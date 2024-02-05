24 Outdated Etiquette Rules No One Follows Anymore

In the 1860 book The Ladies’ Book of Etiquette and Manual of Politeness, author Florence Hartley outlines a variety of situations and how one must present or conduct oneself. Her book covers aspects such as dining, dressing, writing letters — even ballroom etiquette — and details how mid-19th century society civilians should act. However, it’s 2024, and nobody cares anymore — we have lost many rules that are now considered outdated.

1. Going for Seconds

Back in the day, it would have been a faux pas to finish a meal or go for a second helping. However, modern dining evolved, and with it came all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants, ruining this idea. The first, the Buckaroo Buffet, arrived in the mid-1940s, opened by Herb McDonald at the Rio Rancho Casino, Las Vegas.

2. Wearing Jewelry

“Wear no jewelry in the street excepting your watch and brooch,” writes Hartley in 1860. “Jewelry is only suited for full evening dress, when all the other details unite to set it off.” It is no surprise this behavior is now fully ignored, especially with the age of celebrity and product endorsements. However, this ideal may come back, considering how dangerous it can be to flaunt your wealth in modern cities.

3. Courting

In older times, if a young lady engaged in contact with a non-acquainted man alone and without a third party present, she would risk besmirching the family name. This rule died a long time ago, evolving from an era of innocent courting to today’s zero-sum online dating game. Young ladies and men today think nothing of hooking up with an unknown partner, regardless of the potential danger.

4. Paying the Bill (Women)

Traditionalist women may feel that men should be paying the check on the first date, which was not even up for discussion in the last millennium. Since then, women have made huge strides in the social and professional world, so first date check-splitting is accepted. There are exceptions, too: in the Netherlands and their Scandinavian neighbors, if a woman invites a man on a date, she is expected to pay.

5. Ladies First

calling them by their first name andThere are still chivalrous folks who will always afford their female friends, family members, or dates priority over anything. With closer gender ties in modern times, this once courteous gesture has mostly faded away.

6. Disciplining Children

Hitting children was the norm for most parents in the past, as they had endured childhoods full of corporal punishment from teachers, dads — even dad’s friends sometimes. In Mad Men’s first season, one of Don Draper’s friends smacks another person’s child at Sally’s birthday party for knocking over a drink — and nobody bats an eye. Imagine the subsequent cancellation and litigation if someone did this today.

7. Asking Direct Questions

Nobody knows exactly when asking indirect questions disappeared, but Victorians were scornful of anyone asking a direct question, such as, “How are you?” This rudeness could be avoided if one made the greeting indirect. A simple “I hope all is well” was enough to present the required concerns for wellbeing. Nowadays, it is rude not to ask how someone is.

8. Quiet Children

Even the most liberal parents must sometimes wish for the return of the “children should be seen and not heard” mindset. Of course, behind closed doors, letting kids express themselves is acceptable, but people who have never met your kid don’t need to hear them shouting, screaming, or arguing in public. Please bring this one back.

9. Waiting To Eat

I still observe the simple rule that nobody eats until everyone is served, though not at the home dinner table. At a restaurant, waiting for all members to eat should be the norm, but it isn’t anymore. To be fair, expecting hungry people to watch their expensive meal go cold is possibly more rude than eating ahead of time.

10. Chivalry

There is a great episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm where Larry holds a door open for a woman, only to discover he has offended her sensibilities. Later on, he chooses not to hold the door for another woman, only to be reprimanded for doing so. When I lived in the USA, I would hold doors for strangers, only for strangers to keep walking as if I were their bellhop — I soon learned not to hold doors for people.

11. Formal Language

The way people speak to each other today is a far cry from 100 years ago when one’s last name and title were more common. It is a shame we have lost this sense of respect. A 2013 Daily Mail poll found that 30% of people didn’t like strangers “treating them like friends” by calling them by their first name.

12. Calling Cards

When meeting someone for the first time, it was common in the United States for new acquaintances to leave calling cards. Business cards in Asia are still important and must be treated with respect, placed in a prime position on the conference table, and referred to throughout the meeting. In the West, we have resorted to sharing Snapchat or X handles.

13. Sunday Best

In times past, it was the norm to present oneself in the best form when attending public events, church, or school meetings. If you research public photos up until the ‘60s, most men wore a jacket, hat, and tie, while children were smartly attired. However, informality eventually permeated everything we do. Walking through a supermarket wearing pajama pants and moon boots would have been almost criminal back then but is commonplace now.

14. Air Travel

We can’t be sure when air rage became a thing, but air rage incidents jumped 500% according to a 2021 Reuters report. Many signs point toward the mask mandates of 2020-2021 as a catalyst. In any case, mask mandates have ended, though as social media shows us, unruly passengers are still at large. There should be one simple rule for flying — don’t be an air Karen.

15. Drunk Women

Vogue’s 1948 Book of Etiquette explains that women should “never drink enough alcohol to be even slightly affected by it.” The book notes, “‘She can certainly hold her liquor' is not a compliment.” Before the ‘50s and ‘60s, heavy drinking was socially unacceptable for women.

16. Laughing in Public

In the late 19th century, it wasn’t polite to loudly laugh in public, and even smiling for too long was taboo. Smiling and grinning were the folly of the homeless and show hall performers in Victorian London. History Extra provides insight into why all those sepia photos of Victorian citizens show them with haunting frowns.

17. Offering One's Hand

Even in the Wild West, a lady might offer her gloved hand fingers down, to which a well-heeled man would bow or even kiss if familiar. Nowadays, depending on the country, greetings can be much more informal — in Europe, especially. Can you imagine ladies extending their gloved hands in modern times? Maybe we will see a return to more formal greetings like this one day — yeah, right.

18. Neglecting Babies

Tennessee preacher Michael Pearl caused a storm of outrage in 2011 when his parental advice guidebook, To Train Up a Child, was allegedly central to a horrific abuse case. However, neglecting one’s child was considered good practice in some behaviorist circles, most notably John B. Watson, who argued in his 1928 book Psychological Care of Infant and Child that responding to infants’ crying was wrong.

19. Offering Alcohol to Strangers

Mad Men depicted the excessive lifestyles in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s. Those Madison Avenue executives worked hard, played hard, and most likely paid hard with coronary issues later on in life. While it may have worked for Don Draper, celebrating a business deal by offering Champagne now is rude, considering how many teetotalers, recovering addicts, and religious abstainers one might meet.

20. Eating In Silence

Up until everyone let their guard down, we had rigid norms at the dinner table, namely that people should avoid conversation. A 1947 public service announcement called How to Eat Right recommends not drinking or engaging in small talk at the dinner table. For some families, dinner time is the only chance they get to speak all day — just keeping one’s mouth closed is the desired outcome.

21. Using Car Indicators

Does anyone remember those halcyon days when we used technology that today seems so dated? I am talking about indicators, of course. The number of times I have almost crashed because someone turned without indicating is terrifying. Does it hurt to let people know where you are aiming your vehicle? OK, rant over.

22. Separating the Salt and Pepper

In the past, it was considered a no-no to pass the salt without its accompaniment, pepper. Do people even still have salt on their table? Had you gone to a turn-of-the-century dinner party and asked for the salt, chances are you would get both spices, even had you only asked for one.

23. Giving Wedding Gifts at the Wedding

Weddings used to be very different, requiring an invitation to attend, and far more formal than some of the bridezilla encounters we see now. Guests would typically send wedding gifts up to one year after the event. Now, if you haven’t ordered from the wedding gift registry before the wedding, you might as well not attend.

24. Avoiding Discussing Politics

Can anyone remember that time when people stayed out of each other’s political business? It was a more humane period, an era of communication not stained by pre-held beliefs discoloring one’s perception of others. In modern times, it can be easy to assess a stranger’s political leanings — fashion, hair color, and rhetoric are often indicators as to how someone wants society to run.