No Thanks! 24 Overhyped TV Shows We’re Skipping

In an era saturated with abundant television content, separating the truly remarkable from the overhyped is increasingly challenging. As viewers, we often find ourselves bombarded with recommendations and buzz surrounding the latest TV series, only to discover that the hype often exceeds the actual substance of the show.

We're taking a stand against the noise and spotlighting 24 overhyped TV shows that we're confidently skipping. From flashy marketing campaigns to star-studded casts, these series may have garnered attention, but they failed to deliver the compelling narratives and unforgettable characters we crave.

1. 13 Reasons Why (2017-2020)

13 Reasons Why took the world by storm with its bold exploration of sensitive topics like teen suicide and mental health. The series revolved around the mysterious circumstances surrounding a high school student, Hannah Baker, who took her own life, and the cassette tapes she left behind explaining her reasons.

While the show garnered significant attention for its commitment to tackling serious issues, it often faced criticism for its portrayal and handling of these sensitive subjects. As the series unfolded, it veered into controversial territory, with viewers accusing the show of sensationalizing pain and trauma for entertainment. I found its depiction of mental health issues to be tacky and juvenile rather than compelling.

2. Grey's Anatomy (2005–)

Grey's Anatomy has been a staple of prime-time television for nearly two decades. It follows the lives of the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, blending medical drama with the personal lives of its characters. However, its prolonged run has led to numerous character departures, convoluted storylines, and an overreliance on melodrama. The show's formulaic nature, endless relationship drama, and dwindling quality in later seasons make it a series that many long-time viewers abandon and first-time viewers skip entirely.

3. Two and a Half Men (After Charlie Sheen Left) (2011-2015)

After Charlie Sheen's infamous departure, Two and a Half Men attempted to carry on with Ashton Kutcher as the new lead. However, the show struggled to capture the magic of its earlier seasons. Kutcher's character, while charming, couldn't replicate the dynamic between Charlie Sheen's character and his brother Alan. The series lost its edge, becoming a shadow of its former self and a prime example of how some shows should have gracefully ended rather than continuing without their key players.

4. The Bachelor (2002–)

The Bachelor franchise has spawned numerous seasons and spin-offs, but its formulaic approach to finding love has come under scrutiny for dramatizing and game-ifying love. The show prioritizes drama over genuine relationships, making it more of a guilty pleasure than a legitimate romance-finding platform. Let's be real — no one is genuinely invested in the love lives of the cast.

Their audience is filled with hate-watchers waiting for everything to implode and delusional, hopeless romantics. That might be fun when you're sixteen, but this has been carrying on for far too long. You can only watch adult children doing anything for their 15 minutes of fame so many times before it's boring, not to mention making a mockery of the institution of marriage.

5. The Masked Singer (2019–)

The Masked Singer became a sensation with its unique blend of singing competition and elaborate disguises. However, the initial novelty quickly wore off. While the guessing game and celebrity reveals remain entertaining, the core singing competition aspect can feel overshadowed, making it a show that has lost some of its initial appeal. We want hidden talents to be discovered, not self-aggrandizing celebrities.

6. Tiger King (2020)

Tiger King was a brief cultural phenomenon following the eccentric life of Joe Exotic, a zookeeper with a penchant for controversy. While the show's outrageous characters and wild twists made for captivating viewing, it also raised ethical concerns about animal welfare and the exploitation of real-life events for entertainment purposes.

7. This Is Us (2016-2022)

This Is Us started as an emotionally charged family drama, weaving together the lives of the Pearson family through multiple timelines. While the show initially received praise for its performances and storytelling, some viewers felt it began losing its way in later seasons. Plotlines became convoluted, and the emotional impact that once resonated with audiences seemed forced and manipulative. Every episode was designed to make you cry and seemed like an indulgence in feelings of misery.

8. Big Brother (2000–)

Big Brother is a long-running reality TV staple known for locking contestants in a house under constant surveillance. Over the years, the format has grown stale for many viewers, with predictable drama, over-the-top personalities, and controversies that occasionally overshadow the show's strategic game.

While it's innovative for a reality show, subverting expectations by providing 24-hour feeds of what the cast is doing and requiring them to make as few enemies as possible, it's another self-indulgent drama fest, and the constant monitoring of the cast gives me the creeps.

9. Euphoria (2019–)

Euphoria burst onto the scene with its raw and unflinching portrayal of the lives of high school students, tackling issues such as addiction, mental health, and identity. While it gained a devoted fanbase, it also faced criticism for its graphic content and, at times, a disjointed narrative. Some viewers found it difficult to connect with the characters, and the relentless intensity of the show left them feeling emotionally drained. As for me, I'll be skipping this Degrassi rip-off featuring scantily clad teens with very age-inappropriate problems.

10. The Walking Dead (2010-2022)

The Walking Dead started as a groundbreaking post-apocalyptic zombie series but faced diminishing returns in later seasons. It became infamous for its “walker of the week” formula and a tendency to drag out storylines.

While the show had moments of brilliance, many viewers lost interest as the series continued to meander without a clear direction, leading them to abandon it. I gave it a few tries but never found myself invested in any of the characters or the storyline intriguing. The show lacked momentum to keep me returning, so I'll skip this one.

11. The Vampire Diaries (2009-2017)

The Vampire Diaries enchanted audiences with its supernatural romance and intrigue during its early seasons. However, it began to lose its bite as it delved deeper into convoluted supernatural mythology and repetitive love triangles. The departure of key characters and an increasingly cluttered plot made the latter seasons a far cry from the show's initial charm. It relied too heavily on teenage romance tropes, and I am no longer a teenager. Skip.

12. The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

The Big Bang Theory was a beloved sitcom centered around a group of socially awkward scientists and their interactions with the world around them. While it enjoyed immense popularity for much of its run, some viewers grew tired of its reliance on stereotypes and repetitive humor. I could never get into it in the first place, thanks to its cringe caricatures of science nerds and the “hot blonde bimbo” next door. None of the characters were likable; their lines made me want to leave my body, and don't get me started on laugh tracks.

13. Riverdale (2017-2023)

Riverdale initially promised a dark and edgy reimagining of the classic Archie Comics characters. While it gained a dedicated following, it also faced criticism for its increasingly convoluted and sensational plotlines. As it continued to pile on mysteries, murders, and supernatural elements, some viewers found it challenging to invest in a show that had strayed far from its source material. That's not even the half of it. The dialogue was atrocious, Cole Sprouse was, well, Cole Sprouse and the acting was bizarre (not in a good way).

14. Supernatural (2005-2020)

Supernatural embarked on an epic journey, following the adventures of the Winchester brothers as they battled supernatural forces. While the show had a dedicated fanbase, it struggled to maintain quality over its 15-season run. The constant resurrection of characters and repetitive plotlines diluted the impact of its early seasons, so I hardly have the investment to sit through 15 seasons and 327 episodes. It's not very encouraging when fans of the show tell you that if you've seen the first five seasons, you've basically seen the other ten.

15. Yellowstone (2018–)

Yellowstone promised a gritty modern Western drama featuring an influential ranching family and their battles over land and legacy. While it gained a solid following, its dramatic storytelling and over-the-top characters put some viewers off. As the series continued, it became increasingly polarizing. There are always twenty different storylines going on, where everything you could imagine would go wrong does, but don't worry, they'll magically figure it out somehow. The setting also doesn't interest me, so many of us are skipping this one.

16. Gossip Girl (2007-2012)

The original Gossip Girl series captured the glitz and glamor of Manhattan's elite teenagers and their scandalous secrets. While it was a cultural phenomenon during its run, some viewers now find its portrayal of privileged young adults and their trivial dramas less appealing in retrospect. I missed the boat on this show when it was on air so I recently tried to get into it.

I'll give it this — it's aesthetically pleasing with its beautiful cast members, luxurious lifestyle, and NYC backdrop, but the substance of the show is leaving me wanting. I know the point is to portray these glaringly vapid young socialites and their privileged, out-of-touch problems, but I fear the show has no real redeeming qualities to sit through six seasons only to find out the identity of some gossipy teenager with a texting addiction.

17. Glee (2009-2015)

Glee was a musical dramedy series that followed the lives of a high school glee club and their struggles and triumphs on and off the stage. During its early seasons, Glee was celebrated for its catchy musical numbers, diverse cast, and themes of acceptance and self-expression.

However, as the show progressed, it faced criticism for inconsistent storytelling, character inconsistencies, and a shift towards sensationalism. I can't fathom sitting through a single episode.

18. SATC (1998-2004)

SATC was a groundbreaking series exploring four women's lives and friendships in New York City. While it was revolutionary in its time, in retrospect, most viewers now view its characters' attitudes and materialistic focus as out of touch. The show, which follows the lives of four women in New York City, presents a superficial and unrealistic portrayal of both relationships and life in NY.

While the show certainly had its moments, its romanticized depiction of New York and relationships has drawn criticism for being more style than substance. It's questionable why the show had such a rabid, devoted fanbase, but early 2000s television was a tragic sight, so this seemed like a diamond in the rough.

19. The Idol (2023)

Following a severe emotional breakdown that led to the abrupt termination of her previous concert tour, a young aspiring pop singer (played by Lily-Rose Depp) finds herself entangled in a complex romantic involvement with a charismatic self-help leader (played by The Weeknd) who also happens to be the leader of a modern-day cult.

The Idol made a controversial splash onto the HBO scene thanks to its gratuitous depiction of sexuality and shock value. The Weeknd was raked through the coals for his less-than-convincing portrayal of Tedros, and with so much backlash, the show ended up being canceled before it even finished its originally planned six episodes.

20. Schitt's Creek (2015-2020)

Schitt's Creek began as a quirky comedy about a wealthy family forced to live in a small town they once purchased as a joke. Although it garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase, some viewers may be hesitant to start it due to its initial low viewership or because even their most die-hard fans admit it takes about three seasons to truly get good.

However, those who give it a chance often find themselves pleasantly surprised by its wit and heart. Sorry to say, I understand a slow burn, but taking three seasons for a show to be worth watching is an unreasonable waiting game.

21. One Piece (1999–)

One Piece is a long-running anime series based on the manga by Eiichiro Oda. It follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew as they search for the ultimate treasure, the One Piece. While it has a dedicated fanbase and has achieved legendary status in anime and manga, its intimidating episode count and time investment can deter newcomers.

22. The Office (2005-2013)

The Office is a beloved mockumentary-style sitcom that depicts the daily lives of employees at the Dunder Mifflin paper company. While it has a massive fan following, it's one of the most overhyped shows on TV.

It's underwhelming, and I suspect it became such a marvel in the US because Americans are so tragically unaccustomed to deadpan humor that they think The Office is groundbreaking and quirky. It's an excellent background show, but I'll always need to understand being obsessed with it to the point of adding it to your social media bio or constantly bringing it up like it's pushing the boundaries of comedy.

23. Emily in Paris (2020–)

Emily in Paris follows the adventures of Emily Cooper, a young American woman who moves to Paris for a job opportunity. The show quickly gained attention for its glamorous depiction of life in the city of lights. However, it also grew detractors who found it lacking depth and cultural nuance, labeling it superficial and cliché.

When the show first aired, many think pieces were being released, asserting it was another example of American ignorance filled with cringy cultural stereotypes. Still, it has found an audience since then. I would try it purely for the Parisian aesthetics, but I think I need to be more invested in the story.

24. Dexter (2006-2013, 2021)

Dexter initially gained acclaim for its unique premise, following a forensic expert who moonlights as a vigilante serial killer. However, as the show progressed through its original run, it faced criticism for uneven storytelling and character arcs. The show pulled a Game of Thrones in its final season, producing an ending that satisfied approximately no one.

The revival in 2021 aimed to provide closure, but some viewers may have chosen to skip it if they felt disappointed by the show's later seasons. I started the show from the beginning and gave a good few episodes a try, but it didn't work for me. I don't like quirky crime shows; I want them to go all in on a dark, brooding, gruesome vibe or just be something else entirely. The characters felt too goofy for me, which didn't gel with the hectic stakes of the show.

