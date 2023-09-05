11 Overrated Characters Need To Be Called Out

Everyone has at least one fictional character that they can relate to. But some well-known fictional characters don't always sit right with fans. Whether it's the character's personality or an issue with the writing, it always stinks when our favorite movies and books have that one character we can't stand.

1. The Joker

As someone who doesn't spend a lot of time consuming Batman content, I know way too much about the franchise's most famous villain, the Joker. While he's an unrecognizable villain, the crazed clown has become overrated and overused- though there have been some memorable performances by actors portraying the Joker's descent into madness.

2. Ginny Weasley

I grew up OBSESSED with Harry Potter, and I'll have to say I wholeheartedly agree with this one. Ginny Weasley is the youngest and only sister of the Weasley siblings, and it was clear since book two that J.K. Rowling created Ginny's character solely to become Harry's romantic interest. Her relationship with Harry feels forced and unnecessary.

3. Jon Snow

Game of Thrones is known for its powerful and intense characters. However, Jon Snow doesn't shine as much as his counterparts. The show struggled with how to use his character and wound up repeatedly bringing up the Night King. Once that arc was over, Snow became a plot device, with no clear direction on the screen.

4. Edward Cullen

Twilight fans have been deciding between team Edward and team Jacob for years, but many fans take issue with Edward's character as a whole. The stalking, possessive and controlling behavior, and manipulation this vampire put on display make him overrated and just plain creepy.

5. Severus Snape

JK Rowling is back on the chopping block with this grossly problematic character. I will die on the hill that Snape is a bitter old bully whose good deeds were utterly selfish. On top of being hateful towards a literal child, Snape did very few heroic things. Harry Potter had no choice but to name his son after the potions professor.

6. Every Main Character in Friends

I never understood the hype around the sitcom Friends. Rachel and the gang are all arguably flat, surface level, and, worst of all, unfunny. The popularity of this show doesn't match up with the story or characters.

7. Captain America

I know I know…but hear me out. Outside of being a symbol of patriotism, Cap doesn't do much. His superhuman strength pales in comparison to the powers of other heroes. Steve Rodgers' smug attitude and air of self-righteousness aren't doing him any favors.

8. Dean Winchester

Funny? Sure. Attractive? Absolutely. Entertaining, compelling, or interesting? Nope. When you're quite literally without a soul and treat everyone around you like they're disposable, looks only get you so far.

9. Anna

This popular Disney princess doesn't sit well with all audiences. Rude to her sister? Check. Insisting on marrying a man she just met? Check. Exposing her sister and her ice abilities to the entire kingdom? Check. Elsa is the true hero of Frozen, and Anna's attitude and poor choices make the ice queen all the more appealing.

10. Rory Gilmore

Believe it or not, the Gilmore Girls audience was supposed to root for Rory. It's kind of hard when she bullies others, sleeps with a married man, and throws fits whenever something doesn't go her way.

11. Michelle Tanner

Her cute looks and adorable catchphrases were meant to make viewers fall head over heels for the youngest member of Full House. Unfortunately, her bad behavior, jealousy towards others, and disrespect for the rest of her family make her difficult to root for.

Source: Reddit