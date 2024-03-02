From Disney Magic To Secluded Escapes: The Best Overwater Bungalows Near the U.S.

Wake up to turquoise blue ocean water steps from your bed and enjoy the privacy of booking a bungalow. Bungalows are an intimate travel experience unlike any other, but they typically come with an extravagant price tag. Find cheaper flights and avoid a 30-hour transit when you book these best overwater bungalows near the U.S. These paradise destinations are a stone's throw away from Florida. Save time and money when you're craving the tropics.

Bungalows have grown in popularity recently as travelers swooned over the resorts that started the trend in Bora Bora. With average flight times spanning from 8 to 16 hours depending on the departure point, it's a big downside to traveling to the South Pacific. Bungalows are challenging to find in the U.S., but thankfully, Miami is a great jumping point to many resorts that feature fantastic bungalow options. From boutique hotels to all-inclusive resorts, these are our favorite overwater bungalows that are a quick flight from Florida.

Why Is It Hard To Find Overwater Bungalows in the U.S.?

Bungalows are elusive in the U.S. because they require unique conditions to be built. The overwater structures are a special building type that requires particular maintenance with harsh saltwater and possible hurricane conditions. Bungalows need shallow but study shores to be built because it's a hotel on stilts. It is crucial to find a lagoon location with protection from bad weather and anchor it properly to stand the test of time. There aren't many U.S. locations where that's possible. Only a few exist!

The Best Overwater Bungalows Near the U.S.

No matter what sea you pick, there are a few hallmarks of overwater bungalows that you can expect, regardless of the resort. Bungalows are secluded and offer relaxation with gorgeous views. Deluxe bungalows may have private terraces or balconies and may feature outdoor showers, jacuzzis, or pools. What separates these options is the resort where they're offered. Decide if you want a smaller boutique hotel, an all-inclusive, an adults-only resort, or a destination next to a major city with attractions.

Florida Overwater Bungalows

Disney's Polynesian Resort

When booking online, the overwater bungalows at Disney's Polynesian Resort seem like a Disney World secret. Still, you'll be gawking at them when you're on the property if you stay elsewhere. Technically, these bungalows are part of Disney's timeshare program, Disney Vacation Club. However, any guest can pay cash to experience this luxury. They have two bedrooms, two baths, and a full kitchen, perfect for families. Enjoy the Walt Disney World parks, on-property transportation options, and a plethora of dining options.

Caribbean Overwater Bungalows

Aruba Ocean Villas

Overwater bungalows near the U.S. mean you'll be researching the sparkling waters in the Caribbean. For an authentic Caribbean bungalow experience, look no further than Aruba Ocean Villas. The resort provides an idyllic sanctuary for couples seeking an intimate, tranquil getaway. With only 13 bungalows that make up the entire resort, you will surely get a personalized concierge vacation. Imagine canopy beds adorned with pristine white linens, dining with the sand under your feet, and looking up at the stars as you fall asleep with the ocean breeze.

Sandals Royal Caribbean

Just a few miles east of Montego Bay, Sandals Royal Caribbean offers the assurance of booking with the Sandals brand. The namesake is known for all-inclusive adult vacations in the Caribbean. At Royal Caribbean, Sandals does a great job tapping into Jamaica's British heritage and Asian roots. The overwater bungalows include butler service, so your every need is met on vacation. Excursions and the spa aren't included in your stay, but everything else you can think of is included: dining, alcohol, transportation, and pool amenities.

Sandals South Coast

Sandals South Coast is famous for its overwater bungalows, which are joined by a heart pathway over the water. An aerial view of these bungalows leaves you swooning for a romantic getaway. All of their bungalows have a private balcony and include butler service. The resort has two miles of white sand beaches, and it's surrounded by 500 acres of lush tropical forest. Sandals South Coast is relatively secluded, making it the perfect getaway for honeymooners or couples who want more time to themselves. It's also home to the largest pool in Jamaica.

Sandals Grand St. Lucian

With sweeping views of Fort Rodney and the Pitons, the Sandals Grande St. Lucian is situated on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean and Rodney Bay. St. Lucia is a popular Caribbean destination for travelers with its unique offerings of rainforest and volcanic mountains. With only nine overwater bungalows, guests must scamper to book their vacations up to a year in advance. They come with glass floor panels that allow you to peer into the Caribbean just below your feet, oversized soaking tubs, private patios, and over-water hammocks. Once again, the Sandals service is unmatched, and your butler will assist in making your vacation dreams come true.

Royalton Antigua

Families can partake in overwater bungalow fun, too. Royalton Antigua is an all-inclusive resort located on the Caribbean island of Antigua and strives for family fun. The resort overlooks a private beach near Fort Barrington. They pack plenty of recreational activities into your all-inclusive stay: volleyball, snorkeling, cooking classes, dance classes, kayaking, and a kids' club for ages 4-12. The six Chairman Overwater Bungalows at Royalton Antigua debuted in 2019 and continue to be a popular choice for families who want the slice of paradise that comes with bungalows.

Sandals Saint Vincent

The newest addition to the Sandals family of resorts, Sandals Saint Vincent, opens in spring 2024 and promises a lush rainforest backdrop and crystal clear water. Now open for reservations, the 50-acre sprawling resort offers an entirely new island experience. Bask in the local culture and unspoiled beauty of Saint Vincent when you stay in the Two-Story Overwater Villas. Known as the Vincy Overwater Two-Story Villas, Sandals reimagined their iconic bungalows with a two-story version with a rooftop lounge area. It's the perfect spot to watch a movie under the stars.

Mexico Overwater Bungalows

Rosewood Mayakoba

Group vacations just got sweeter when you check into the Rosewood Mayakoba. Located in Mexico's Riviera Maya, the gem of the Yucatán Peninsula, this posh resort offers six-bedroom villas. It's a home-away-from-home experience and lagoon oasis that provides everything you need. Wraparound terraces offer water views and glass walls, creating a sense of oneness with the outdoors. The tropical beauty of this Mayan resort will leave you feeling inspired and relaxed.

Bayan Tree Mayakoba

Another Riviera Maya resort to consider is the Bayan Tree Mayakoba. The resort seamlessly blends luxury with eco-conscious traveling. The property earned the prestigious AAA Five Diamond status. Stay in the lagoon villa, which sits overwater in the lagoon and runs parallel to the beach. The overwater bungalow has two stories, a heated plunge pool, and an outdoor shower. Eco-conscious travelers will appreciate their green practices and sustainability efforts. Banyan Tree Mayakoba is a luxury sanctuary that's sure to be an unforgettable Mexico vacation.

Palafitos Overwater Bungalows

Mexico's first overwater bungalows began at Palafitos in the Riviera Maya. Located in Playa del Carmen, this adults-only resort combines the luxury of bungalow resort life with the heritage of Mexico and the Mayan culture. Glass floors, private pools, and butler service are just a few perks with the bungalow price tag. Each bungalow features a ladder to the ocean, so you're minutes away from a swim. If you're looking to leave the bungalow, head to the resort spa, which offers couples massage classes to help strengthen your bond/