12 Overrated Comedians The Internet Says Were Never Funny

In the world of comedy, opinions are highly considered. Entertainment is full of comedians; some are famous for their wit, while others face criticism from the community. Let's look at the list of comedians the online community identified as overrated and not funny and the reasons behind these viewpoints.

1 – Bert Kreischer

Bert Kreischer received different and mixed opinions about his performance. Many viewers dislike him due to his shirtless appearance and his wheezing laughter. Critics find him unfunny due to his lame jokes, which do not draw people to him.

2 – Jeff Dunham

Jeff Dunham is regarded as an overrated comic in the rising world of humor and comedy enthusiasts. He had a puppet show experience that made people laugh at first, but repeating shows over and over again makes him tepid in front of admirers.

3 – Pete Davidson

Comic fans regarded Pete Davidson as a rousing debater with magical words. However, he should be ashamed of his inadequacies in humor. As a result, fans believed that he must not be considered a comedian.

4 – Marc Maron

Various viewers and comedy enthusiasts have labeled Marc Maron as an overrated comic. Some admirers agree that he is a wonderful comic, while some viewers cannot understand his comedic approach. His work demonstrates his competence, but he lacks comedic components in his presentation, which are mainly doubtful.

5 – Joe Rogan

According to spectators and comedy fans, Joe Rogan is frequently seen as an overrated stand-up comedian. While some see a moment of genius in his act with a brilliant remark regarding gay stereotypes, many consider his entire performance to be unimpressive. This feeling demonstrates a disparity in comic choices as well as the diverse response to his work across audiences.

6 – Chris Distefano

According to several internet user evaluations, Chris Distefano is considered an overrated comic. Criticism has been leveled at his 9/11 routine and the lack of progress in his performances over time. Viewers are disappointed by his performances' lack of well-crafted jokes since they rely mainly on personality and storytelling rather than punchlines.

7 – Bill Maher

Some comic lovers expressed that there is a sense that Bill Maher, previously considered a comic, has switched his concentration away from humor. Instead, he mostly specializes in political satire, focusing on leaders he despises. Even if viewers share similar political beliefs, his attempts at humor continually fall short, devoid of any sense of enjoyment.

8 – Whitney Cummings

Whitney Cummings is considered an overrated comic by certain reviewers. Viewers claim she fails to produce consistently, especially when humor emerges naturally. All of this contributes to her terrible performances and general reputation as an overrated comic.

9 – Andrew Santino

Andrew Santino is another moniker for an overrated comic. His quips are deemed undeserving of appreciation by the audience. Sitting through an hour of Santino's performance is difficult and exhausting.

10 – Ron Funches

Despite being praised by many, Ron Funches is still labeled as an overrated and unfunny comedian. Unlike his authenticity and kindness, which are often praised, his comedy fails to impress the masses. People disliked him due to his lack of humor.

11 – Hannah Gadsby

Hannah Gadsby is another overrated comic that is frequently referenced. Critical thinkers believed that her humor falls short of expectations when compared to other often-criticized comedians such as Brendan Schaub and Jeff Dunham. In terms of comedic components, Gadsby is regarded as inferior among them.

12 – Stavros Halkias

Stavros Halkias faced criticism as an overrated and unfunny comedian. Comedy fans disliked him due to his crowd work clips and lack of quality comics, which looked unimpressive to the community. Moreover, his style of laughter resembled that of radio DJs, making his total performance appear subpar to spectators.

Source: Reddit.