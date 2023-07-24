8 Outdated Pieces of Advice from Older Generations That Aren’t Valuable Anymore

Older generations love to give advice, but a lot of it is outdated by today's standards. A recent online discussion calls for examples of older advice that is now regarded as useless in 2023.

1 – Make Unique Cold Calls

Hitting the pavement and cold-calling to find a job isn't as helpful today as it was back in the day. Are lots of places advertising that they're hiring? Yes, but they're not necessarily the jobs people want. Walking into an office and giving someone an unsolicited resume doesn't go as far as it used to.

2 – Getting a Job Is Simple if You Keep Showing Up

We're still talking about jobs. This time, it's the idea that you can get any job you apply for. Showing up repeatedly, unannounced, doesn't show initiative these days. If anything, it's annoying and off-putting.

3 – Prioritize The Phone Book

Remember when we were told to keep a physical phone book handy because the internet won't always be there? Good times.

4 – Offer to Work for Free To Get Hired

In some fields, doing tests before the job is part of the hiring process. But, some people are still under the impression that working for free is something that can — and should — happen in every field.

5 – Don't Use Google Maps

Trusting technology is still hard for some people. One person shared that their dad will start giving directions to them despite a Map app providing better directions.

6 – Follow Your Dreams but Also Make Lots of Money

One person shared the following conversation they had with their father.

“Dad: ‘Do something you love, and you'll never work a day in your life.' ”

“Me: ‘I want to be a park ranger.' “

“Dad: ‘They don't make very much money…'”

7 – Work Hard And You Will Succeed

Some people are still under the impression that getting a degree is the key to success. Many younger people hate this advice, partly due to the student debt they build up while getting those degrees.

8 – If You Pay Only a Small Portion of Your Bill, You'll Be Fine!

The advice is that paying anything you can towards a bill will be enough to keep creditors off your back. The real-world experience continues to prove to younger people that companies aren't all that willing to work with you when it comes to paying back debts.

