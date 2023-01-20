10 Most Overrated Star Wars Characters of All Time

Who are the most overrated Star Wars characters of all time? Recently a fan asked this in the Star Wars sub, and people flooded the thread to give these characters as the top-voted answers. Do you know who comes in at number one? We all know it's not Jar Jar, poor Binks.

10. Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader

“Anakin/Vader,” one said. “Don't get me wrong. He's a franchise staple and has excellent characterization outside the prequels. Still, people talk about his arc like it's the most extraordinary story ever written by a man.”

Another agreed, “Darth Vader is the most overrated character. Yeah, he's tragic. But Darth Vader is a whiny jerk and a terrible swordsman. His Force powers are so weak that he can't detect his daughter right in front of him or sense her Force powers.”

9. Darth Revan

One fan replied, “Darth Revan. For Star Wars Legends, Revan is overrated. He's a player insert, meaning he has no set personality traits/characteristics. He's a blank slate.” Another agreed, “Darth Revan is the most overrated, in my opinion.”

8. Darth Maul

“Darth Maul is overrated,” one insisted. “He has a significant weakness: he is so overconfident. He lost his legs because of it. His fight against Ashoka because of it. And his life because of it. He is one of the best duelists in the galaxy, and when he should win, he cracks.”

7. Princess Leia

“Princess Leia. Yes, I know, she is untouchable, but the only thing I ever liked about her was her dynamic with Han. Otherwise, she just fell flat for me,” one fan admitted. “She is supposed to be this tough and cool leading figure that others follow, but it's only stated and never shown. Her Home planet is destroyed, and she is over it after a minute.”

“She doesn't react when told that Vader is her father. Her son turns evil, and she makes one half-hearted attempt to turn him and doesn't even go to him herself but sends Han on a suicide mission. She doesn't tell Rey about her heritage. She also distracts her only child in the middle of a battle getting him almost killed in the process.”

6. Luke Skywalker

Manu users agreed, “Luke Skywalker (A New Hope) BECAUSE he's so cocky, and he gets this massive ego boost after saving everyone. I didn't care for his character in the film.”

Another agreed, “Luke Skywalker is seriously overrated! To me he just comes off as one of the lamest childs of prophecy. He truly doesn't do much himself and a lot of what he does ends in failure.”

5. Rey

“Rey. She isn't interesting or relatable in any way. It's a big problem for the sequel trilogy when it's so difficult to care about the main character. She could have worked all right as a supporting character, but she can't carry an entire trilogy,” said one.

Another added, “People hold her up as some philosophical savant or something. But she's pretty moronic, and her plan was idiotic if you think about it for more than thirty seconds.”

4. Obi-Wan Kenobi

“Obi-Wan Kenobi,” replied one. “Hear me out, he had many legendary exploits, but I think he failed so much as a master. He never took Anakin Skywalker as seriously as he should have, never counseled or led him in the right direction when he struggled.” Another agreed, “I love Obi-Wan, but he is highly overrated.”

3. Ahsoka Tano

“I hate to say it, but Ahsoka Tano is overrated. I used to love her so much. She was my favorite character. But, unfortunately, Filoni has beaten her to the ground. Forcing her to pop up in all of the new Star Wars projects past Clone Wars season seven was a mistake. Star Wars is so oversaturated with her now that I can't care about her anymore.”

2. Yoda

“Yoda is overrated,” another stated. “He's one of the most incompetent Jedi Grand Masters of all time. Never caught on to Sidious, pushed Anakin to the dark side, lost his most crucial lightsaber duels, and the Sith finally conquered the galaxy on his watch. And, according to The Last Jedi, who did such a poor job with Luke, the Jedi order ceases to exist.”

1. Boba Fett

“Boba Fett is very overrated. He looked terrific, and that's about it. Then he got a mediocre show. Boba Fett. He said three lines in the movie and unintentionally got hit into the Sarlacc pit,” acknowledged one Star Wars fan.

Another clarified, “The Boba Fett we got in the Legends books and comics was an amazing character. However, in the movies, Fett has few lines, lame.”

What do you think? Did Reddit get this right, or is someone significant missing from this list? Also, check out these twenty Star Wars moments that made us cry.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.