10 Outdated Technologies People Still Love and Use

Are you still using something considered old and outdated but prefer it or can't let it go? You've got company. Someone recently asked, “What old and obsolete technology; do you still use and enjoy using?” Here are the top-voted responses.

1. Wired Headphones

“Wired headphones,” shared one. “I gotta keep the earbuds on a leash, feel me?” Another stated, ” I can't get earbuds to stay in my ears. I've tried on about six different types. My husband runs with his in, and I can't turn my head.” This. I do a metric ton of traveling and love to go backcountry camping when possible. To hell with headphones that need to charge,” a third user replied.

2. Pencil and Paper

“I love the way pencil sounds on paper. It's relaxing,” said one. Another replied, “Yep, I write screenplays as a hobby. Even though I have a laptop with the software, I never write a new script straight to it. I always write with a pen in a notebook and then copy it to the computer.”

“I get distracted if I'm using the laptop. It may sound laborious, but it works. It also cuts down on edits as it may be months later when I start putting it onto a laptop, and any changes are in my head already. I don't do drafts; I get it done.”

3. Physical

“Physical menus,” replied one. “Get out of here with that code-scanning nonsense! You will NEVER convince me that staring at your tiny screen will ever be better than a physical menu.”

Another suggested, “The code scanning menus will result in skyrocketing restaurant prices since they can charge more whenever they want. With paper menus, they at least had to consider reprinting ALL the menus to change the price.”

4. CD and Cassette Player

“My CD/cassette player. I still have most of my CDs from the 2000s that I like to listen to, and I also listen to my mom's mixed tapes from the 80s that she made. It’s better than any Bluetooth speaker, in my opinion.” Another person admitted, “I still use my iPod,” before a final commenter joked, “There are dozens of us!”

5. Automobiles

“My cars,” said one. “1989 Ford ranger, 1980 Chevy truck, 1991 Jetta. All are running great!” Others commented with their 1993 Geo Prisms and 1999 Rav4s' before someone admitted, “I just switched my 90s Ford Ranger for a Maverick. I had to wait for small trucks to return to the market.”

6. Film Cameras

“I love using film cameras,” one user replied. “I taught myself how to develop the film at home during quarantine.” Another shared, “I had Photography Science back in high school and became obsessed with it. I've been considering getting back into photography and developing film. You might be my inspiration.”

A third user confessed, “I recently hiked the Mount Everest trail and at one point met an Irish girl that brought a film camera to capture the mountains. But she forgot to take the film.” Homer Simpson‘s voice, Doh!

7. Paper Books

“Paper books. I mostly read e-books for convenience, but there's something about the concreteness of a physical book that is very satisfying,” one Redditor stated. Another said, “I can't keep my attention on digital books. Plus, you don't need batteries or a charger!”

8. A Clothesline

One user joked, “AKA Solar powered clothes dryer.” Another shared their love for the smell of clothes drying on a clothesline. Finally, a South African user shared, “Outdated? That's so funny. I live in South Africa, and that's all we use to dry our clothes. Well, tumble dryers do exist. I just don't know anyone who has one.”‘

9. Manual Transmissions

Several people agreed that they knew how to drive manual transmissions but did not miss them. However, one shared, ” Manuals are excellent for my ADHD brain. Both hands always engaged in a necessary task, forcing me to pay attention to my speed, surroundings, and terrain.” “These are standard in Europe. I'm sure going to miss it when everything goes electric,” a third person confessed.

10. VCRs

Finally, someone said, “VCRs. Classics are meant to be watched in their grainy, tracking line glory.” Another added, “The original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie isn't the same without the Pizza Hut commercial on the VHS.:

“Probably the best advertising dollars they ever spent.” “I refuse to allow myself to watch A Christmas Story or Christmas Vacation on any other form of media. It just feels wrong,” a third person confessed.

Honorable Mentions: A wired mouse, landline telephones, fountain pens, and record players.

