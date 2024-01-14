25 Outrageous Hollywood Conspiracy Theories That Are Hard to Believe

People love to rile others up on the internet with ridiculous conspiracy theories about everything from a shadow government to alien cover-ups to the faked moon landing.

Many of the most fascinating conspiracy theories involve Hollywood’s elite and all the stars who entertain us. Some theories are harmlessly funny, while others are serious accusations that will make your jaw drop.

1. Avril Lavigne Is Dead

This conspiracy theory is a wild one that many people are serious about. Supposedly, Avril Lavigne either died or went into hiding in the early 2000s. People cite changes in her appearance, music, and personal life. And it doesn’t help that her “clone,” who allegedly replaced her in the public eye, is a real woman named Melissa who has been photographed with Avril.

2. Tupac Shakur Is Alive

Many people believe the famous rapper is still alive and well somewhere. Some think he is hiding out in New Mexico, others are practicality positive that he’s in Cuba, and there are also rumors that he lives in South Africa. Not only is this conspiracy theory very likely wrong, but some find it hurtful.

3. Katy Perry Is JonBenét Ramsey

It would be genuinely insane if it turned out that the famous pop star was, in fact, the young girl who was kidnapped and killed. We’re not sure how this would work since JonBenét’s body was found and examined, but it’s an interesting theory that many have latched onto for entertainment.

4. Hollywood Is a Satanic Cult

Unlike many theories on this list, this one has the potential to be true. Ever since the satanic panic in the '80s and '90s, people have suggested that all of Hollywood is involved in satanism and the industry is actually an elite cult. People think Jay-Z and Beyoncé run the Illuminati and that some celebrities sacrifice their children to the devil.

5. Nicolas Cage Is a Vampire

Nicolas Cage played a vampire on screen in Renfield and played a man who delusionally thinks he’s a vampire in Vampire’s Kiss. But could the movie star actually be a vampire? Some claim he is because they’ve found antique photos resembling him, but Cage denies these fantastical allegations.

6. Beyoncé Is Solange's Mom

According to some online posters, Bey got pregnant as a teen and birthed Solange, and her parents pretended Solange was her sister. This would mean they’re both lying about their ages, as they’re only about five years apart. Some folks also think Solange birthed Blue Ivy, so plenty of maternity and paternity rumors lurk around the Knowles family.

7. Britney Spears Is a Clone

Britney Spears is another celebrity who people think has been replaced with a look-alike. She wasn’t seen in public for a while following the start of her conservatorship. Changes in her mannerisms and appearance led fans to speculate about her safety. However, the star has denied such allegations on social media.

8. Paul McCartney Died in the '60s

One of the music world’s craziest conspiracies is that Paul McCartney died in a brutal car crash in 1966. This would mean Paul died long before the Beatles officially broke up in 1974. The talented musician has confirmed he is alive, but some conspiracy theory heads still don’t buy it.

9. Elvis Is Hiding

Elvis might also still be alive along with Tupac! It’s doubtful, but some fans still hope that he’s eating peanut butter, bacon, and banana sandwiches somewhere in secret. There is even The Elvis Sighting Society, a group dedicated to documenting sightings of him post-death. Frankly, the gnarly circumstances of his death feel too specific to be fake.

10. The 27 Club

While the 27 Club is a somewhat valid concept, some people genuinely believe that all the best stars die at age 27. The rumors and theories surrounding members of the club, like Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, Janis Joplin, and Jimi Hendrix, involve murder, poisoning, and other heinous causes of death.

11. The CIA Murdered Bob Marley

Bob Marley died of cancer in 1981 — or did he? In the last few years of his life, Marley found himself in the center of a political war. People speculate that the CIA may have assassinated him to stop his influence against their agenda. Supposedly, a former agent even confessed to pulling the trigger, but it’s mostly debunked.

12. The CIA Murdered Marilyn Monroe

Unlike Marley’s death rumors, the theory that Marilyn Monroe was murdered by the CIA is not as thoroughly debunked. The circumstances surrounding her accidental death are mysterious and inconsistent. Her ties to the president and other political forces could’ve made her a target if she threatened to take sensitive information public.

13. The Church of Scientology Plans Tom Cruise's Marriages

Tom Cruise has been married to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes. All three marriages went down in public flames, and specifically, Kidman and Holmes have told troubling stories of their experiences. Some believe that the infamous church chooses Cruise’s partners and presently holds auditions for his new spouse.

14. Stanley Kubrick Directed the Moon Landing

Most people have heard the conspiracy theory that the moon landing was faked. To take it a step further, some say that famous director Stanley Kubrick directed the footage. His film 2001: A Space Odyssey came out the year before, leading some to think he was the only one capable of making the landing look real.

15. The Cast of Glee Is Cursed

A whopping eight people who worked on the series Glee tragically died. Three of the show’s main stars — Cory Monteith, Mark Salling, and Naya Rivera — died horrifically and somewhat mysteriously. Five crew members have also died. Even a docuseries, The Price of Glee, explores these curse rumors.

16. Frank Sinatra Is Ronan Farrow's Father

This rumor is one of the more valid ones that we have many questions about. Around the time Ronan was conceived in 1987, his mother, Mia Farrow, was involved with both Frank Sinatra and Woody Allen. Sinatra’s family members have called it nonsense, but Mia herself has even said it’s possible. We want to see a paternity test!

17. Lea Michele Can't Read

This conspiracy theory is simply hilarious. In 2017, podcasters Jaye Hunt and Robert Ackerman theorized Lea Michele couldn’t read, and the joke spread like wildfire. While the actress has denied these ridiculous claims, no one has seen her read yet, and no co-stars have outright denied the allegations…

18. Taylor Swift and Harry Styles Committed Vehicular Manslaughter

In 2012, when the two briefly dated, they were photographed on a ski trip and Harry had bandages on his face. They claimed they’d been in a snowmobile accident, but everyone was alright. However, cryptic lyrics in both artists’ works have led fans to believe they hit someone and got away with it. It sounds insane, but the fan-collected evidence is compelling.

19. Nick Cannon Has Children to Harvest Kidneys

Maybe “harvest” is too intense of a word, but that’s basically the idea. People often discuss how many children Cannon has (12) and why. Some theorize that he’s having kids to increase the chances of a viable kidney donor. This dark theory holds more weight when you know he has lupus, which can often lead to kidney failure.

20. Eminem Is a Robot

Eminem is yet another star who people speculate is dead and has been replaced with a clone. It all started with a death hoax in 2006 when someone changed his Wikipedia page. People cite changes in his voice and behavior, saying it’s a look-alike, while others say it’s a robot. Will we ever know if he’s still the real Slim Shady?

21. Keanu Reeves Is Immortal

Keanu Reeves seems to have barely aged throughout his 30-plus year career and medieval paintings that resemble him may be the reason why, according to conspiracy theorists. His good genes and features have led people to believe he is immortal. Supposedly, he is/was Charlemagne, a Holy Roman emperor, and Paul Mounet, a 19th-century French actor.

22. Stevie Wonder Is Not Blind

This insane rumor is fueled by loads of evidence people have collected, although the proof is weak. People say Stevie Wonder can’t be blind because he pulls pranks, catches falling objects, and talks about colors. Ultimately, we think these rumors just underestimate how much blind people can sense without sight.

23. Ronald Reagan Had Stephen King Shoot John Lennon

We have a triple-star conspiracy here! According to some folks, Ronald Reagan ordered writer Stephen King to assassinate John Lennon, and he did. There’s even a book defending this theory. However, the evidence is highly questionable, and we think King is in the clear for this one.

24. The Smiths Are Scientologists

Whether or not Will Smith and his family are part of the Church of Scientology is up for debate. The Smiths deny any association, but people have reported seeing them in and around the church's headquarters. The evidence for this conspiracy theory is pretty strong, but the church and the Smiths continue to deny the rumors.

25. Jay-Z Is Nicki Minaj

They sound shockingly similar when you slow down Nicki’s music and speed up Jay-Z’s. People have alleged that Jay-Z is Nicki Minaj and uses a model for her image, dominating the industry as a top male and female rapper. Nicki’s lip-syncing and admiration for Jay-Z have been used as evidence that the two are one and the same.