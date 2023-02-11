6 Overrated Fictional Characters That Failed to Impress

Everyone has at least one fictional character that they can relate to. But some well-known fictional characters don't always sit right with fans. Whether it's the character's personality or an issue with the writing, it always sucks when our favorite movies and books have that one character that we can't stand.

Redditor u/phantom_avenger asked r/AskReddit, “Who is a fictional character everyone loves, but you just can't see the appeal?”

Fans flooded the thread with their least favorite fictional characters.

1: The Joker

As someone who doesn't spend a lot of time consuming Batman content, I know way too much about the franchise's most popular villain, the Joker. This may be because of what uRed_Eyez93 had to say: “I think he's a great character…but I think he's overrated.”

“He's extremely overused in the comics,” added u/jurassicbond.

2: Ginny Weasley

I grew up OBSESSED with Harry Potter, and I'll have to say, I wholeheartedly agree with this one. Ginny Weasley is the youngest and only sister of the Weasley siblings, and it was clear since book two that J.K. Rowling created Ginny's character solely to become Harry's romantic interest.

“Her relationship with Harry always felt forced to me,” said u/phantom_avenger.

3: Jon Snow

Game of Thrones is known for its powerful and intense characters. But some fans of the series don't think Jon Snow is up to snuff.

“I like his character. But at times, it really felt like the show had no idea what else to do with him other than talking non-stop about the Night King. Then once that was done, he was only used as a plot device,” shared u/phantom_avenger.

“I like Book Jon, but he's still not my favorite,” added u/wish_to_conquer_pain. “I don't think his internal broodiness translated well to the screen.”

4: Edward Cullen

Twilight fans have been deciding between team Edward and team Jacob for years now, but many fans take issue with Edward's character as a whole.

In a testament to Stephanie Meyer's character writing skills, u/phantom_avenger said, “I mean most of the characters in that series make me cringe.”

5: Severus Snape

JK Rowling is back on the chopping block with this grossly problematic character. I will die on the hill that Snape is a bitter old bully whose good deeds were completely selfish.

“He did like two good stuff in his life you people are giving him way too much credit,” said u/Time_Cucumber3945ll.

“I think even Harry gave him a bit too much credit after naming one of his kids after him,” added u/phantom_avenger.

6: Every Main Character in Friends

I never understood the hype around the sitcom Friends, and it turns out that many others agree. The main characters are all arguably flat and surface-level.

“I don't find Friends funny every main character is just annoying to me,” shared u/Time_Cucumber3945ll.

“I think the way people overhyped Friends, made me expect a little too much from it I guess,” added u/phantom_avenger.

