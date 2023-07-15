25 Completely Ridiculous and Outdated Traditions It’s Time to Boot

Certain traditions have stood the test of time, some even adding a touch of excitement to our lives. However, some practices are so ludicrous, terrible, or even harmful that it's time we give them the boot! Here are 25 examples. Don't you agree?

1 – Expensive Weddings

It's time to reconsider the notion that a wedding needs to break the bank. Let's shift our focus from extravagant displays of wealth to celebrating love and commitment.

2 – Down Payment for Engagement Rings

The tradition of spending a significant amount of money on an engagement ring can put an unnecessary financial strain on couples. Spouses should prioritize the relationship's value rather than the diamond's size.

3 – Smashing Birthday Cakes

While it may seem harmless, smashing a birthday cake can create a messy and wasteful situation. There are less wasteful ways to celebrate birthdays, like personalized gestures or fun games.

4 – Shoving Cake Into Someone's Face

This practice often leads to discomfort and embarrassment for the person on the receiving end. People forget others might be allergic to certain substances and food.

5 – Forced Marriages

Love and consent are beautiful things that should be the foundation of any marriage. This means forced marriages should not be in a modern and progressive society.

6 – Bullfighting

Mostly practiced in Spain, the cruel spectacle of bullfighting inflicts unnecessary suffering on animals. It also puts humans at risk of injury that might cost their lives.

7 – Tipping Workers

Some workers have taken advantage of customers tipping them after rendering a service. Sometimes workers become entitled to these tips after rendering a service to a customer.

8 – Black Friday Shopping

Black Friday's chaos and frenzy often overshadow some people's rationality. The low price of goods leads people to buy products they do not need.

9 – 5-Day Working Weeks

The traditional 5-day workweek can cause burnout and lead to a poor work-life balance. Employers must explore ideas like flexible schedules or shorter workweeks prioritizing employee well-being.

10 – Expensive Funerals

The pressure to spend vast amounts on funerals can strain families financially. Let's redefine these ceremonies to focus on personal connections and emotional support rather than costly displays.

11 – Asking Newlyweds About Children

It's time to spare the newlyweds from awkward conversations about childbirth. Those questions are personal, as spouses have plans for their life that shouldn't be a public matter.

12 – Touching a Pregnant Woman's Belly

Respecting personal space is essential, especially for pregnant women. Always show your support in other meaningful ways, like offering help or kind words.

13 – Celebrity Idolatry

While admiration for talented individuals is understandable, people can sometimes make the admiration excess. This means it's okay to celebrate and recognize their contributions to society, but balance is critical.

14 – “Men Must Make The First Moves”

Waiting for a man to make the first move can lead to a woman losing a rare chance. Approaching a person you find interesting doesn't always have to be one way.

15 – Bachelor and Bachelorette Parties

Bachelor and bachelorette parties are often unnecessary, especially when it's always on the eve of a wedding. It puts potential spouses at risk of carrying out an act they might regret.

16 – International Ketchup Day

While ketchup is undoubtedly a popular condiment, dedicating an entire day seems unnecessary. Imagine if we have to do the same for all our spices and seasonings.

17 – Divorced Pekingese-Owner's Day

Celebrating specific pet owners based on their marital status is an unnecessary act. Divorced pet owners are dedicated to honoring the same love and care all other owners provide for their furry friends.

18 – National Arbor Day

Arbor Day is important in promoting environmental awareness, but there are other similar days. Merging these celebrations is wise since they achieve the same purpose.

19 – Gym Selfies

Let's face it, snapping selfies at the gym has become an epidemic. While it's great to document personal progress, spending more time posing for photos than actually working out defeats the purpose.

20 – Presenteeism

The tradition where employees must show up at work even when sick or unproductive must be re-evaluated. It's counterproductive and leads to the spread of illness and decreased overall efficiency.

21 – Bridal Showers

Bridal showers often feel like obligatory gift-grabbing events nowadays. It doesn't serve the supposed purpose it used to and leaves people struggling for gifts rather than focusing on meaningful connections.

22 – The British Monarchy

The British Monarchy has had its fair share of supporters and critics. However, in this modern age, where democracy and equality are valued, hereditary power can be seen as outdated.

23 – Animal Exploitation

From circus acts to animal tourism, many traditions involve exploiting animals for entertainment. This has led to the extinction of some of these animals, indirectly affecting our ecosystem.

24 – Letting Balloons Go at Funerals

Releasing balloons at funerals may have been a symbolic gesture in the past. However, the released balloons end up as litter, threatening wildlife and contributing to pollution.

25 – Daylight Savings

The tradition of daylight savings time, where clocks are adjusted twice a year, has long been debated. The original purpose of conserving energy no longer holds in our modern society.

Source: Reddit.