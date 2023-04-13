What to Wear to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert

by
taylor swift MSN 2
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

The Eras tour is here! Taylor Swift's tenth studio album dropped in October of 2022, followed by a tour announcement including all ten of her eras. From her debut album Taylor Swift to her newest “Midnights,” each album spawns different outfits. So the question of a lifetime is, what do I wear to the Eras tour? Luckily, we have a comprehensive guide to assist your shopping stresses and prepare you for the unforgettable three-hour show.

Debut/ Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift arriving at the Video Music Awards on MTV at Paramount Studios, in Los Angeles, CA on September 7, 2008
Photo Credit: carrie-nelson/Shutterstock.

If you remember Taylor’s first album, you recognize the country twang she intersperses throughout her gut-wrenching lyrics of love, loss, and breakups. Popular singles from her debut album include Teardrops on My Guitar and Our Song. If you want to rep debut, don a slick white dress, a flower crown, and some good old-fashioned cowboy boots. You want to channel Taylor's original look as a bohemian country girl. For makeup, indulge in bright blue eye makeup and reach for the hair curler to achieve Taylor’early curls.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

Rio de Janeiro, December 8, 2009. Singer Taylor Swift during her show at the HSBC Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Photo Credit: A.PAES/Shutterstock.

Taylor released her second studio album, “Fearless,” in 2008, with a rerecorded release in 2021. Fearless began to bridge the gap between Taylor’s country roots and her emerging pop taste. She started introducing fans to her favorite number, 13, by writing the lucky number on the back of her hand, making a staple for herself and her fans. The “Fearless” album focuses on gold, yellow, and silver tones, perfect for sparkly dresses paired with traditional cowboy boots. Suppose you want to honor one of Taylor’s iconic music video outfits. In that case, you can recreate the “You Belong With Me” look with a white Junior Jewels sharpie decorated white T-shirt decorated and plaid sweatpants. Draw a green 13 on the back of your hand to complete the look.

Speak Now

Taylor Swift arrives at the 2012 Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 1, 2012 in Las Vegas, NV.
Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.

The “Speak Now” rerelease will come out any day. Taylor continues to hint at Easter eggs about the rerelease of this album in her “Midnights” music videos and on social media. The cover of “Speak Now” features Taylor in a glittery red dress on the deluxe album and a glittery purple dress on the original release. “Speak Now” replicates wondrous ballroom gowns and elegant celebrations, making long gowns perfect for outfit options for the Eras tour. If you don’t want to go all out with floor-length dresses, you can opt for sparkly sundresses in purple or dark red hues.

Red

Taylor Swift before she turns on the Christmas Lights at Westfield Shepherd's Bush, London. 06/11/2012
Photo Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.

Taylor’s fourth studio album features iconic imagery like her “Not a lot going on at the moment t-shirt” from the “22” music video, red heart sunglasses, black shorts, and black bowler hats. Taylor wore an iteration of the original shirt on stage recently. She donned an “A lot going on at the moment” shirt to clap back at haters. If you want to channel a look from the rerelease, invest in a plaid shirt or jacket with a red fedora and nice slacks. Oh! And don’t forget bright red lipstick.

1989

Taylor Swift at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, USA on May 17, 2015
Photo Credit: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.

Taylor made some interesting fashion choices in her “1989” era. She dyed her hair platinum blonde and cut it into a bob while wearing a lot of crop tops and skirts. The best look to recreate her “1989” looks is a sequined jacket which she wore during the “1989” tour with a black or white crop top and a matching skirt. Taylor adored black ankle-length wedges during this era.

Reputation

Taylor Swift at the 2018 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, USA on October 9, 2018.
Photo Credit: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.

Taylor’s clap back to Kanye and Kim Kardashian drama resulted in one of her best albums, “Reputation.” Throughout the rep era, she commented on society’s perception of her as a snake and even introduced the reptile into her rep tour set. My reputation outfit consists of snake fishnets, a mesh top, black calf-length boots, snake rings, and dark lipstick modeled after the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.

Lover

Taylor Swift at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, USA on March 14, 2019.
Photo Credit: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.

The tour that never happened. “Lover” is a sweet album, one dedicated to a partner featuring serene synth and tender guitar melodies and lyrics. The album draws inspiration from bubblegum pastels, so for Lover-themed attire, draw that heart around your eye, grab a pink faux fur coat, bejeweled sunglasses, and a pale pink bathing suit to honor the “You Need to Calm Down” music video.

You can’t go wrong with pastels and sequins.

folklore

Taylor Swift at the Los Angeles Premiere of "Dr. Suess' The Lorax" held at the Universal Studios Hollywood, California, United States on February 19, 2012
Photo Credit: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.

After an excruciating lockdown, Swifties received the greatest gift. Taylor released folklore a few hours after announcing its existence on social media. The folksy album explored Taylor’s versatility. She backed away from production-heavy tracks and focused on melancholic acoustic tales and folk songs. Folklore represents autumn. The lead single, “Cardigan,” features a cozy white and blue cardigan over a white jumper dress. A brown and white stripe shirt paired with plaid pants and cream-colored sneakers is a great choice for a Folklore-inspired look.

evermore

Taylor Swift performs and turns on the Christmas Lights at Westfield Shepherd's Bush, London. 06/11/2012
Photo Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.

Evermore is folklore’s sister album. Released a year later, evermore answered Folklore’s questions, delving into the history and relationship between the two. Taylor wears an orange and brown plaid coat with a French braid on the album cover. Another choice for an evermore outfit is a red dress and a green cloak from the Willow music video. You can also wear cowboy boots because Taylor honors her roots in evermore with the song “Cowboy Like Me.”

Midnights

Rio de Janeiro, December 8, 2009. Singer Taylor Swift during her show at the HSBC Arena
Photo Credit: A.PAES/Shutterstock.

“Midnights” is all about stars, jewels, and media perception. For a “Lavender Haze” nod, wear a purple faux fur coat over a silk, silver dress with purple eye makeup. If you’re rooting for the “anti-hero,” opt for some orange and brown accented shirts and brown or yellow pants. Lastly, a “Bejeweled” fan can wear bedazzled bodysuits with thigh-high boots and sparkling earrings and bracelets.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

+ posts
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Previous

Exclusive Interview With Chef Maria Loi, Star of GBH’s Greek Cooking Show