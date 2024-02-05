15 Pieces of Outdated FIRE Advice That Should Be Ignored

There are many articles, blogs, books, and podcasts you can turn to as a new investor. Some advice is standard, but others have become outdated and useless. Times change, and people need to adapt to these changes. Attached are some of the tips that the newer generation finds useless and also kind of insulting.

1. Pay Off Higher Interest Debt First

While this makes sense in a perfect world, it may not be the best for certain situations. It might be better to spread your debt payments if you can only afford a little more than the minimum on your high-interest debt. Paying double on your high-interest cards could mean you can't make the payments on your other bills. I prefer to knock off several accounts and tackle the bigger ones.

2. Six Months Emergency Fund

This has been the recommended advice that Boomers have been giving the younger generation for decades. The truth is, it is very outdated. Nowadays, you should have closer to nine months to a year of savings. Blame inflation for this. You may not find a new job or one that pays as much as you are used to in just three to six months. That is why it is better to have a bigger buffer.

3. Max Out Your 401k

Yes, maxing out your 401k is a great asset to retirement savings, but only if your company matches your contributions. If your company does not match your contributions, you should put your money in other high-yielding accounts. 401ks can have high fees for early withdraws, so accounts with better flexibility and leverage might be a better option than a solo 401k.

4. Buy a Home as Soon as Possible

How often have you heard the phrase, “renting is just throwing your money away.” Owning a home is far superior to renting because you are paying for something you will eventually own. Owning a home is not for everyone, though. If you plan on relocating or working a remote job, owning a home might be an anchor that deters a person from owning a home. Also, the cost of maintenance and upkeep could be too costly for someone who prefers the comfort of rentals. Real estate can be a great investment, but it is not the end-all-be-all for financial stability.

5. You Need a Large Sum of Money To Start Investing

You no longer need much money to get your portfolio off the ground. Many platforms will let you start investing with as little as a dollar. Larger investments have better opportunities for big returns, but starting small is better than nothing. Check out websites like robinhood.com, acorns.com, and ally.com for investment opportunities with little commitment.

6. Lowering Debt Should Be Priority Number One

Being debt-free is a lifestyle I have heard many people brag about. While it is easy to envy their situation, that might not be right or feasible for everyone. One expert equates paying off debt without investing, like washing your car every day while ignoring oil changes. Your financial situation makes you look great, but you can fall apart on the inside. It's better to keep your debt in control and spread your money in other places that will grow your portfolio.

7. Make Double Payments

I remember when I graduated college and started branching out independently. My parents told me to double my student loan payments to pay them off faster. That sounds like a great idea, but as a 24-year-old struggling to pay rent, how could I afford to pay double on my student loans? I was earning instant noodles well into my twenties before I could pay more than the minimum on these payments. The advice is great, but it might not be practical today.

8. Stick To One Plan

Older ideas for saving money have changed over the decades. How money is managed might be different from how your parents manage money. It might be smart to shake things up and try something new. Talk to your financial advisor about changing the traditional plan and adding some risk to upgrade the rewards.

9. Find a Higher Paying Job

It's funny that this was a piece of advice given to younger people entering the workforce. Was it really that easy to demand a raise in the 1950s? High-paying jobs are scarce. Otherwise, there would be people switching jobs all the time. Right now, if I stormed into my boss's office and demanded a raise, I think he would laugh in my face.

10. Stay Loyal to One Company

The older generation was always told to stay loyal to one company, work up the corporate ladder, work for 30 years, collect their pension, and retire happy. That sounds lovely, but it is a fairy tale these days. Companies don't seem to value loyalty these days. Employees are more likely to earn raises and promotions by jumping from different companies when the opportunity arises. You have to do what is best for you, and if that means leaving a company for more money, so be it.

11. Sacrifice Hobbies

So many so-called financial experts advise sacrificing some of your hobbies and social events to save money. Sorry, I would love to spend a weekend checking out a new restaurant and seeing a new movie. I am not going to give that up. The 100 dollars I spend on myself every other week has more benefits on my mental health than it ever will on my financial stability. I fully believe you should live your life and seek out happiness rather than deprive yourself of joy to save a couple of bucks.

12. Get Rid of Your Car

Not having a car can save a lot of money, but what should I do when my job is 30 miles away? Spend hours on public transit, transferring from one bus to another? Sorry, my time is worth more than that. Sure, it might be good advice if I worked a few blocks from home, but how many people are lucky enough to have that opportunity?

13. Get a Second Job

The older generation is quick to tell the younger generation to get a second job to help pay the bills. I'm sorry, but I work hard every day to barely scrape by. It isn't fair that I need to work 60-plus hours a week to get by. The older generation could buy a home working an entry-level job, while I need 2 of them to barely pay for my apartment.

14. Cook All Your Meals

I mentioned this earlier in this piece, but eating out is a relaxing activity for me. I enjoy trying new restaurants. This is a sacrifice I am willing to make. I don't think it's healthy to stay at home every night. Getting outside and socializing is more important than a few dollars saved in your account.

15. Never Discuss Money

Money issues for the older generation were always a taboo topic. I always needed clarification on this. Today, millennials are more open about their financial situations and lend to their peers for advice and tips. I think having a support system you can rely on and discuss money-managing ideas is great.