwriter Michael Wilson, who rejected the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Godfather to protest his blacklisting during the McCarthy era.

In 2003, Peter O’Toole turned down an honorary Oscar because, he said, he was still very much in the game and hoped to win one in competition. O’Toole later accepted the award. It was the only Oscar of his career.

30. There's Always Next Year

Post-production sound mixer Greg P. Russell has received a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations (for Black Rain, The Rock, Con Air, Armageddon, The Mask of Zorro, The Patriot, Pearl Harbor, Spider-Man, Spider- Man 2, Memoirs of a Geisha, Apocalypto, Transformers 1, 2 and 3, Salt and Skyfall) without a win.