Technological advancements and the demand for high-quality, mobile-compatible apps have grown exponentially in the last twenty years. With this in mind, we have carefully curated a list of what we believe to be the best betting apps in Canada. These have also come from the best betting sites Canada has to offer. If you are interested in starting your betting journey and are looking for the very best in the business to start that adventure with, or if you are simply looking to try out a new site you haven't tried before, you have come to the right place!







List of the Best Sports Betting Apps in Canada

This section will discuss the best betting apps and what makes them the best. We will rate each aspect out of five based on what we believe the brand offers.

Sports Interaction App

Sports Interaction is more than a worthy inclusion on our list of the best betting apps in Canada. Founded in 1997, they have since become one of Canada’s favourite sites, and rightly so.

Design 5/5

The design of the Sports Interaction app is sleek and easy to use. Everything is easily accessible and easy to find. This is all that anyone can ask for. Customers will be able to find something quickly. The colour scheme fits well with the brand and is easy on the eye.

Speed 5/5

The speed of the Sports Interaction app is impeccable. Customers will have a leisurely experience and find everything they want with minimal buffering and zero loading screens. Customers do not want to wait for their apps to load, especially if they try to bet in-play when they might miss an opportunity. This is why having a sufficiently speedy app is essential, and Sports Interaction certainly has one!

Range of Sports 4/5

The range of sports on offer on the Sports Interaction mobile app is a comprehensive one. While it may not include the more nice sports like bet365, it has an all-encompassing range of the top sports in Canada, such as NHL, Soccer, NBA and NFL, all for sports fans to enjoy.

Bonuses and Promotions 4/5

Sports Interaction offers its new and existing customers fantastic promos, and an example of this is its incredibly generous welcome offer which allows customers to claim up to $1000 in free bet credits! This generous offer is a fantastic way to entice new players to sign up for the Sports Interaction app, and new players can certainly take advantage of this using the link provided above!

Betway App

Betway was founded in 2006 and has since become one of the best betting sites in Canada and worldwide. Betway provides its customers with a great user experience and has customer service at the forefront of their minds.

Design 4/5

Betway has a very modern and stylish-looking app. This is perfect for the modern bettor and those who care a little more about the app's aesthetics. Betway has chosen a colour scheme of black, white and green, all of which work exceptionally well together. Customers will also have no problem navigating its easy-to-use home screen, which has links to all of the different sections of the app like promotions, sports and in-play.

Speed 5/5

Like the previous apps, Betway has a swift app with very little buffering and few loading screens. Customers will indeed be happy with the speed of the Betway app. Moving from page to page and screen to screen has never been easier!

Range of Sports 5/5

Betway offers its customers a comprehensive range of sports to choose from. No matter your favourite sport, you will find it on the Betway app! These sports include Hockey, Basketball, Soccer and even Handball! Many more sports are available to all customers on the Betway app. Click the link above to take to the sign-up screen and learn more!

Bonuses and Promotions 5/5

The quality of promotions on offer on the Betway app is exceptional, from their generous welcome offer of a $200 matches sports bonus to their parlay club, where you get $10 in free bets when you spend $25+ on parlays with 3+ selections.

LeoVegas App

LeoVegas is one of Canada’s leading betting brands and one of the world’s most popular sites and apps. Founded in 2011, LeoVegas has since climbed up the ladder toward the top of the gambling and bookmaking industry and has cemented itself as one of the favourites.

Design 4/5

LeoVegas is the proud owner of a stylish, new, state-of-the-art mobile app available to download on iOS and Android. The colour scheme of white and orange is very easy on the eye and modern. The layout is also straightforward; players will have no trouble finding their favourite market or selections.

Speed 5/5

Speed is something that all mobile-compatible apps must have for customers to enjoy their betting experience, as it makes the whole process easier and less stressful. For example, if a player waits for the screens to load on a live in-play bet, they could miss the odds they wanted to bet on as they might have changed. Players also want to receive their winnings as quickly as possible when they win, and a swift withdrawal method is, of course, paramount to keeping the customer happy. LeoVegas does this exceptionally well. Click the link above and create an account should you want to take advantage of one of the best betting apps in Canada.

Range of Sports 5/5

A comprehensive range of sports is another important aspect of making one of the best betting apps in the world. LeoVegas is one of the best at this. Sports like Basketball, Tennis, Darts and Hockey can all be accessed by new and existing customers of the LeoVegas site, along with many more! Having plenty of options for customers to choose from is incredibly important as customers love choice!

Bonuses and Promotions 5/5

Promotions and bonuses are bread and butter to LeoVegas as they're one of the world's leading sites and apps for providing great new and existing customer promotions. For example, Leovegas offers a generous welcome bonus of up to $1000 cash and $30 in free bets! This incredibly generous offer should be music to the ears of betting fans looking to either begin their betting journey or try out a new site. Click the link above to be taken to the sign-up page and learn more!

Parimatch App

Founded in Kyiv in 1994, Parimatch is one of Canada’s favourite betting sites. It's an instantly recognizable name to all Canadian sports betting fans and for a good reason!

Design – 4/5

The design and layout of a mobile betting app are vital as it determines whether a player can easily navigate the home screen and find everything they want. The design also covers the aesthetics of the home screen and whether they are aesthetically pleasing. The Parimatch app is one of the easiest to navigate, with buttons directing you to where you need to go with ease! The colour scheme of white and black is slick and not too distracting.

Speed 5/5

The speed of the Parimatch app would almost be second to none if there weren’t so many quick apps on this list! Parimatch boasts a speedy app, allowing players to fully take advantage of the app's full capabilities with immense ease. There are no loading screens and little to no buffering, which makes everyone happy!

Range of Sports 5/5

For those looking for a comprehensive range of sports betting markets, then Parimatch is the place to go! They offer many famous and lesser-known sports like water polo and Kabaddi! There are, of course, soccer, hockey and football all available. Players are bound to find something to sink their teeth into on the Parimatch app. Click the link above to go to the sign-up page.

Bonuses and Promotions 4/5

Sites and apps are always looking to provide their new and existing customers with the best bonuses and promos. Parimatch is no different, with a fantastic range of promotions running all year round and special event promos for events like the NHL playoffs and NBA Finals.

William Hill App

One of the most well-known betting sites in the entire world, the name of William Hill speaks for itself. There is no surprise that William Hill makes our list of the best betting apps in Canada. William Hill was founded in 1934 and has decades of experience creating a great user experience and making customers happy. This is the same when it comes to their mobile-compatible app. Despite being an old company, their app is one of the most up-to-date and stylish in the world.

Design 5/5

William Hill boasts a beautiful and easy-to-use mobile app available for iOS and Android users alike. The layout sees everything you need positioned at the top of the screen in clear view. Therefore players should have no issues with finding their preferred market or selections.

Speed 5/5

The speed between screens on the William Hill app is seamless and gives players a hassle-free experience without loading screens or buffering. This is crucial to maintaining a good customer experience because if a player experiences a lot of buffering and several loading screens, this is bound to frustrate anyone, let alone someone potentially trying to deposit or withdraw money!

Range of Sports 5/5

William Hill offers all its customers the chance to take full advantage of a comprehensive range of sports betting markets which include hockey, football, soccer and golf, among many more. Even fans of more obscure sports like Handball, Bowls and lacrosse can bet on their favourite sport too! William Hill offers one of the most complete ranges of sports available to both new and existing customers. Due to this, there is no surprise they are included in this list of the best betting apps in Canada!

Bonuses and Promotions 4/5

William Hill boasts a range of bonuses and promotions for new and existing customers. For example, they're offering a generous welcome bonus of $30 in free bets when they deposit $10 to anyone signing up for the first time on the site! This offer is incredibly enticing and one that players should take note of if they wish to try out a new site!

888Sport App

888Sports is a fantastic and trendy betting brand that has created one of the best betting apps in Canada. Those looking for an action-packed betting experience should definitely check out the 888Sports app!

Design 5/5

The design of the 888Sports app is one of the best-looking and sleekest in the world. Using black and orange is beautiful, and the navigation is easy for players. All of this adds up to making a great and hassle-free user experience which is excellent for both the customer and the site.

Speed 4/5

The speed on show in the 888Sport app is good, and with little to no loading screens and little buffering, it makes for a more enjoyable betting experience, thus making the customer leave happy, which is good for everyone!

Range of Sports 5/5

888Sports offers its customers a brilliant range of sports, from hockey, soccer and basketball to surfing, table tennis and handball. This is sure to suit the majority of sports fans as there is always something for them to sink their teeth into, with a plethora of in-play betting options to choose from.

Bonuses and Promotions 5/5

Bonuses and promotions are at the forefront of the 888Sports brand. Their promotions page is always brimming with special offers! One example of a brilliant offer on the 888Sports app is the welcome bonus of a 100% bonus of up to $250! This offer is available to all new customers signing up for the first time. Head over to the 888Sports site to learn more about how to take advantage of this generous offer.

Bwin App

Lastly, we have bwin. bwin is yet another of Canada’s best betting apps. bwin was founded in 1997 in Vienna and has over 25 years of experience creating a good user experience.

Design 5/5

Bwin is the owner of a very stylish, modern and aesthetically pleasing app. The colour scheme sees bwin use a very simplistic black and white. It is laid out perfectly and is, most importantly, easy to navigate. This is perfect for those looking for a hassle-free app ready to use.

Speed 4/5

The bwin app is very fast. While it may not be as fast as some other apps on this list, this doesn't mean it is slow. All the apps featured in this list of the best betting apps in Canada have high-speed apps that customers can enjoy!

Range of Sports 5/5

Bwin is offering all customers the chance to take full advantage of the plethora of sports betting markets available on their site and app. No matter what customers are into, whether it be football, hockey or soccer, you will find it on the bwin app! Click the link above to sign up and learn how to take advantage of their exceptional range of sports betting markets.

Bonuses and Promotions 5/5

Bonuses and promotions are a great way to entice new and existing customers to participate and bet on certain markets, selections and odds to win great prizes. This also included welcome bonuses. In the case of bwin, the welcome bonus is an exceptionally generous one of a 100% matched deposit bonus up to $200! This incredible offer is only available to those signing up for the bwin site for the very first time. But what about those who have already signed up? Well, fear not, as there are also some fantastic existing customer promotions all year round. Click the link to find out more!

How We Ranked the Best Betting Apps in Canada

This section will discuss how we choose the sites that make it onto our list of the best betting sites in Canada. There are five primary criteria that we set out that sites must excel in. These are listed below. If you wish to learn more about our process of choosing and deciding which site makes it onto our list, read on!

Usability

The first criterion is usability. This means how easy the app is to use. After all, if an app is laid out wrong and it is difficult for players to navigate and find what they want quickly, they will be less likely to carry on using it. This then results in a negative user experience. However, all of the apps in this list offer exceptional usability and are extremely easy to navigate. Those seeking a hassle-free and seamless betting experience have come to the right place!

Sign-Up Offer

Next, we judge whether the quality of the sign-up offer is up to scratch and worth the customer taking advantage of. The better the sign-up offer, the more likely a potential new customer is to take advantage of the offer and sign up for the site. All the previously listed apps have exceptional welcome bonuses, and customers will not be disappointed if they sign up!

Promotions

Promotions are a fantastic way to keep players engaged and loyal to a brand. Brand loyalty is critical to these apps; all have strived to create the best possible promotions for their customers. All of the best betting apps have fantastic promotions on offer to their new and existing customers. Existing customer promotions keep players interested and make them more likely to stick with a particular brand rather than looking further afield for exciting promotions.

Payment Options

Having ample payment methods is vital to creating a hassle-free and easy customer experience. This is why betting apps strive to be as inclusive as possible when it comes to payment methods, including things like Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and debit cards, among many more! This means that no matter what people’s preferred payment method is, they will feel like their funds are safe and secure when using these apps.

Reputation

The reputation of the app and brand is paramount to whether we choose them as part of our list of the best betting apps in Canada. After all, if a site has a reputation for being untrustworthy and not paying its customers on time, they will be disregarded and not included in our list. All of the apps listed in this article have exceptional reputations in the gambling and bookmaking industry and amongst betting fans.

How to Download the Best Betting Apps Canada

Downloading the best betting apps in Canada is a straightforward process. This section will discuss this process, from downloading to signing up. Read below if you wish to learn how to download and take part in these fantastic apps.

Click the link above to your preferred bookmaker to be taken to their sign-up page. Enter your details, such as your name, address, date of birth, etc. Read the T&Cs and check whether there is a promo code required. Place your first bet Enjoy!

FAQs

What betting apps are allowed in Canada?

All betting apps listed in this article are legal to use in Canada.

Which are the best betting apps in Canada?

All of the best betting apps in Canada are listed in this article. We have sifted through many sites and apps, and these are what we consider the best! Click the link to your preferred site to be taken to their sign-up page and enjoy!

Is online betting legal in Canada?

Online betting in Canada is entirely legal on any site with a license. All apps listed in this article have obtained these licenses.

Do betting apps offer free bets?

Betting apps do offer free bets! These could come as part of a welcome bonus or an event promotion. For example, an app may offer $20 in free bets to anyone who has deposited a minimum qualifying bet on a particular market or selection.

What is the Canadian betting age?

The legal age to bet in Canada is 18 in Quebec, Alberta and Manitoba. However, in all other provinces, the legal age to gamble in Canada is 19.