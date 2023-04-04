Owen Wilson is a Bob Ross Stand-in Gone Bad in ‘Paint’

Paint could be about many things, but its keen sleight of hand is what will linger. As it opens with blue on a canvas, a soothing voice straight from the Mr. Rogers of nature portraiture himself, the surprise is that this isn’t Bob Ross. It’s Carl Nargle, played by what could possibly be the best man for the job, Owen Wilson.

The Ross vibes are quite intentional though, with the reverence for the lush natural world, the methodology coupled with narration that puts viewers into a state that borders on hypnosis, the 70’s garb, and the trademark curly mop of hair. But Bob Ross this is definitely not, at least not the cuddly version that has lasted enough to bring his retro style to streaming.

Nargle’s influence at least remains safely restricted to his small town of his local PBS station in Burlington, Vermont, where he enjoys the perks of being a pig (errr, big) fish in his idyllic small pond, where the vibes are so chill it’s outright jarring when the movie brings in modern intrusions like cell phones and Dancing with the Stars. Nargle takes full advantage of the adoration he receives, which includes all the usual byproducts of an inflated ego that’s inevitably accompanied by a crippling insecurity: an entitled mindset and getting involved with and discarding his female coworkers at a rate that’s as steady as it is predictable.

Risk Averse

Such behavior also typically includes a certain aversion to risks, especially coming from a place that seems secure. After 19 years, Nargle has ceased innovating to the extent that he paints the same local landmark in the hopes of receiving validation from the community’s art establishment at the Burlington Museum, while simultaneously refraining from taking any step that could even resemble approaching them about displaying his work. As for affairs of the heart, those long ago ceased once his relationship with his coworker and station manager in all but title Katherine (Michaela Watkins) ended.

An upset must arrive, and it’s difficult to manage a more perfect bomb to explode Nargle’s comfortable rut than Ambrosia (Ciara Renée), who also has timing on her side. Their tiny channel is in financial trouble, and Ambrosia is a young female artist bursting with the kind of potential and experimentation that has her fascinating onlookers when she decides to veer into bloody UFOs on a whim. That kind of energy also makes her quicker, producing more work that naturally draws eyeballs and money.

It also tends to mean consequences for those who are perceived to have outlived their usefulness, and Nargle is soon in the startling position of having to experience consequences for his actions, taking blow after blow to the ego. Groupies and hangers on tend to be quick to sense which way the wind is blowing, and it doesn’t take long for the coworkers who once hung on Nargle’s every word and indulged his whims to turn their time and attention to Ambrosia. Throw in Ambrosia’s natural artistic charisma and queerness, which also draws Katherine into her orbit, and Nargle goes from his lowest point to an outright downward spiral where there seems further to fall even at rock bottom.

The Mighty Fall

You can argue just desserts all day, but there’s only so long you can watch a character being punished for his sins before wondering where writer-director Brit McAdams is going with this. Or perhaps how scarring directing a number of episodes of Tosh.0 in the early aughts really was. There is a sincerity in how interested McAdams is in the lives of those who have suffered due to male entitlement, including the men dishing it out, but it’s difficult to imagine a solution watching Paint. It’s far easier to apply familiar thinking to narcissistic men, which would have far more appeal if it didn’t take regression to some truly disturbing levels.

What should happen to men who have caused harm to others once the worst of the outrage cycle has passed? If redemption is possible, what does it look like, and what should it look like? In a time where toxic men continually claim victimhood from cancel culture on the platforms that continually give them a voice, these questions remain evergreen.

But in Paint, they’re are shoved aside in favor of a narrative that chooses to have a man live out what has for many years been a kind of benevolent cage for women: a life confined to the sphere of the home while being completely dependent on a partner who provides them with needed amenities. That this has a certain appeal can’t be denied; vengeance generally does.

It also helps no one of course, and catering to it tends to overshadow good intentions, even when they’re dressed up in charmingly small town surroundings and Owen Wilson effortlessly selling killer one-liners, like “Sometimes being the total package makes it hard to see the gift inside.” But to show audiences a pretentious artist ripe for a takedown is to point out exactly where the bullseye is, particularly when it’s cheapened with all the self-regard of catering to the easiest solution imaginable.

Grade: 6/10 SPECS

We've got the latest on all the movies in theaters now!

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.