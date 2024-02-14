Here’s an Overview of the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV

General Motors has released new details on the 2024 Chevy Equinox electric vehicle (EV), which is good news for the automotive icon that’s struggled with software issues that have stalled their Chevy Blazer EV and various incidents that led to the DMV pulling the permits for their Robotaxi company Cruise.

The 1LT Trim

According to a Motor Trend report, Chevy delivered what they initially promised the all-new Equinox EV would be when they first announced it. The automaker first cited a starting price of around $30,000 for the Equinox EV’s base model. This week, Chevy revealed that Equinox’s base model, the 1LT, would have a starting price of $34,995 before taxes, so their original estimate was close. While that $35K price tag is for the front-wheel drive 1LT trim, Motor Trend predicts that Chevy will soon unveil a more expensive 1LT trim with all-wheel drive.

Their report also stipulates that the Equinox EV’s front-wheel drive trims will come with around 319 miles of driving range. However, details of battery capacity options are still scarce, so Chevy has yet to clarify if the 1LT trim will get an all-wheel drive option. Going beyond the 1LT trim, Chevy told Motor Trend that Equinox EV trims with all-wheel drive will get around 285 miles of driving range, generating as much as 288 horsepower.

The 1LT trim will sport a 17.7-inch interior touch screen and a safety package that includes automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front pedestrian braking, a following distance indicator, and forward collision alert. The trim will also come with an 11.5 kW Level 2 onboard charger that can energize the Equinox with up to 30 miles of driving range after an hour of charging at home. Rounding out the Equinox EV’s 1LT trim package are 19-inch wheels.

According to a report from Car and Driver, this model will also be the last one to hit showroom floors, with all of the Equinox EV’s more expensive trim options becoming available first.

The 2LT Trim

The front-wheel drive option for the Equinox EV’s 2LT trim will start at $43,295. The 2LT trim will also be available with a contrasted white roof with Riptide Blue paint; otherwise, the 2LT trim comes with a solid-color roof.

The 2RS Trim

The 2RS trim with front-wheel drive starts at $44,795, while the rear-wheel drive 2RS will begin at $52,395. The front-wheel drive 2RS trim will likely have 210 horsepower and 242 pound-feet of torque, like the front-wheel drive 1LT trim. It’s also likely that the Equinox EVs with all-wheel drive will generate 288 horsepower and around 346 pound-feet of torque, with approximately 1,500 pounds of towing capacity.

The 2RS will also sport 21-inch wheels and a 1,500-pound towing setup. Chevy will include GM’s Super Cruise, standard adaptive cruise control, and a 17.7-inch touchscreen with Google apps. There will also be wireless phone charging and multi-color ambient lighting in the interior with black Evotex seating and red accents.

The exterior will feature a power liftgate and HD surround-view cameras as part of its updated safety suite. It will also feature an 11.5 kW onboard charger, though Chevy also points out that the 2RS will be capable of 150 kW DC fast charging. There’s also an option for a contrasted black roof.

The 3TL Trim

The 3TL Trim will start at $45,295, and while many of its trappings overlap with the new 2RS trim, the 3TL trim will feature a head-up display unit, heated front and rear outboard seating, and front seats with ventilation. Like the 2LT trim, it will also sport a contrasted white roof.

The 3RS Trim

Rounding out the Equinox EV trim options is the 3RS. The 3RS trim gets a boost thanks to its upgraded 19.2 kWh Level 2 onboard charger that generates 50 miles worth of driving range after an hour of charging. It will sport 21-inch dark aero wheels and a black painted grille, with the option for a black roof. It’s likely to come with front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive power configurations, with the latter having around 300 miles of driving range when fully charged.

Motor Trend also reports that each level of the Equinox EV’s trims will likely qualify for the US Federal EV tax credit of $7,500.