Our Favorite Queens of Punk-Pop From The Early Aughts

The early 2000s was a weird time, but it did give us lots of pop-punk girlies who wore ripped jeans, colorful hair streaks, graphic T-shirts, and leather jewelry. These styles range from punk goth to soft grunge and completely defined this era of music. Check out 24 of the most iconic and stylish punk queens of the 2000s.

1. Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne is the ultimate punk-pop girlie from the early 2000s, and no one else deserves to top this list. She had a unique and edgy look for the time and practically invented her own style that influenced plenty of scene girls to load up on eyeliner and wear mismatched outfits. She’s lost some of her edge, but she’s still the punk queen in my eyes.

2. Ashlee Simpson

In my opinion, Ashlee Simpson is way cooler than her sister Jessica, as she had a great pop-punk look that fit the times perfectly. She wore baggy pants, chains, and combat boots, styling her hair with the unmistakable curtain bangs. And her music was just as punk as her fashion.

3. Hayley Williams

Unlike a lot of the punk ladies on this list, Hayley Williams maintains her edgy punk look to this day. The lead singer of Paramore is a pop-punk icon, with her ever-changing hair color, dramatic makeup, and oversized T-shirts. She’ll always be the punk princess in my heart.

4. Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan’s punk phase was short-lived but also amazing. Around the time she made Freaky Friday, she was wearing cargo pants, dying strands of her hair in different colors, and rocking leather bracelets. Her music from this era also had a punk vibe that makes you want to bang your head along to the songs.

5. Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani’s style is more refined and modern now, but she was the ultimate punk girl in the early aughts. She was always wearing big belts, baggy cargo pants, layered tops, and bright lipstick, creating a fashionable pop-punk look that stood out from the others.

6. Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen hit their punk stride in the mid-00s with lots of graphic T-shirts and stringy hairstyles. Their grunge vibes only lasted a couple of years, in between their sweet All-American girl vibe and the high fashion diva style they have today.

7. P!nk

P!nk is still a pop-punk girly to this day and practically defines the genre. Her music is perfectly punk with just the right amount of pop, and she’s been consistent with that vibe for years. And nothing says punk like her sensational spikey, short hairstyle.

8. Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne isn’t as punky as she once was, but her looks still have pop-punk elements that hint at her past. In the early aughts, she was always wearing funky T-shirts, clunky boots, fishnet tights, and other punk staples that defined the era.

9. Josie and the Pussycats

I couldn’t pick just one of them, so I’m including all the Josie and the Pussycats ladies on this list. From their tight leather pants to the spikey hair to the shiny tube tops, they emanate girly punk vibes. Their look was a bit more feminine and sparkly than Avril’s, but it still fits this vibe.

10. Spice Girls

The Spice Girls’ reign over the pop world was coming to an end in the early aughts, but they’re likely a big reason that the pop-punk look was so popular at the beginning of the century. Even though each girl had her own style, many of them captured the funky pop style.

11. The Veronicas

Lisa and Jessica Origliasso are two sisters who make up the duo called The Veronicas. This criminally underrated group captured the punk vibe with a hint of Kat Von D in there. They were tattooed with dark hair, wearing leather and bold lipsticks. Their style was a little more refined but still grunge.

12. Taylor Momsen

Taylor Momsen was and is the ultimate punk goth girl. She transitioned from sweet, innocent Cindy Lou Who into the dark-eyed, leather-wearing vixen we know her as today. At her edgiest moments, she looked like a punk vampire, a look that many girls adored at the time.

13. Skye Sweetnam

Skye Sweetnam is another grungey girl from the early aughts who was constantly changing her hair color to crazy shades and wearing grungey clothing. Her music is a brilliant example of 2000s punk music and still hits the spot today.

14. Brody Dalle

Brody Dalle is an Australian artist who had a simpler take on the pop-punk look, leaning substantially more toward the punk side. Her effortless style consisted of graphic tank tops, loose pants, ripped T-shirts, and messy hair, giving the impression that she was too cool to care about her looks.

15. Fefe Dobson

Fefe Dobson is one of the best pop-punk ladies from the early 2000s. From her looks to her attitude to her music, everything about her embodies this genre of music and fashion. Her messy, offbeat haircut and simple goth style made her one of the most distinct artists of the time.

16. Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera has since shed her punk look, but she had her moment with leather and colorful hair. Her music had punk and pop elements that went well with her mildly grunge look. While her punk phase was short-lived, it was still iconic.

17. Amy Lee

Amy Lee is one of the most authentic pop-punk girls, as she maintains her edgy look to this day. The lead singer and founder of the band Evanescence represents the punk vibe in both her music and style. However, her attitude is anything but edgy, as she seems lovely and sweet in interviews.

18. Ashley Massaro

Ashley Massaro was a professional wrestler in WWE, so she wasn’t representing punk in her music. But she did showcase her punk style with her clothes, which were often like Ed Hardy meets Victoria’s Secret. Her brand of grunge was definitely distinct.

19. Juliet Simms

Juliet Simms was the lead singer of Automatic Loveletter, one of the best punk bands of the 2000s. She had a soft punk vibe that sometimes ventured into goth territory. Looking back at some of these ladies’ looks can be cringe, but her outfits hold up well and still seem cute.

20. Cassadee Pope

Cassadee Pope is another artist with a softer punk vibe, which she has almost completely abandoned at this point. She was all about the leather looks and had some grunge-leaning outfits. But as far as country singers go, she is pretty punk rock.

21. Kelly Clarkson

The first winner of American Idol had a quick punk phase in the early aughts, with streaked hair, big belts, and tiny black shirts. She ditched the look quickly to go back to being America’s sweetheart, but I adored her punk-leaning looks and would love to see her revive some of those style elements.

22. Bonnie Fraser

Bonnie Fraser is an underrated pop-punk artist. She was always wearing oversized shirts, ripped jeans, and beanies over her colorful hair. Her band, Stand Atlantic, never got super popular, but she had a decent presence on the internet when MySpace was still cool.

23. Michelle Branch

Michelle Branch’s attitude and music were the most punk things about her in the 2000s. She wore graphic T-shirts, covered her face with her dark black hair, and rocked the baggy jeans look. She was more grunge than punk in a lot of ways, but she’s still one of the best pop-punk girlies from this time.

24. Tay Jardine

Tay Jardine is an excellent example of a 2000s pop-punk queen. She’s disappeared from the spotlight now, but when she was on the music scene, she had a classic scene-girl look. Her side-swept bangs, hoodies, and printed clothing all captured that punk energy and attitude.