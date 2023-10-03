An Overview of UAWs Historic Strike Thus Far

A lot can happen in just two weeks. History can be made, like with the United Auto Workers strike.

The historic first involved the current U.S. president, Joe Biden, joining the UAW picket line. Speaking in Michigan, President Biden gave a speech to striking auto workers, noting their pivotal contributions and sacrifices when the industry struggled to stay afloat during the 2008 financial crisis.

President Biden also spoke about how well the auto industry is doing and told workers that they “should be doing incredibly well, too.”

Also appearing was former president Donald Trump, though he visited a different, non-union automotive plant and gave a decidedly less uplifting speech where he said that the shift to electric vehicles would more or less run the industry “out of business” in the coming years.

The Big Picture

Since the strike launched on September 15, approximately 18,600 workers have walked out of Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis plants in over 20 states.

Ford, whom UAW president Shawn Fain described as “being serious about reaching a deal,” has faced fewer work stoppages than GM or Stellantis, but that's expected to change as the strike reaches its third week with no deals expected to be reached.

Auto supply chain expert and consultant Ambrose Conroy believes the UAW could lift the strike at some of the plants it's already hit and move it to other Detroit Three factory locations. The move would “share the suffering” among different UAW memberships while spreading “chaos and pain” to other Big Three manufacturing facilities.

However, component manufacturers and suppliers are already feeling the heat of the UAW's strike.

Companies like Dana and CIE Newcor, which specialize in manufacturing and supplying powertrains and subassemblies, expect to have to lay off hundreds of workers shortly because of the strike.

Meanwhile, non-union automakers and rivals like Tesla are expected to benefit from the UAW strike.

The Big Three have struggled to find a way to make profitable EVs; if the UAW's demands are met, it becomes even more unlikely the Detroit Three will be able to produce profitable EVs at volume due to their skyrocketing labor costs.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently tweeted that the Big Three automakers meeting the UAW's demands would drive those companies out of business.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas predicted that the Detroit Three would not be able to make EVs profitable, even if they could achieve labor costs on par with rival Tesla. Jonas also noted that meeting the UAW's demands would make it impossible for the Big Three to match Tesla's production costs.

Conroy expects more layoffs to be announced if the strike continues, referring to it as “a game of chicken” in which neither side “have that much to gain.”