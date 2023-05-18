12 Overrated Television Shows People Should Just Shut Up About Already

With the release of masterpieces like Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, and Better Call Saul, we are undoubtedly living through the golden age of television. Yet, certain shows seem to dominate the conversation despite questionable merits. These 12 television shows have received unwarranted praise, or the hype has exceeded the show's actual quality.

1. Two and a Half Men (2003-2015)

Despite its initial success and long run, Two and a Half Men falls short when it comes to substance. This sitcom relies heavily on crude humor and lowbrow sexual innuendo, often sacrificing meaningful storytelling for cheap laughs.

While it may have had its moments, the show's repetitive plotlines and shallow characters ultimately make it an overrated choice that lacks the depth viewers deserve.

To be fair, the show never claimed to be anything more than a low-effort cheap laugh, but audiences became overly obsessed with it for some reason.

2. Euphoria (2019–)

Euphoria has gained a cult following for its provocative and gritty portrayal of teenage life, but the show often prioritizes shock value over substance. While it tackles important topics such as addiction and mental health, it frequently veers into gratuitous and explicit territory, overshadowing its potential impact.

The excessive focus on the shock factor ultimately hinders Euphoria from being a genuinely thought-provoking and well-rounded series.

3. Grey's Anatomy (2005–)

Despite its long-standing popularity, Grey's Anatomy has lost its touch over the years. What was once a refreshing medical drama has turned into a melodramatic soap opera. With its excessive use of love triangles, repetitive storylines, and inconsistent character development, the show has become a shadow of its former self.

It's time to admit that Grey's Anatomy has overstayed its welcome and deserves less attention than it continues to receive.

4. This Is Us (2016-2022)

This Is Us initially captivated audiences with its unique narrative structure and heartfelt performances. However, as the seasons progressed, the show increasingly relied on manipulative emotional tactics and convoluted storylines that stretched believability.

Despite its talented cast, This Is Us failed to maintain its initial promise, becoming a predictable and overwrought series that should be left in the past.

5. The Walking Dead (2010-2022)

While It had a promising start, The Walking Dead ultimately fell victim to its own success. The show's relentless focus on survival in a post-apocalyptic world gradually became monotonous and predictable. The storylines became repetitive, and the characters' arcs grew stagnant.

With its declining quality and drawn-out seasons, The Walking Dead overstayed its welcome, making it an overrated series that lost its bite.

6. Wednesday (2022–)

Wednesday follows the enigmatic protagonist, Wednesday Addams, as she navigates a twisted coming-of-age story set in a mysterious town called Nevermore Academy. With its macabre humor, stunning visuals, and captivating ensemble cast, the show offers a fresh and unconventional take on the beloved Addams Family franchise.

Unfortunately, many felt their expectations were too high before watching the series. With so many obscure references, too, many viewers feel alienated.

7. You (2018-2024)

You gained popularity for its thrilling premise centered around a charming yet dangerous stalker. However, the show falls flat due to its cringe-inducing moments and subpar writing aimed at a teenage audience. The dialogue feels forced and overly dramatic, often lacking authenticity. The characters' choices and actions can be frustratingly irrational, which diminishes their believability.

You‘s attempt to create tension and suspense often feels contrived and predictable, ultimately making it a show that fails to deliver quality storytelling.

8. American Horror Story (2011–)

American Horror Story burst onto the scene with its anthology format and unique storytelling. However, the series lost its creative spark as the seasons piled up. The show's reliance on shock value and exaggerated horror tropes became tiresome, overshadowing genuine scares. With inconsistent quality and recycled plotlines, American Horror Story has become an overrated franchise that fails to live up to its initial hype.

9. Riverdale (2017-2023)

Riverdale initially garnered attention for its modern take on the iconic Archie Comics. However, the show quickly became a convoluted mess of nonsensical plot twists and inconsistent characterizations. The writers prioritized shock value over coherent storytelling, resulting in a disjointed and increasingly absurd series.

The show regularly produced cringe dialogue and unbearable performances, leading to memes and compilation videos that regularly make fun of the show.

10. The Good Doctor (2017–)

The Good Doctor gained popularity for its portrayal of a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome. While the show attempts to shed light on neurodiversity, it often falls into predictable and formulaic medical drama tropes. The characters lack depth, and the medical cases become repetitive and predictable.

The show's lead has delivered so many questionable performances that it led to a mass meme-ing of the show, leading to The Good Doctor trending on Twitter.

11. Doctor Who (2005–)

Doctor Who, a long-running science fiction series, has amassed a dedicated fanbase. However, the show's inconsistent writing and reliance on convoluted storylines have divided viewers. The quality of episodes can vary greatly, leaving fans questioning the overall direction of the series. While Doctor Who has had its memorable moments, the inconsistent execution of its ambitious ideas makes it an overrated show that may not live up to its immense hype.

12. Stranger Things (2016-2022)

Stranger Things burst onto the scene, capturing the hearts of viewers with its nostalgic 80s aesthetic and supernatural storyline. However, as the seasons progressed, the show fell into the trap of relying too heavily on nostalgia and recycling plot elements. The characters became stagnant, and the overarching narrative lost its originality.

While Stranger Things had its moments of intrigue, its overrated status stems from an inability to sustain its initial charm and deliver fresh storytelling.

This thread inspired this post.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.