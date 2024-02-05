24 Overpriced Pieces of Fitness Equipment That Are Not Worth Your Money

Getting into fitness benefits you for various reasons, but one of them that hurts us is the price. Paying for weights and other types of workout equipment can run you a hefty bill, leaving you speechless by the end of the shopping spree. Looking into the equipment you buy to ensure you know you'll like it and it's reliable may save you money and have your wallet thanking you!

1. Peloton Bike

A complex way to go out and get exercise, the Peloton Bike is a stationary bike that has a screen on it that plays classes you follow through. Although this is advanced, you could go out and buy a regular bike for a fraction of the price and get some fresh air or buy an off-brand stationary bike for a smidgen of the cost of a Peloton.

2. Treadmill

Investing in a treadmill can range from anywhere from a few hundred dollars to thousands. While many of these treadmills are loaded with excellent technological features, running on a treadmill is bad for your feet and will damage your wallet. Do not let the incredible technology and big screens fool you when you could go outside to take a job instead.

3. TRX Suspension Trainer

Although a good idea for those who enjoy calisthenics, these simple bands can cost you up to three hundred dollars for something as simple as they are. While they may be helpful and practical, paying this much for bands is too pricey; instead, make your own from a towel or buy a non-name brand band.

4. Assault AirBike

A neat gimmick, the Assault AirBike is a great way to warm up before a workout or get your post-lift cardio on here. Even though this is useful, the price you must pay is not worth it. This is similar to a bike but does not move and can be a little more complicated. Buying a bike is a fraction of the price, and you can go places with it to get some fresh air, which will benefit you more than being in one place.

5. Bowflex Max Trainer

This large piece of cardio equipment takes up a lot of space in the gym and your wallet. The Max Trainer can cost you up to three thousand dollars when there are many other, better ways to spend that money in the gym. With that amount, you could reset a lot of your home gym and get more use out of the money there than you would be purchasing this large contraption.

6. Water Rower

A piece of equipment that may be useful if you are an avid rower, this machine is also used for cardio. While it may be helpful to get your heart rate up and burn some calories, a water rower comes with a cost that could be put somewhere better. So unless you do some rowing for your sport, this machine may not be worth the amount you pay, so avoid it!

7. Power Plate

A large machine, the Power Plate is not worth anyone's money. This is a unique gadget with many different uses that could be put towards working out or just cardio. This piece of equipment can cost up to fifteen thousand dollars, which no one should be putting towards this, considering you can do all the things you want with other things and for a massive fraction of this price.

8. Rogue Echo Bike

Another form of a stationary bike brings the same problems the others do. For the price you may pay for this bike, you could buy a high-quality outdoor bike that you could utilize. Although this may seem intriguing due to the name brand, spending this much money on a bike that does not move seems ridiculous. Going out and biking may bring other things such as friends, health benefits, and a better mood due to the fresh air and sun. So unless you are in constant freezing weather, this is not worth it.

9. Theragun Massager

Taking care of your body before and after working out is vital to feel good and relieve soreness. Stretching may benefit you, but others prefer foam rolling or a massage gun. While this may alleviate tightness and soreness, this is a costly way to go about it. There are cheaper options, such as off-brand massage guns and stretching or massaging your muscles.

10. BodyBoss Portable Gym

Investing in workout equipment that you can take wherever you want is a great idea to stay in shape. To do something like this, you could order a set of bands or portable dumbbells off of the internet and be able to take them wherever. But when doing this, everybody wants to buy reliable and cheap bands, so looking at reviews to ensure they're good quality is vital. Overspending on a simple set of bands does not need to happen; you will find good equipment if you research.

11. TRX Rip Trainer

A contraption many people use to build core strength and burn calories, the TRX Rip Trainer may be a great way to go about it. While this may be good for some, this unique gadget has a hefty price tag that many believe should not exist. Building core strength does not have to be complicated; all you need is body weight, and you can build a good core without spending a dime.

12. ElliptiGO Outdoor Elliptical Bike

Something that catches everybody's eye when being used, this extensive and unique form of transportation is an innovative way to get cardio. The ElliptiGO has a costly price tag, rising to three thousand dollars. There are many other ways to go out and get your heart rate up, such as running, walking, or even swimming.

13. Designer Jump Ropes

A jump rope can be an excellent tool for those trying to get extra cardio and increase their heart rate. But when it comes to jump rope, you do not have to get complex; all you need is a simple one from your local store. You do not need to go out and buy weighted ones or ones with designer name brands to bait you into buying them when they do the same thing as the cheap ones.

14. Gold-Plated Kettlebells

Similar to jump ropes for simple equipment, you do not need to be complex with it. A kettlebell can be a fantastic workout, with many different ways to use it. When people buy a kettlebell, they try to overcomplicate it and buy an expensive one with some expensive branding or accessories added to it. Although a kettlebell may be pricey regardless, spending the extra money to have it gold-plated is simply a waste of money.

15. Premium-Priced Water Bottles

Staying hydrated during a workout is essential, but many companies try to bait you into buying an expensive water bottle to make it seem like it has extra benefits. In reality, it's the same as every other. Investing in a good water bottle is a great idea, but going overboard and buying a name-brand water bottle can be a massive waste of money. Staying hydrated is vital, but also saving money while doing it makes it even better.

16. High-Cost Gym Bag

Investing in a good quality gym bag may be very helpful to those who bring a lot to the gym. While it is a great idea to do so, many people go over the top when doing this and buy a gym bag that is not needed. Gym bags can be great for many purposes, but going out and purchasing an unneeded, expensive one will hurt your wallet much more than you think.

17. Wrist Wraps

It is an accessory many people use for wrist stability, but others use it because they think they need it. A good pair of wrist straps does not cost much, so spending more than you need on something you don't even need is a great way to go broke. While it might seem intriguing to go out and buy the best products, sticking to the basics and buying the simple items is a great start, and if needed later on, you can buy the more expensive ones.

18. Ab Roller

A way many use to strengthen their core, an ab roller is a waste of money. Building up your core is not complicated; you only need to watch your diet and do bodyweight exercises to strengthen your core. Over time, you will notice the same thing you would have with an ab roller, but instead, you do not have to spend any money on equipment.

19. Agility Ladders

An intelligent way to build quick feet, an agility ladder is more complex than it needs to be. While this is a cheap price to purchase, there are cheaper and just as effective ways to go about this. One way would be to apply tape on the ground, and then you could do the same thing as the ladder. Another way would be to do it on concrete and draw with chalk; this way, it will just erase when it rains, and you could make another one!

20. Power Rack

This massive piece of equipment can cost thousands of dollars, plus a pain to install. A power rack has many uses, although many of them could be done in a much simpler way. With a power rack, you can squat, do pullups, bench press, and much more, but you could divvy up the money better and get more use out of your dollar.

21. Stability Ball

A stability ball can come in many forms, but a yoga ball is usually cut in half. With that, you can stand on half the ball on one foot and learn to stabilize better. While this is an excellent idea for your ankles and other joints, there are more straightforward ways, such as just standing on one foot and slowly learning how to walk on it.

22. Sauna

Utilizing a sauna can be highly beneficial, relieving sweat and losing water weight. Sitting down in a sauna for just ten minutes a day may be helpful for you, but it won't be for your wallet. Saunas can cost tens of thousands of dollars when if you wanted to use one and didn't, you could sit in a hot room or car for a long time.

23. Elbow Wraps

Like wrist wraps, many people use them because they need elbow support; others use them because they look fantastic and help you lift more weight. Using it for its unintended purpose risks high injury by loading weight your body cannot handle. Also, a good pair of elbow wraps can cost hundreds of dollars since their intended purpose is for powerlifters who use a lot of weight.

24. Cold Plunge

As of recent years, using a cold plunge every morning before your workout has become popular, and for a good reason. Dipping in cold water has benefits, but you must also consider how you will cold plunge. While the benefits are good, spending hundreds of dollars for a container to sit in for a minute daily is a waste of money.