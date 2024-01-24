24 Overpriced Electronics That Aren’t Worth the Splurge

Every technological advancement brings a price increase that can break the bank. While spending extra cash for more durable electronics may be a good investment, some price tags are just too high, and it's hard to justify buying them. Some gadgets are worth the splurge, while some should be left on the rack.

1. Smart Waffle Maker

Who doesn’t love a delicious, warm, crispy waffle with their favorite toppings? You don’t need an intelligent waffle maker to make your favorite breakfast. Breville has a smart waffle machine, which is fitted with automation dials, thermal pro even heat, and a button to add more browning. You'll pay $280 for it. However, according to The New York Times, there are much better options for $60 or even $30.

2. Bluetooth Showerhead

If you didn’t know this existed, that makes two of us. Tech-savvy shower heads are a thing. Kohler Moxie’s Bluetooth-fitted one is available on Amazon for $130. While it can play your favorite music and podcasts, the functionality isn’t great. The speaker takes up way too much space and slows the water flow. Keep it simple and use a speaker instead.

3. Alarm Clock Rug

According to Ruggie, this alarm clock is the loudest on the market. If you stand on the rug for three seconds, it automatically detects that you’re awake and stops ringing. Additionally, it’s made of soft fleece, so it serves a dual purpose. The problem is that this tech is so unnecessary that it’s not worth spending a dime on. When you have phones for alarm clocks that you can put somewhere out of reach, what’s the point of a rug doing the same?

4. Smart Air Quality Monitor

This sounds like a valuable product, and it is, but just not for people living in the United States. The intelligent air quality monitor monitors carbon monoxide, humidity, temperature, etc. If your air quality is terrible, you’ll be notified to turn on your air purifier. This product is not worth the price tag because it only focuses on monitoring air, which a normal air quality index can do. Additionally, in the U.S., the air quality is decent compared to other places across the globe, so is this needed? Probably not.

5. Anova Sous Vide Cooker

The sous vide cooker is another everyday product made smart by adding unnecessary tech. Typically, you have to monitor the temperature of your water bath in this cooking method, but with Anova’s cooker, the tech does it for you, so you don’t need to do anything. It's like buying a $220 thermometer.

6. Smart Bed

If you thought your average bed costs a fortune, be prepared to be blown away by this $4,900 smart bed. Tempur offers a snore sensor, under-bed lighting, USB ports, and a cooling mattress. Apparently, it helps you sleep better at night. Its features feel gimmicky, though, and don't necessarily solve a problem. Why would someone with insomnia care about bed lights?

7. Intelligent Toilet

Did you think you’ve seen it all? You’re wrong because we live in a world with intelligent toilets. Kohler’s Numi 2.0 is priced at $8,625, making it extremely heavy on your wallet. It controls the seat temperature along with setting water pressure and air drying according to your needs. It’s like a car wash, but you’re the car. Does anyone need it? Not unless you’re royalty.

8. Colgate Hum

Colgate Hum is an intelligent toothbrush that has guided brushing as a feature. If your parents never taught you how to brush your pearly whites, this does it all for you with its app. It's fitted with a reward system and sonic vibrations and will take you back to your childhood. Other brands have their own versions. It’s a big marketing ploy with little value.

9. Touchscreen Toaster

The product focuses on having perfectly crispy toast, not under and not burned. With six preset bread-type algorithms, you can decide which is perfect for your needs. The Revolution R180S retails at $350. While incorporating tech in your life makes it much more accessible, items like intelligent toasters are overkill because they’re not offering much value for their price.

10. Smart Fork

Behold the mighty smart fork with numerous pointless features like the number of bites or “fork servings” you took, the time between each bite, and flashing lights if you eat too quickly. A clunky fork monitoring every bite you take will cost you $100. We’re all self-aware enough not to need an intelligent fork to eat appropriately.

11. Kisha Umbrella

Another recent invention is Kisha’s Smart Umbrella, which is like the Find My Watch feature on your Samsung or Apple watch. It communicates with your phone so you won’t forget your umbrella. With a price of about $130, I seriously doubt anyone forgets a giant umbrella often enough to get a tracker-based one.

12. Smalt

According to The Verge, this smart salt shaker costs $200. It features Bluetooth speakers, multi-colored mood lighting, and salt dispensing in any amount you choose via a connected app. It also may be the most useless electronic item on this list. Why would you ever need to play music while salting your juicy steak via an app?

13. The Egg Minder

When you’re at the store and don’t seem to remember how many eggs there are at home, this egg minder will tell you exactly how many are in your fridge, so you won’t need to buy surplus or call anyone at your house. If you want to give it to your friend as a joke, go for it, but when it comes to a functional electronic device, just don’t waste your hard-earned money on it.

14. Belty

A fusion of a belt and a power bank all in one, Belty serves a dual purpose. Not only does it keep your phone charged at all times, but it also holds up your jeans while you’re at it. Or does it? The purpose of a belt is that it prevents mishaps when you’re walking down the street, but with a clunky belt, chances are you’ll see your trousers falling much more often. Instead of spending $157, opt for a regular belt, buy a good power bank for $40, and call it a day.

15. Self-Making Bed

The world is filled with lazy people, but surely no one is lazy enough to spend a hefty sum of money on a duvet with a self-making bed and dual climate-control technology, are they? What happens if it malfunctions while you’re still in bed? And with central heating and air conditioning, it’s useless to have climate control in a duvet.

16. Flatev Tortilla Maker

You’ve heard about pod-based coffee machines and water dispensing in fridges, which are handy innovations. However, you might not have heard of flavored dough pods that make quick and easy tortillas. With Flatev, you put it in the pod and wait a few minutes for it to do its magic. You'll pay about $200 for the convenience.

17. Air Filtering Headphones

According to CNET, Dyson Zone headphones with built-in air filtering cost about $949. With increasing air pollution, companies try to incorporate air filters in almost anything without considering the product's usability. The headphones look like a COVID mask but don't protect against diseases, so what’s the point? You can use an air purifier instead of walking around with one on your face at all times.

18. Pepe Pet Dryer

This is a square dryer where you can lock your fur babies for 25 minutes with hot air gushing on them to dry them. It costs $660, or you can get a standard towel at Walmart that will do the same thing without torturing your furball.

19. Samsung’s Smart Projector

Samsung carries an intelligent projector with functionalities such as auto-focus, 180-degree design, and surround sound. While it’s not entirely useless since it makes for cute date nights and friendly get-togethers, it's also $600. There are much cheaper products on the market with the same quality and specifications, so the extra cost is just for the brand name.

20. Wow Cube

The iconic Rubik's Cube evolved from being a fun little game to having full-blown international competitions and Genius world records for the fastest cubers. While new models for it keep appearing, the Wow Cube takes it to the next level with its digital cube. Not only can you cube, but you can also play many different games on it. It's $700 on Amazon, and not worth it. With smartphones and Nintendo Switch available, this is a pretty useless invention.

21. Capstone Mirror

This smart mirror, priced at an alarming $800, has Bluetooth and Wifi connectivity. It includes four integrated speakers and acts like a display for watching your favorite YouTube videos and a mirror for dressing. However, when you have smart TVs, why would you ever need an intelligent mirror instead, especially when it costs you a kidney and then some?

22. E-Drums

According to Drumming Base, e-drums make it hard to transition to acoustic ones after you start using them. They’re just not as durable and aren’t suitable for performances, either. If you’re spending a lot of cash on them and they aren’t better quality than a traditional set of drums, it ultimately defeats the purpose of owning them in the first place.

23. Kérastase Hair Coach

A decked-out hairbrush is just what people need to make life easier. This $200 one has a microphone, gyroscope, accelerometer, conductivity sensors, and Bluetooth and Wi-fi connectivity. The built-in microphone can record the sound of you brushing your hair and, in turn, give you data on the frequency and brushing patterns. I guess we’ve all been living like cave dwellers with our mundane brushes before.

24. Nespresso Prodigio Silver

While this might be controversial, I don’t think getting a $200 coffee machine that produces average coffee at best is worth it. The price tag isn’t high compared to other machines, but those machines offer much more and are a one-time investment for your daily caffeine fix. The additional cost of coffee pods is way too high, so it’s not worth spending money on.