17 Fantasy Books You Might Have Missed, but Will Absolutely Fascinate You

Thanks to the popularity of Game of Thrones (A Song of Ice and Fire)and Lord of the Rings, fantasy novels have enjoyed mainstream success over the past few decades. Sometimes, it's hard to find what else is out there. This list reviews 16 overlook fantasy novels that will captivate your imagination.

1. The Abhorsen Series by Garth Nix

This YA Fantasy series follows Sabriel, a teen who must become the Abhorsen to protect the Old Kingdom from the return of an evil entity known as Kerrigor.

One of the reasons The Abhorsen series is so popular is because of its magic system that's a fusion of sound manipulation and necromancy.

2. Discworld by Terry Pratchett

The Terry Pratchett series takes place on a flat planet balanced on the backs of elephants, who all stand on the back of a giant turtle. The series ran from 1983 through 2015.

3. The Chronicles of Amber by Roger Zelazny

While it's less Dungeons and Dragons-esque, there's still much to enjoy in this series written by Roger Zelazny.

4. Conan by Robert E. Howard

The Conan series helped inspire many popular fantasy franchises, particularly the works of J.R.R. Tolkien.

5. Anything Written by Ursula LeGuin

Ursula K. LeGuin is a fantastic author, and her best works are the Hainish cycles. It's a political science fiction series that's hard to put down.

6. The First Law Series by Joe Abercrombie

The First Law is the name given to the original trilogy of Joe Abercrombie novels and the entire series of works. It features ten books released between 2006 and 2021.

7. The Stormlight Archive by Brandon Sanderson

Many fans feel like the works of Sanderson are on par with famed novels such as The Wheel of Time and A Song of Ice and Fire.

8. The Riftwar Saga by Raymond E Feist

These novels take place as part of Feist's Riftwar Universe.

9. His Dark Materials by Philip Pullman

Pullman's trilogy perfectly balances fantasy and intrigue while dealing with mature themes.

10. The Memory, Sorrow, and Thorn Trilogy by Tad Williams

These epic fantasy novels concern the story of two brothers quarreling over who will succeed in their father's reign as King.

11. Malazan Book of The Fallen Series by Steven Erikson

While the first book is admittedly hard to get into, you'll soon fall into a rabbit hole of information and fandom.

12. The Chronicles of Prydain by Lloyd Alexander

These high fantasy children's novels saw five releases from 1964 through 1968. The first two books were combined to create the story for Disney's The Black Cauldron.

13. Dragonriders of Pern by Anne McCaffrey

Dragonriders of Pern by Anne McCaffrey comes highly recommended by fans.

14. The Magician Series by Lev Grossman

While the series does get a bit high fantasy in places, it's still a pretty accessible novel.

15. The Broken Earth Trilogy by N K Jemisin

The world-building is what helps elevate this series of fantasy novels.

16. Mythago Wood by Robert Holdstock

The debut book in the series, Mythago Wood, won the World Fantasy Award for Best Novel in 1985.

17. The Name of the Wind by Patrick Rothfuss

This riveting novel chronicles the journey of Kvothe as he goes from a traveling performer to one of the most feared fighters in the world.

Source: Reddit.