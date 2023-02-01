6 Jobs That Are Overpaid

According to data, the average salary in the US in 2022 was $54,132/yr. The jobs listed below earn much more and are what some consider overpaid for the work they do.

Calmandfun on reddit posed the question, “which job is definitely overpaid” and there were some interesting responses.

1. Influencers

Logical_KaleV said influencers.

Influencers get paid for the influence they have on other people's lives. Whether it's making TikTok or Youtube videos or posting pictures on Instagram, they build an audience which ultimately leads to them receiving big bucks. Brand sponsorships, getting paid per view or per click on an affiliate link can allow influencers to become millionaires.

For example, Addison Rae (@Addisonraee on IG) earns $79,000-$132,000/post according to influencermarketinghub.com.

2. Politicians

SunBubble920 believes politicians are overpaid.

While politician salaries range from $17,000-$464,000, the average in the U.S. is $89,000.

Politicians hold a valuable position in our society, but with all of the scandal and mistrust associated with politics, it's easy to understand why she believes they're overpaid for the work they do.

3. Ceos

Cathattaque shared that CEOs of companies are overpaid.

The salary range for CEOs is $432,000-$1,200,000 with the average being $809,000.

Many on this reddit thread shared the sentiment that CEOs are especially overpaid when they receive such high salaries while the employees earn so little they qualify for government assistance. It's the vast difference in salary and quality of life that moves many to believe CEOs are definitely paid too much.

4. Professional Athletes

Thatguyyoudontlike along with many others stated that professional athletes are paid way too much for what they contribute to society.

Here are the average salaries for sports players according to Forbes.

Average NBA – $6.2M

Average MLB – $4.4M

Average NHL Salary – $2.9M

Average NFL Salary – $2.1M

Average MLS Salary – $308,000

The average employee in the United States earns less than $60,000, while the average for these sports stars range from $308,000 to $6.2M. It's no wonder many people are up in arms about these salaries.

5. Entertainers

Similar to professional athletes, Kikibird747 believes entertainers are overpaid.

While the salary for an entertainer ranges from $18,500-$398,000 according to Zip Recruiter, the national average is $132,121. Obviously this salary isn't talking about major movie or music starts like Denzel Washington or Beyonce. But even those on a smaller scale average quite higher salaries than what most people make in a year.

6. Real Estate Agents

Finally, Dnmcdonn shared that real estate agents are overpaid.

According to Indeed.com, their salary ranges from $18,000-$199,000 with a national average of $93,230.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.