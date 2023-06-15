14 Old-School Technologies We Still Can’t Live Without

old school kid listening to tape
Still using technology that's referred to as old and outdated? You're not alone. 

Someone recently asked, “What old and obsolete technology; do you still use and enjoy using?” Here are the top-voted responses.

1. Wired Headphones

dog-wearing-headphones
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Wired headphones are great for those looking for an alternative to earbuds. Some people even struggle with having them stay in their ears. Plus, they need to charge, making them inconvenient for people who travel

2. Pencil and Paper

Untitled design 9
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

There's something super satisfying about how a pencil sounds on paper. It's generally easier to leave notes this way than doing it on a laptop

3. Physical Menus

Menus
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

It's become commonplace for restaurants to offer QR codes instead of a physical menu. This tends to aggravate hungry customers. 

4. CD and Cassette Player

CD and Cassette Player
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Using a boombox to listen to CDs and cassettes of your favorite bands from the 1980s is a vibe many music fans still enjoy.

5. Automobiles

Automobiles
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

There's a saying: they don't make them like they used to. There's something reliable about beloved cards like a Ford Ranger or a Chevy Truck. 

6. Film Cameras

Film Cameras
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Using physical film for a camera has been in style. There's enjoyment from those in the industry to develop their own movie in a dark room. 

7. Paper Books

The Self-Help Books the World is Searching For
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Paper books; There's something satisfying about the concreteness of a physical book. Plus, it's hard to pay attention to reading digital novels on your device of choice. 

8. A Clothesline

A Clothesline
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Some people don't have access to dryer units, so they stick with this tried and true method. 

9. Manual Transmissions

Manual Transmissions
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Several people agreed they knew how to drive manual transmissions but did not miss them. They're also still standard in other parts of the world, too. 

10. VCRs

VCR
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

While it's great watching movies digitally, there's something about opening up a VCR and watching it the old-fashioned way. 

11. A Wired Mouse

computer mouse retro,old or Mechanical Mouse close up
Image Credit: ChirsKim/Shutterstock.

Wireless mice used to be all the rage, but believe it or not, a wired mouse is the preferred option by many.

A wireless signal can't disconnect when it's hardwired in!

12. Landline Telephones

Close-up Of A Businesswoman's Hand Calling On Landline
Image Credit: Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock.

While nearly everyone has a phone in their pocket, some people still enjoy the convenience of a landline phone. 

13. Fountain Pens

fountain pen
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

All kinds of pens are available today, but some people view fountain pens as a status symbol. 

14. Record Players

Close up of vinyl record with records collection
Image Credit: Shutterstock.“““`

While technology has moved passed vinyl long ago, the format is making a comeback. You can find record players in the homes of older people as younger millennials and Gen Z. 

Source: Reddit

+ posts
From the Editor’s Desk: June’s Top 20 Most Anticipated Books