15 Outright Stupidest Controversies From the Last 10 Years

Controversies are common in our society, but some are more senseless than others. In the last 10 years, we have seen some of the stupidest controversies that one can imagine. Here are 15 of the most outrageous controversies we witnessed in the last decade.

1. Flat Earth Crap

The belief that the earth is flat is nothing new, but the resurgence of the flat earth theory in recent years has been baffling and amusing. People who believe in this theory argue that NASA and other space agencies have lied to us for decades, and the earth is flat.

2. Sandy Hook Massacre Being Staged

This controversy is one of the most insensitive and offensive ones. Some conspiracy theorists claimed that the government staged the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting as an elaborate hoax to push gun control legislation.

3. Changing the Shoes of an Animated M&M

In 2012, M&M's changed the color of their shoes from brown to white, creating a significant controversy among some consumers. Some people believed that this change was part of a broader conspiracy theory.

4. Vaccines

Despite overwhelming scientific evidence that vaccines are safe and effective, the anti-vaccine movement has gained traction recently. Some people claim that vaccines cause autism, despite a lack of evidence to support this claim.

5. Eggs

The egg controversy has been going on for decades. One year, we are told that the egg white is bad for us, while the next year, the yolk is bad. Then we are told that we should avoid eggs altogether. It's time for everyone to make up their minds!

6. Jade Helm

In 2015, the U.S. military conducted a training exercise called Jade Helm, which sparked a massive conspiracy theory. Some people believed this was a secret government operation to take over Texas.

7. The COVID Vaccine Gives You 5G

One of the most absurd conspiracy theories related to the COVID-19 pandemic is that the vaccine gives you 5G technology. This claim is entirely unfounded and debunked by scientists and health experts.

8. Birds Aren't Real

According to this conspiracy theory, all birds were killed in the 1970s, and the government replaced them with surveillance drones. Yes, really.

9. Harry and Meghan

The marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been the subject of intense scrutiny and controversy. Some people have accused Meghan of being a manipulative gold digger, while others have criticized Harry for abandoning his royal duties.

10. Storm Area 51

In 2019, a Facebook event called “Storm Area 51” went viral, with millions of people RSVPing to “storm” the secretive military base. The event was a joke, but it sparked a wave of conspiracy theories about aliens and government cover-ups.

11. The Blue Gold Dress

In 2015, a photo of a dress went viral on the internet, and people could not agree on its color. Some people saw the dress as blue and black, while others saw it as white and gold.

12. Stop the Steal

The 2020 U.S. presidential election was the subject of intense controversy, with many supporters of former President Donald Trump claiming that the election was stolen from him. Despite a lack of evidence, the “Stop the Steal” movement gained much traction on social media.

13. Lizard People

According to this conspiracy theory, a secret society of lizard people has been running the world for centuries. Some people believe that world leaders, celebrities, and other powerful individuals are part of this group.

14. The Bud Light Thing

In 2019, Bud Light, the beer company, sparked controversy when it released an ad campaign promoting its new ingredients that don't use corn syrup. This led to ads mocking other beer brands that still used corn syrup. However, this campaign was met with backlash, with people criticizing Bud Light for shaming other beer companies and using ingredients that were still harmful to the body.

15. The Tide Pod Challenge

In 2018, an internet trend known as the “Tide Pod Challenge” emerged, where people were filming themselves biting into or ingesting Tide laundry detergent pods. This led to serious health risks and even deaths, prompting Tide to release warnings and create a PSA campaign.

The past decade has seen its fair share of controversies that have left many scratching their heads. From flat earth theories to Tide Pod challenges, it's clear that people will continue to find ways to stir up controversy and get their 15 minutes of fame.