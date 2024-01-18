13 Overpriced Tech Gadgets That Aren’t Worth Your Money

New gadgets are released regularly in the tech world, each competing for your hard-earned dollars. Sometimes, it can be challenging to identify which products are worth purchasing! Well, today's your lucky day. Take the element of chance out of your next tech shopping spree and stay far away from these overpriced gadgets. You'll thank me later.

1. Apple AirPods Max Headphones

At an MSRP of $549, buying a pair of Apple AirPods Max will eat into your paycheck significantly. While I'm not debating the sound quality, features, or comfort of these pricey headphones, they aren't worth your money because you can get 99% of the performance for about half the price! Offerings from Sony and Bose are arguably just as good; they're missing only the all-important (for some people, at least) Apple logo on the sides.

2. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

While I won't push back on anyone purchasing the flagship piece of tech from an innovative company like Bose, like with the AirPods Max, the latest iteration in the QuietComfort series simply lacks value, especially compared to its predecessors that are still on sale! The QuietComfort Ultra headphones are no joke; they're indisputably the best wireless headphones Bose offers. However, instead of paying over $400, buy the standard QuietComfort headphones that received an update in 2023 for over $100 less. You won't hear the difference between the two cans unless you're an audiophile.

3. Philips Hue Smart Lighting

As someone who was among the first to jump on the smart home lighting bandwagon, I can attest to how useless these lightbulbs are most of the time. I thought controlling bedroom lights with my voice would make my life easier; I underestimated how much energy it takes to bark at your smart lights at two o'clock in the morning! While the technology behind smart lights is impressive, it is far from revolutionary, and you aren't missing out by not buying these.

4. Nvidia GeForce 4090 Graphics Card

One word describes Nvidia's top-end computer graphics card: Overkill. Unless you're running a triple-monitor 4k setup and intend to play the most graphically-intensive PC games on the market, buying a 4090 graphics card is pointless. With a price point well over $1500, you can get 95% of the graphics performance for much less if you “settle” for a 4080 or 4070. Trust me, nobody cares about how many frames per second you play in Call of Duty except you!

5. Apple Watch

To this day, the Apple Watch remains the only Christmas gift I ever gave my girlfriend that she's politely asked to return for something else. I thought she'd appreciate another Apple product that could act as a supplement to her phone. Unfortunately, she hated it. It was comically undersized on her (relatively) small wrist and served no purpose. Instead of getting notifications on her phone, she was now getting notifications on her phone and watch. It was overkill.

6. Samsung Galaxy Watch

As an avid Android user, I took advantage of holiday deals to buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch for myself the same Christmas I bought my girlfriend her Apple Watch. I thought it would transform the way I worked out! From heart rate monitoring to exercise tracking, I was excited to put it to use. After a week of using it at the gym, I came to a surprising realization: I was doing nothing with the information the watch was giving me. Sure, the statistics were appreciated, but I couldn't act upon the information; it didn't change how I worked out. In the end, I returned the watch because it served no purpose. Unless you're tragically out of shape and need something to motivate you, a Samsung Galaxy Watch (and arguably all smartwatches) is nonsensical.

7. Apple MacBook Pro

MacBook Pros are the definition of “overkill” because only the most processor-intensive graphic artists need them. I distinctly remember an ex-girlfriend begging her parents to buy her a MacBook Pro for her high school graduation because she “needed it for college.” It was laughable back then, and the same holds true today! If you're a casual user or student, the Apple MacBook Pro, which starts at $1599, is more tech than you could ever need. I strongly advise purchasing a similarly equipped MacBook Air instead and saving a few dollars.

8. All Gaming Laptops

I don't understand why anyone wastes money on a gaming laptop when a traditional desktop setup is far more practical. There's nothing wrong with wanting to game on the go. However, you still need to compromise performance and graphics capability. In most areas of the world, a gaming laptop can cost nearly double that of a desktop gaming PC. Ultimately, it comes down to gamers having too much expendable income because I have never seen a so-called “gamer” play on a gaming laptop in public!

9. Apple Magic Mouse

Over the years, I chalked up the Magic Mouse as yet another unwise gift to my girlfriend. Here's the gist of an Apple Magic Mouse: It looks nice, costs a lot, and has the most frustrating functionality and design I've ever experienced in a tech product! The Magic Mouse's surface serves as a trackpad, which is nice in theory. Still, in practice, your palm inadvertently activates it 100% of the time, causing your mouse cursor to jump all over the place when using it. It costs about $90; please save your money.

10. Meta Quest Pro Headset

Augmented reality promises to change how we live our lives. Still, in 2024, the underlying technology is not yet ready for prime time. The Meta Quest Pro headset serves a niche of tech nerds who salivate at the thought of owning the newest piece of innovation but at a cost of approximately $1,000. Ask around; that's far too much to pay for augmented reality that doesn't have many use cases besides a few decent games. Consumers are better suited to purchase a lower-end Quest headset, which will save hundreds of dollars.

11. Xbox Series S

I understand that the Xbox Series S exists in the market to serve members of the gaming community who don't necessarily have $500 to spend on the most capable Xbox system. However, suppose you care about gaming at all. In that case, you owe it to yourself to steer clear of the Xbox Series S. It's arguably obsolete in 2024, and with games like the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI slowly approaching their release dates, don't settle for a watered-down experience on slower systems. If you're a true gamer, leap to the much-superior Xbox Series X.

12. Every New Apple iPhone

The most fruitless endeavor in tech these days is the mindless upgrading of an iPhone every year. This practice is commonplace in 2024, but when will millions of men and women come to their senses? The ubiquitous Apple iPhone hasn't featured a revolutionary change in years. Even so, people still rush to trade in their year-old smartphones for the latest and greatest from Apple. It makes no sense; imagine all the money you would save if you held onto your iPhone for three or four years!

13. Samsung Galaxy Fold 5

Don't get me wrong. Foldable and flexible screens are here to stay, but as an owner of the Fold 5, I think fans of the technology should wait a few more years before diving in. Not only is Samsung's latest foldable prohibitively expensive at $1500, but there's a certain tentativeness you must employ when using it daily, essentially robbing you of joy. I baby my phone more than I should, and I'm not using it as intended; I leave it folded and rarely unfold it for fear of damaging the interior screen!