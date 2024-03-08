Over-The-Counter Birth Control Will Be Available Soon. Here’s What We Know

March 2024 marks a historic time for women's reproductive health. While it seems like birth control is limited and reproductive healthcare seems to be taken away, there is a new over-the-counter pill coming to market.

Not only is Mifepristone, also known as Mifeprex, an abortion medication, but it's a ‘first of its kind' birth control pill that will also be available over the counter. It will be available at select CVS and Walgreens locations.

Opill Details

There are two types of birth control pills. Some contain both estrogen and progestin, and the other only contains progestin. Opill is the progestin-only version and will soon be available over the counter. In 1973, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved this medication under a different name, and although it had never been available without a prescription before, that was about to change.

Who Should and Shouldn't Take It

Unlike some over-the-counter medications, Opill does not have an age restriction. Anyone who can get pregnant can purchase the pill from their local pharmacy once it becomes available. However, drug interactions are common when people take multiple medications.

For women who'd like to take Opill, certain drugs are off-limits because of their interactive properties; certain seizure medications like carbamazepine and phenytoin, barbiturates such as phenobarbital, HIV medications like efavirenz and fosamprenavir, and herbal preparations that contain St. John's wort.

Anyone who's already taking a different form of hormonal birth control should not take Opill. Other oral contraceptives, patches, implants, and IUDs (Intra-uterine devices) already contain the same hormones as Opill and can be dangerous if mixed.

Side Effects

As with all medication, some side effects can occur. For Opill the most commonly reported side effects of Opill included irregular female bleeding or unexpected spotting, cramps, bloating, headache, and nausea. Some people experience acne, increased appetite, and weight gain.

Visit a Healthcare Provider

It is essential to have a regular physical screening annually to help prevent illness and other major medical complications. It is also imperative to be seen by your doctor if you experience any of the side effects listed above, have heavy female bleeding that fills a pad an hour, or any other adverse reactions, and seek medical attention immediately. Always keep a list of all your medications handy so your medical provider knows what you're taking.

Widespread Support

While significant issues like reproductive rights will always have naysayers who oppose specific issues with available birth control methods, ACOG (the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology), AMA (the American Medical Association, and AAFP (American Academy of Family Physicians) have all given their support to the availability of oral contraceptives over the counter without a needed prescription.

Safety First

While most oral contraceptives claim a 98 or higher percentage of efficacy, Opill has two categories to judge its effectiveness. If you are highly organized and, on your A,-game, you might hit the ‘perfect use' category. This instance refers to people who take one pill every day at the same time without missing a dose.

For those who may miss a dose or take it at a different time during the day, there's the ‘typical use' category, which sees about a 91% effectiveness rate. Because typical use lowers the Opill's ability to prevent a pregnancy, using a condom for 48 hours as a backup is always a good idea.