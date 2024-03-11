18 Overhyped Restaurants in Major Cities That Aren’t Worth Visiting

Ever felt pumped to check out a trendy restaurant everyone was buzzing about, only to leave disappointed? As someone who has lived in major cities like Houston, Baltimore, and now London, I've seen my fair share of popular restaurants come and go. For the past few years, I kept hearing about a trendy spot called Kindred that several friends raved about. On a recent trip to California, I finally tried it and wasn't wowed by the very pricy, small-portioned food and the super long wait for everything. It seemed like the main draw was the unique, off-the-wall decor.

Whether it's the overcrowded lines, a skimpy menu, or poor service, some supposedly top-notch places might not be worth the visit despite all the talk. Watch out for these spots that might not live up to the hype.

Langer's Delicatessen-Restaurant

Not a fan of pastrami and deli classics? Skip this Los Angeles, California staple! As much as I love a comforting deli sandwich, I'd rather not waste an afternoon waiting in line. Langer's is known for the “best in the world” pastrami, but it's crowded with long waits. It's pricey for the limited menu and portions. If you're not into meaty deli stuff, there might be a better spot for vegetarians, vegans, or those with specific diets.

Cheers Boston

The Cheers TV show modeled their set after this bar, but some visitors feel this spot lacks the genuine charm of the original. I remember visiting the Cheers bar in Boston when I was about nine years old. I was so confused when I walked in, and it looked nothing like the TV show. That's when I learned that this show (like most others) was filmed on a sound stage in Hollywood, not at this bar in Boston. Tourists flock to this spot for the sitcom connection, but locals argue it doesn't accurately represent Boston's vibrant bar and dining scene.

The Grill

The Grill, a high-end steakhouse in New York City, comes with a big bill. Steaks can go beyond $100. It serves traditional mid-century New York chophouse dishes for those looking for a throwback vibe. It's famous for its elegant atmosphere and limited availability, so getting a reservation might take some work. Plus, you'll need to dress up a bit—it's semi-formal! Some complain that getting a table is not worth the exorbitant prices and hassle.

Rao's

If you're watching your wallet, Rao's in Los Angeles, California, might not fit the bill with its higher prices. It's super exclusive, with a tight, celeb-filled reservation list that's hard to crack. Some find this exclusivity and the fancy atmosphere a bit pretentious. If you're into casual dining, there might be a better spot. Rao's is known for its formal atmosphere, which is not the best fit for a laid-back meal. Luckily, you can skip the fancy restaurant and just get Rao's famous pasta sauce at most grocery stores!

The Stinking Rose

The stinking rose is a San Francisco mainstay located in the trendy Italian neighborhood of North Beach. As a frequent visitor to San Francisco, I can tell you first-hand you won't hear any locals talking about this restaurant. This spot's claim to fame is putting tons of garlic in every dish (hence the stinky name). Although the food is fine, it's nothing revolutionary, and it's mostly a spot for tourists with overpriced dishes and a kitschy vibe.

Nobu Malibu

If reality TV is your guilty pleasure (like me), you've undoubtedly seen everyone from the real housewives to the Kardashians' frequent Nobu on television. People often come to Nobu more for the views than the food. It's on the pricey side, with dishes ranging from $20 to over $200. Some feel the cost doesn't match the experience. Celebrities frequent the place, making it more about spotting stars than savoring the food for some. Don't expect pure Japanese cuisine—Nobu blends Japanese and Peruvian flavors, giving a different twist compared to traditional Japanese restaurants.

In-N-Out Burger

As a California local, In-N-Out is one of our claims to fame since it originated here, and you can't get it just anywhere in the US. In-N-Out Burger is big in six states: California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and Oregon. But if you like customizing your burgers, it might not be for you. Their menus are pretty basic, with not much to tweak. They've got a “not-so-secret” menu online, offering variations like the Protein Style burger without the bun and the saucy Animal Style burger. But even with all these hacks, some say it's just not exciting enough.

In-N-Out has a bit of a cult following, so the drive-thru lines are often stretching around the block. Animal fries are one of my favorite “secret” menu items, but is it good enough to wait in line for 20-60 minutes for? Not for me!

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse can be found in many big cities across the US, like NYC, Atlanta, Miami, and more. Some rave about the steak, but others find it overcooked or not worth the premium price. The vibe? STK goes for vibrant and trendy, emphasizing music and nightlife. It's a hit for some, but if you prefer a quieter fine dining experience, you better skip this one.

Pink's Hot Dogs

Pink's Hot Dogs in Los Angeles, California, can be a hotspot, especially on weekends and peak hours. If you're in a hurry and dislike waiting in line, it might not be your best bet. Taste is individual—while some rave about their hot dogs, others find them average or overhyped. Some say the chili and cheese on the chili dogs lack flavor.

The Wiener's Circle

If you dislike foul language or confrontational interactions, this Chigaco, Illinois, spot is definitely not worth visiting. The Wiener's Circle might not be your scene. It's not just about the food here—it's famous for its edgy banter and sometimes rude staff interactions. While some find it entertaining, others might be put off. This hot dog stand offers a casual setting with limited seating and a fast-paced vibe. The staff's unique style can make the experience unpredictable, and not everyone enjoys the tough-love approach.

Heart Attack Grill

The name alone, Heart Attack Grill, can be enough to scare people off. The Las Vegas, Nevada restaurant is known for intentionally serving unhealthy food like the “Quadruple Bypass Burger,” loaded with greasy patties and fried toppings. This is one of the reasons why Las Vegas isn't on my favorites list for vacation; it seems to be filled with gimmick-type restaurants and events like this.

Some see it as outrageous and funny, but others think it's just prioritizing shock over quality. The whole experience revolves around hospital themes, with staff dressed as medical professionals, customers in hospital gowns, and even the menu using medical terms. While some find it amusing, others may see it as offensive or insensitive.

Joe's Stone Crab

Joe's Stone Crab in Miami, Florida, is a seasonal delight but can get pricey, especially in peak season. Some feel the cost is steep for their taste. While they do have other seafood options, the star is the Stone Crab claws. If you're looking for a broader menu, it might only partially satisfy. While many rave about the place with excellent reviews, one dissatisfied customer complained about a 30-minute wait to be seated and an additional 10 minutes to get an order.

Girl & The Goat

This James Beard award-winning Chicago spot serves modern Mediterranean cuisine, but some say the portions are small, and the flavors can be overpowering. Plus, it's not budget-friendly! One person booked a table at Girl & The Goat ahead of time, only to receive a call a week later canceling because the restaurant suddenly decided to be closed on Mondays. Talk about inconvenience!

Momofuku Ssäm Bar

This Michelin-starred restaurant, with locations in NYC, LA, Toronto, and Las Vegas, offers an innovative twist on Korean cuisine but comes with a premium price. Some visitors, excited about the original ssäm and other enticing dishes, were disappointed to find out you need to order them two days in advance, and the menu is quite limited. Plus, the focus on pork dishes might not be the best fit for vegetarians, vegans, or those with specific dietary restrictions.

Franklin Barbecue

Franklin Barbecue in Austin, Texas, is famous, but the lines are crazy long – I'm talking hours on end! I use to frequent Austin regularly when my sister lived there, and I can tell you, although the food is great, the wait, especially in the Texas summer heat, really takes away from the overall experience.

It's frustrating, especially for those who value time or hate crowds. Daily food shortages are a bummer; you might miss out after that long wait. In fact, the only time I went, I nearly missed out myself! After placing my order, people just a few spaces behind me in the line were informed there would be no more food for the day. Imagine waiting hours just to be told, “Sorry, better luck next time!” Also, the prices aren't sky-high, but they're a bit more than other Austin BBQ joints.

The Polo Bar

The Polo Bar, Ralph Lauren's restaurant, offers American cuisine in a high-end setting, but expect high prices. Getting a reservation can be tough, adding to its exclusive vibe. While some rave about the food, others find it just average. If top-notch cuisine is your goal, look elsewhere. And remember, you'll need to dress sharp—no beachwear or ripped jeans allowed!

Gordon Ramsay Steak

Gordon Ramsay Steak isn't for penny-pinchers. Found in big US cities like Las Vegas and Chicago, it's pricey, with steaks over $70 and sides that add up. While some rave about it, others find service and quality inconsistent. Plus, don't expect Gordon Ramsay himself to be running the show day-to-day.

I have dined at a few of Ramsay's other restaurants, including highly-lauded Maze and Petrus in London, and well, this one just doesn't quite measure up.

Ben's Chili Bowl

Ben's Chili Bowl in Washington, DC, is a historical spot, but if you want a super creative or diverse menu, it might fail to hit the mark. Despite its landmark status, some say the food doesn't match the hype. Wait times can drag, especially during peak hours. While not crazy expensive, you might find similar eats elsewhere for less. The menu leans towards classic American diner fare like hot dogs, chili, and burgers, which might not be everyone's favorite.