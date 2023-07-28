Outdoor Oasis: The Outdoor Furniture Market Grows to $50.73 Billion in 2023

The outdoor furniture market is booming and shows no signs of slowing down. As home design trends continuously evolve, experts predict the outdoor furniture industry will see steady growth based on internet search trends and reports of increasing market value following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Google Trends data shows significant annual spikes in searches for outdoor furniture from May through July, there’s no better time to invest in your outdoor living space. The numbers don’t lie — everyone from retailers to content creators feel the increased interest in sprucing up outdoor spaces this time of year.

“Every year as the weather begins to warm up in the spring, I see my traffic climb for my outdoor furniture articles on my website, particularly the one I wrote about outdoor egg chairs as they’re super trendy and chic,” says lifestyle blogger Elise Armitage of What The Fab.

Outdoor Furniture Market Growth in 2023 and Beyond

“The outdoor furniture market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing popularity of outdoor living spaces and a growing emphasis on creating comfortable and aesthetically pleasing outdoor environments,” says Jimmie Hamilton, founder of HiHomePicks.

Additionally, Fortune Business Insights reports the 2022 global outdoor furniture market value was $48.4 billion, and is expected to increase to $50.73 billion in 2023.

“As more people seek to extend their living areas beyond the confines of their homes, there has been a surge in demand for high-quality outdoor furniture that can withstand various weather conditions while still providing comfort and style,” Hamilton says.

Luxury outdoor furniture, in particular, is seeing demand rise, with the Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Scope and Overview Report for 2023 estimating a 3% overall increase by 2029.

COVID Effects on the Outdoor Furniture Market

Research shows a close link between the strength of the outdoor furniture market in 2023 and the COVID pandemic throughout 2020.

After the World Health Organization deemed the Novel Coronavirus outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern in January 2020, May saw an influx of outdoor furniture Google searches. Research and Markets also reported a significant increase in outdoor furniture online orders and overall sales as people began sheltering in place and working from home.

A 2021 study by the International Casual Furnishings Association found that 90% of Americans surveyed considered their outdoor living space more essential in light of COVID, with 58% planning to purchase at least one new outdoor furniture piece.

“Outdoor furniture is quickly becoming more than just functional pieces for your garden or patio,” says Meble Furniture founder Raf Michalowski. “People are now using their outdoor space as an extension of their home and investing in furniture pieces that reflect this.”

While recent declines in COVID cases suggest a slow return to pre-pandemic life, the global epidemic continues to have lasting effects on the outdoor furniture industry. Instacart, for instance, capitalized on the post-pandemic popularity of outdoor furniture by introducing the Big & Bulky program in 2022. The effort delivers large, heavy home items to the shopper’s doorstep.

“Since COVID hit, people fell back in love with dining, and so now we are seeing really large, beautiful outdoor dining sets that are flying off the shelves,” says Carmen Smith of Living Letter Home.

Trends and Tips for Outdoor Furniture Shopping in 2023

Incorporate Wood Accents

In a 2023 global report on the outdoor furniture market, Fortune Business Insights found that woods like mahogany and teakwood make up the largest share of common outdoor furniture materials, such as metal and plastic, given their waterproof and insect-repellent properties.

“The trend in outdoor furniture is toward natural materials as opposed to the black aluminum sets we all had 20 years ago,” says home decor blogger and influencer Stefana Silber. “The preference now is for rattan and natural wood tones.”

This shift toward wood accents in outdoor furniture is evident in the financial success of companies like Serena & Lily. The California-based luxury furniture brand, known for its muted designs that often incorporate light wood touches, achieved a peak revenue of $26.1 million in 2022.

In particular, Smith says items like woven wood stools embodying Serena & Lily’s refined and coastal-inspired aesthetic “are incredibly popular” for outdoor bar areas in 2023.

Opt for Budget-Friendly Outdoor Furniture Alternatives

As high-end furniture brands like Serena & Lily grow, retailers like Walmart and Target have begun offering similar-style outdoor furniture sets at affordable prices.

“My best-selling patio furniture has been the Better Homes and Gardens collection River Oaks for Walmart,” says Silber. “This collection looks much more expensive and like designer furniture but is extremely budget-friendly.”

As the outdoor furniture industry grows, it’s easier than ever to find well-made products similar to those sold in upscale stores like Anthropologie, Restoration Hardware, and Arhaus at a lower price.

Even when shopping on a budget, design experts like Chris Laverty of Elemental Spot advise consumers to “invest in durable, high-quality pieces that last.”

Subtle Outdoor Furniture Updates Make a Big Impact

Home decorators and designers recommend making small seasonal changes to your outdoor living space for a refreshed look that won’t break the bank.

“The outdoors can take a toll on textiles, so making sure to swap out your old outdoor accents for fresh new ones can have such a high impact,” says home DIY-er and Homesense expert Cassady Smith.

“Simply swapping outdoor rugs or pillows for a fresh pattern or color and replacing the old worn-down door mat can really spruce up your outdoor spaces,” she continues.

Prioritize Fun and Unique Outdoor Living Spaces

Regardless of budget and design preferences, experts emphasize creating an outdoor living space that caters to your lifestyle. “Remember to have fun while designing,” says Michalowski. “Keep outdoor furniture unique to you and your needs.”

Playful furniture pieces like egg chairs have been popular for decades and are seeing renewed interest as the focus shifts toward fun and unconventional outdoor spaces.

“We are loving this trend!” says Carmen Smith. “If your space allows, a hanging egg chair is amazing, but we also see egg chairs that stand on their own.”

Similarly, Cassady Smith suggests sheer curtains to create a sense of “privacy and/or whimsy” in an outdoor living space. “This is a great way to add texture and can make an outdoor space feel so dreamy,” she adds.

Mix Outdoor Furniture Styles for an Eclectic Look

Home decor companies like Elegant Outdoor Living have identified an emerging trend of mixing furniture materials, prints, and colors in outdoor living spaces. “Combining patterns and styles looks great and gives your yard a personal and unique touch,” Michalowski explains.

Ballard Designs, an upscale home decor retailer founded in 1983, suggests incorporating the trend into outdoor spaces by experimenting with different furniture shapes, finishes, and accessories.

The booming post-pandemic outdoor furniture market has made it easy to create on-trend outdoor living spaces regardless of budget and personal style preferences.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.