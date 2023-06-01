Outdated Advice That Isn’t Relevant Anymore

These helpful life lessons may have been good 20 years ago, but that's the case today. A recent online discussion asks for examples of outdated advice that we no longer need to live by.

1. Stay Away From People Walking On The Street Talking To Nobody

Back in the day, if you saw somebody having a whole conversation while being alone, they were crazy.

Today, however, they're just wearing their AirPods and talking on the phone.

2. Buy A House, Even If It Seems Like You Can't Afford It

If there's one thing we learned from the 2008 housing market crash, it's that banks will offer you a loan even if you're not actually qualified.

The cost of housing continues to rise in America, but that doesn't mean there isn't a risk involved.

3. You Need to Go to College

We've been told all of our lives the importance of a college education. In today's day and age, however, going to a trade school can offer something just as valuable. In addition, some trade jobs even pay more than you realize.

4. Stay With the Same Company Forever

The days of staying at the same company are over. Employers are, unfortunately, no longer showing loyalty. So if you want that promotion, it's best to look elsewhere.

5. Don't Forget to Print MapQuest Directions

Remember when you were going somewhere new and had to ensure you printed directions?

Now it's just an app on your phone.

6. You'll Never Be Successful Spending All Day Online

Twenty years ago, the internet was still this new-ish thing. Today, it's such an important part of everyday life. Many people have made careers out of being online.

7. Online Dating is Bad

It feels like meeting someone in person is the exception, and online dating is typical.

8. Don't Get in Cars of Strangers or Meet People Online

It used to be sound advice not to take rides from strangers. Today, though, people use ride-sharing apps to request rides from strangers.

9. No One Takes Online Applications Seriously

While there is a certain art and appreciation by some employers for an application and job interview process that happens entirely in person, that's the exception today. Instead, many recruiters vastly prefer you apply online.

10. Memorize Now Because You Can't Access it Later

To be fair, no one expected we'd have access to any information we want in our pockets 24/7.

11. Girls Shouldn't Pursue Guys

One female dater recounts, “I remember when my dad told me as a teenager never to be the one to pursue a guy,” Maybe that was to keep me safe in my youth. But I've realized that most men worth being with are either shy or oblivious, and I have no choice but to make the first move.”

12. Let Your Phone Batteries Die

Technology has changed over the past few decades. For example, phone batteries may have been stubborn before, but they can take constant charging today.

Source: Reddit.