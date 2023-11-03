25 Overrated Stars According To The Internet

We all know beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. Celebrities are often admired for their talent, success, and, of course, their looks. But sometimes, what the majority finds attractive doesn't resonate with everyone. So, we want to dedicate this to the silent majority of fans who aired their opinions on stars that they feel shouldn't be getting all the hype they get.

1. Leonardo DiCaprio

Most people think Leo has bad hair from being stuck in a time warp since the '90s. And then there's his signature squint. We know the sun can be blinding sometimes. But does he need to squint in every single movie?

2. Paris Hilton

Sure, she's got her loyal fan base, but some out there need help understanding the fuss. Maybe it's her voice that is the turnoff. It's high-pitched, breathy, and can make your ears cringe. Many people even feel that it's like communicating with dolphins when she talks. No matter what people think of her, she knows how to keep herself in the spotlight, even if it means confusing some heads.

3. Taylor Swift

Many think her music is an endless collection of romance-inspired songs. We get it; love can be complicated, but she looks like she's been through more heartbreaks than a clumsy cupid. She should consider writing a song about discovering the joys of being a cat mom — just a thought.

4. Cardi B

While Cardi's so-called personality does it for many women, others find that her terrible personality, which gets overlooked for some strange reason, completely ruins all the BBL and facial contouring magic. She is known for throwing a shoe or two and wishing terrible ailments and permanent physical harm on inquisitive fans and trolls.

5. James Charles

James is famous for his vibrant energy and larger-than-life presence, but this can be overwhelming for some people. He is permanently dialed up to eleven, making you wonder if you accidentally stumbled into a beauty pageant. We appreciate an excellent catchphrase as much as the next person. Still, his attempt is like trying to start a cult of siblinghood.

6. Jake Paul

From his constant flexing to his “cool guy” swagger, it's enough to make you wonder if he's auditioning for a role in a low-budget college comedy. And then there's his ever-changing hair. One day it's bleach blonde; the next day, it's neon green, and who knows what colour it'll be tomorrow. The hair may distract from his questionable fashion choices or need more consistency.

7. Zac Efron

People claim Zac Efron's face is a work of art, a masterpiece carved by angels. But some would prefer a face with a nose broken a few times and a smile that's a bit crooked compared to Efron's. They'd even sit through looking at a jigsaw puzzle assembled in reckless abandon rather than keep up with Zac Efron's antics on their TV screen. You can't blame them, can you?

8. Kanye West

Kanye has been known to push boundaries and redefine what it means to be “conventionally handsome.” Whether he's rocking oversized sweaters or his line of Yeezy sneakers, his choices have certainly sparked some interesting conversations, but not in a good way. However, you've got to admire his confidence to wear whatever he pleases, even if it means raising a few eyebrows.

9. Logan Paul

For most, it has everything to do with Logan's blond locks. They say it is styled in a way that screams, “I just woke up and ran a marathon through a tornado.” Looking closely, it's a messy and carefree look that some might mistake for a bird's nest on a windy day. But maybe he's just ahead of the trend, embracing the “disheveled chic” look before we can catch on.

10. DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled is not your typical chiseled heartthrob, so many people don't find him appealing. In a world obsessed with six-pack abs and sculpted biceps, Khaled comes off as one who appreciates a heavy meal while refusing to let go of some little extra padding. We won't be surprised to find people blocking their ears to his “DJ Khaled!” shoutout or skipping his songs on their playlist.

11. Drake

Everyone agreed that the music biz industry's favorite Drizzy Drake was Adonis in the flesh. In person, Drake himself might look like our favorite Villain from the Harry Potter series, or so they say.

12. Pete Davidson

Yes! The dude has the darkest eyes you'll ever see. He constantly looks like he's healing from getting two black eyes a few days ago. But somehow, the ladies can't get enough of him; he has been with some of Hollywood's most desirable women, but the public is not here for it.

13. Iggy Azalea

Long before everyone had a big behind, Iggy was sporting an incredibly large posterior regardless of race that everyone couldn't stop talking about. Guess people quickly get over the fascination, especially with the recent BBL craze.

14. Blake Shelton

While he's got his fair share of swooning fans, people often overlook a few features regarding his attractiveness. Blake follows the rugged cowboy look down to a tee, but some find his wardrobe choices everywhere.

15. Justin Bieber

Justin's misadventures have made headlines more than a few times, from egging incidents to reckless driving. Many non-fans can't seem to overlook his occasional run-ins with the law. He secretly desires to be the bad boy of pop music but looks more like a mischievous teenager who needs a good timeout.

16. Lindsay Lohan

Still remember Lindsay? Eventually, she was considered one of Hollywood's hottest until the fillers and drugs. Although she's been slowly working her way up to redemption, everyone still agrees that the hype may have been misplaced.

17. Miley Cyrus

Word on the streets is that Miley's got veneers, which disqualifies her from earning a seat at the attractive table. To some, it's hard to see what the hype is if your lips can't perform the job it's meant for and keep your teeth hidden.

18. Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage is like the Rubik's Cube of the celebrity world. Some people look at him and can't help but wonder, “How did this happen?” Someone may have thrown together a bunch of facial features and hit the shuffle button. But you know what? That's what makes him attractive to others. He's what you would call a living, breathing optical illusion.

19. Soulja Boy

Perhaps it's his eccentric sense of fashion that raises a few eyebrows. Who could forget those oversized sunglasses and flashy chains? There's no denying he raided a costume shop and thought, “Yep, this is the look I'm going for!” But individuality is also essential; wearing a neon-colored jumpsuit makes him feel like a million bucks. We can never know!

20. Kylie Jenner

Here's one of the world's most famous nepo babies from the Kardashian clan. Thanks to being in the spotlight for a more significant part of her life and a lot of social conditioning, Kylie was one of the most followed and hyped celebrities. However, with the Kardashian's declining popularity, it seems more and more people are questioning the whole frenzy that once surrounded the family.

21. Chrissy Teigen

It could be that some people find her humor to be a bit too spicy for their taste. Chrissy is known for her sarcastic and often sassy tweets; not everyone can handle that level of sass. Imagine trying to engage in a serious conversation with her, only to be met with a witty comeback that leaves you feeling like a mashed potato in a world of waffle fries.

22. Hailey Bieber

Ever come across one of those celebrities that give you the average girl next door vibe but on steroids? In this case, the steroids being fame? Hailey might just be one of those. Like take away the fame and the fact that she's married to the former object of every teenage girl's dreams, what's all the craze for?

23. Tom Cruise

We guess people equate great acting with exquisite looks. There's no denying that Tom Cruise was a beauty back in the day, but right now, the talk is just old, and everyone needs to wrap it up with all the craze on Tommy, maybe?

24. Blac Chyna

With her extensive body work, it's easy to see why she was easy on the eyes. Many believe that her facial features may be a little tricky to understand, whatever that means. And the name? Well, it's exotic, though.

25. Adam Driver

His towering height is what makes people a little uneasy. Standing at an impressive 6'2″, Adam Driver can make anyone feel vertically challenged. Imagine walking beside him, feeling like a hobbit in the presence of a Jedi giant.

