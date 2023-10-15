Outstanding Retro Style Indie Games

Whether because of nostalgia, stubbornness, or some combination thereof, more and more gamers spend their precious free time with games that remind them of yesteryear. Something about games made before 2003 feels timeless and welcoming. Not being bogged down with multiple intricate systems, hundreds of characters, and more particle effects than our eyes know how to process, will always offer an enticing proposition to many gamers. On the downside, many of those older games have become difficult to play. As old consoles and games begin to fail, and emulation remains stuck in a legal gray area, a large market seems to have opened up.

For the best of that new market, check out these retro style indie games.

1. Hotline Miami

Hotline Miami drenches a whirlwind of retro action in neon and cartoony violence. That might not entice gamers on its own, but it also earns extra points with outstanding music, frantic shooting, and an addicting gameplay loop that outshines the vast majority of its contemporaries. As the pinnacle of retro-style top-down shooters we can’t recommend this ultra-stimulating experience enough.

2. Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider

Few games out there manage to replicate the feel of Shinobi 3’s deliberate platforming and fast-paced slashing, but Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider storms in as a clear successor to it. The authentic 16-bit graphics and fuzzy Sega Genesis-style audio give the brain no choice but to associate it with that era. Beyond that, the excellent combat takes a step forward with more moves and even some upgradable abilities here and there. This game could be mistaken for a late 16-bit hidden gem, but we’re happy to report gamers can play it on modern hardware.

3. Axiom Verge

Metroidvania–style action platformers have become a dime-a-dozen in the indie space, but Axiom Verge stands out as one of the best. Blasting baddies and unlocking fun upgrades almost never feel as addictive and intriguing as they do in Axiom Verge. The balance this game strikes between feeling powerful and feeling challenged stays pitch-perfect and keeps the sci-fi adventure engaging as players inch their way toward being a more formidable opponent to the game’s many enemies. Influences from the Alien films and retro science fiction seep out of every pore of the level and enemy designs, which adds even further to the 80’s vibe, as much of the video game landscape remained dominated by this aesthetic at that time. Axiom Verge nails every element of its experience, and we couldn’t recommend it more.

4. Andro Dunos 2

In an interesting occurrence for a retro franchise, gamers get a modern sequel release for Andro Dunos in the form of Andro Dunos 2. As a sequel to a 31-year-old game, Pixelheart could have done all sorts of things to modernize the experience, and while Andro Dunos 2 does have a few small improvements, it still sticks to the retro formula for the most part. The game’s pixelated graphics, hard-as-nails gameplay, and epic music that sounds ripped straight out of the Neo Geo library make for a convincing retro shooter experience. Fans of classic arcade shooters should give this one a shot.

5. Xeno Crisis

Bitmap Bureau has released a few retro-style games from their small studio over the last several years, but perhaps their greatest achievement thus far has been Xeno Crisis. The top-down shooter uses modern RNG elements to keep each playthrough feeling different, but still pits players against the same bosses at the end of each level to still encourage some memorization. As a retro-style game, the pixelated graphics and scratchy audio of Xeno Crisis reflect the bygone eras from which it draws inspiration, yet, everything comes togehter so well that it stands firm among similar games with more modern presentation. Upgradable abilities, stern challenge, and a rating system that demands absolute perfection for optimal scores all contribute to the replayability of Xeno Crisis. The authenticity goes so far that Bitmap Bureau produced versions of the game that will run on real Sega Genesis consoles, so gamers of even more persuasions have no excuse to pass this one up.

6. Nun Massacre

Many classic horror games from the PS1 and PS2 era still live in infamy, and it should come as little surprise that some developers have taken it upon themselves to dedicate entire games to emulating that early polygon style. Something spooky and unsettling about graphics from those eras still lives within them. Something about the minimal gameplay mechanics and low detail of the presentation just brings a certain eeriness to a horror game. Running around a strange building at night, scouring for keys, reading disjointed bits of lore, and, of course, encountering the deadly nun comprises all the elements needed for the game to work and be memorable.

7. Void Gore

Arcade shooters remain a popular genre for retro gamers, and thankfully modern indie teams satisfy that appetite. East Asia Soft, in particular has made it clear that they remain a great place to go for fans of the genre with a slew of excellent, albeit simple, games. While Void Gore feels stripped down to the absolute bare essentials, th game has an uncanny ability to stay fun and addictive despite the simplicity. The simplistic color scheme might remind gamers of eras even older than the 8-bit and 16-bit games most retro-style games tend to imitate, and yet the frenetic action and endless gameplay loop offer more fun than most similar games with more dazzling visuals.

8. Pumpkin Jack

While we wouldn’t quite call it a genre, the German expressionism-infused and Halloween-themed action platformer became a style that has bubbled to the surface every now and then. Dark horse classics like MediEvil and Jersey Devil find themselves joined by the likes of Pumpkin Jack in this tiny but influential club. Pumpkin Jack’s action falls short of being spectacular, but it does evoke similar vibes to its aforementioned predecessors as it makes up for simple gameplay with infinite charm. The Danny Elfman-esque soundtrack and spooky visuals keep the vibe in that sweet spot somewhere between playful and spooky. Pumpkin Jack’s entrancing take on this style earns a lot of points considering the game came almost entirely from one person.

9. Undertale

Undertale became one of those indie games that took the world by storm, but not because it boasted spectacular graphics or overshadowed its competitors with a 100-hour campaign. Undertale tells a charming story about forgiveness with timeless characters that feel as captivating and memorable as possible and connects everything with digestible gameplay reminiscent of Mother and other classic top-down RPGs of the late 80s and early 90s. The bullet-rain combat also proved a wonderful wild card that introduced tons of variety. Undertale perhaps shines even brighter with its soundtrack, though, with iconic tunes that penetrate the mainstream so deeply that people outside of the gaming world can recognize them. Undertale lives as an indie classic and all fans of retro-style games owe it to themselves to play through its short-but-sweet campaign.

10. Oniken

Drawing a hard line at the limitations of the NES and Sega Master System, Oniken relies on the player’s raw skill and ability to memorize enemy attack patterns to get much of anywhere. Between moments pummeled by Oniken’s stern difficulty, it dazzles with its firm grasp on the charming 8-bit color palettes that defined so much gaming in the 80s. The setup of saving the world from an army of robots also feels refreshingly simple compared to most modern games. Slashing enemies with a sword and lobbing grenades encompass about all Zaku can do when not jumping from collapsing platforms or riding a hoverbike, and that unwavering dedication to the retro rulebook earns Oniken plenty of allure. The old-school challenge feels steadfast but not prohibitive. With some practice and appropriate focus, anybody can enjoy this tenacious stalwart of a game.

11. Gunlord X

The European style of 16-bit action games we saw on the Megadrive, Turbografx-16, and even the PlayStation had a distinct look to them, and few modern games have cared to approach it. That’s where Gunlord X comes in. Fans of Shadow of the Beast and Turrican games can rejoice, as the bizarre color schemes and strange designs of those games remain alive and well here. While leaning more towards Turrican’s side of the coin, Gunlord X will remind players of multiple other games that came from Psygnosis and its ilk, and while niche, they will revel in the madness of it all.

12. Blazing Chrome

Strangely, the Contra series hasn’t seen the slew of worthy successors that other franchises like Castlevania or Streets of Rage. Other run-n-guns exist, but that special brand of one-hit deaths while dealing with a constant barrage of enemies has been left by the wayside– aside from Blazing Chrome, of course. Here, gamers have a complete and total focus on Contra Hard Corps or Contra 3 as a stylistic north star, and it succeeds with flying colors as a result. Blasting enemies into smithereens, cycling through crazy weapons, and tackling tough bosses remain key ingredients, but the game peppers in outstanding 16-bit music and visual effects to push it over the edge into greatness. With general difficulty nestled somewhere between a Metal Slug and actual Contra game the challenge stays fair despite its steep incline in several spots.

13. Horizon Chase Turbo

While Horizon Chase Turbo draws a lot of ideas from Outrun and Chase H.Q. it also seems intent to do its own thing with a simplified approach and slick retro 3D graphics. Have we seen plenty of other arcade racers before and after this? Absolutely, but have they all been as easy to jump into and start having fun with as this? Not so fast. Horizon Chase Turbo started out as a mobile game, and the DNA of that ecosystem remains with its clear and simple objectives. Players collect gas to keep the car going, coins to improve the score, and chip away at their best times with successive attempts. The game remains simple from beginning to end. Still, that immediate access to the game’s fun factor propels it forward as a perfect snack of a game that gamers can play for 3 hours or just 3 minutes.

14. Shovel Knight

Being perhaps the apex of all retro-style indie games today, Shovel Knight remains one of the best examples of retro visuals, gameplay, and audio working together in the modern age. Despite nailing the retro feel so well, Shovel Knight goes the extra mile with some new ideas as well, like a bustling hub world, and, of course, the titular shovel. While this amounts to little more than a downward thrusting attack, it still serves as a neat spin on it and gives the game an appealing identity. The graphics and music skirt the line between 8 and 16-bit style, though. With multiple scrolling background layers and far more colors than any 8-bit console’s capability, yet a shallow pixel density and NES-style sound effects that no self-respecting 16-bit game would be caught dead using. Still, it feels right for what the game tries to do. More importantly, it plays well with an even challenge and lots of large, explorable levels. Most gamers reading this list have probably played Shovel Knight by now, we still can’t leave it out of the discussion.

15. The Messenger

The good old days of gaming burst at the seams with great ninja games. While gamers continue to get more of that in the AAA gaming space, indie games could always use more. The Messenger seems intent on leading the way here with tight platforming and stiff difficulty that harkens back to timeless classics like Ninja Gaiden and Shinobi but with some modern indie trends like a sprawling Metroidvania world and humorous dialogue. The Messenger loses some retro authenticity in this trade-off but also amounts to a more palatable game. The game more than compensates for some repetitive backtracking with fun combat, outstanding visuals, and one of the better soundtracks in the genre.