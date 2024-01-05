As an action role-playing game, Diablo 4 asks players to tackle countless enemies, hordes of them, upgrade gear, and level up to run the same dungeon repeatedly. It's a chaotic and addicting gameplay loop that keeps players returning for more power. But as you progress in power, so too does the game's world. That's where Nightmare Dungeons enter the picture. These tough-as-nails dungeons provide additional challenges to late-game players. So, here is our Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeon tier list!

What Is a Nightmare Dungeon in Diablo 4?

A Nightmare Dungeon in Diablo 4 is the game's standard dungeon but with ramped-up difficulty designed for high-level players who want to farm experience points and gear while leveling their glyphs. They're only available to those players who reach a certain level, unlock World Tier 3, and gain access to the Nightmare Sigils consumable item. Once activated, these Sigils turn the standard dungeon into a Nightmare Dungeon, increasing its difficulty tenfold.

All Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4 feature tiers from one to 100. The higher the tier, the more complex the dungeon; the better loot will drop from running it through. But be wary: as the danger increases, the dungeon will also gain an affix that alters the difficulty further, like every enemy in the dungeon deals poison or terror, for example.

Our Nightmare Dungeon Tier List

It's important to note that when it comes to the Nightmare Dungeon tier list, this is our opinion on what dungeons you should farm for experience points in Diablo 4. You may have a favorite dungeon you enjoy farming, as I do. I prefer to run Broken Bulwark repeatedly and skip over Lights Watch entirely, but that's not always the optimal route to level.

S-Tier

Sirocco Caverns

Flooded Depths

Ghoa Ruins

Lights Watch

Carrion Fields

A-Tier

Belfry Zakara

Deserted Underpass

Sanguine Chapel

Fetid Mausoleum

B-Tier

Broken Bulwark

Grinning Labyrinth

Vault of the Forsaken

Lubans Rest

Tormented Ruins

C-Tier

Hallowed Ossuary

Crusader's Cathedral

Inferno

F-Tier

Heathens Keep

Endless Gates

Whispering Vault

Of course, this is not a comprehensive list of every Nightmare Dungeon in the game. There are quite a few to tackle once you hit the late-game stages. These provide some of the best experience per hour and often drop exceptional loot, allowing you to progress deeper into the game's end-game mechanics.