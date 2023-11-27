Ozzy Osbourne Would Like to Perform One Final Time

Ozzy Osbourne says that performing one last time for his fans would make him happy. The 74-year-old English rocker dubbed himself the “Prince of Darkness” as the front man of Black Sabbath before embarking on a decades-long solo career and, later, becoming an unlikely reality-TV star.

In recent years, Ozzy Osbourne has faced numerous health challenges. In 2019, Osbourne was hospitalized due to flu complications. While at home recovering from pneumonia, Osbourne seriously hurt himself after falling and canceled his No More Tours II concert tour. Although he didn't reveal it to the world until 2020, Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in early 2019.

In an interview with Rolling Stone UK, Osbourne said, “I’m taking it one day at a time, and if I can perform again, I will. But it’s been like saying farewell to the best relationship of my life. At the start of my illness, when I stopped touring, I was really p—d off with myself, the doctors, and the world. But as time has gone on, I’ve just gone, ‘Well, maybe I’ve just got to accept that fact.’”

Could Ozzy Osbourne Become a Touring Virtual Avatar à la ABBA?

Whether or not Ozzy Osbourne can physically perform one more time, the Prince of Darkness says he won't play the sympathy card. “I’m not going to get up there and do a half-hearted Ozzy looking for sympathy,” said Osbourne to Rolling Stone UK. “What’s the f—ing point in that? I’m not going up there in a f—ing wheelchair. I’ve seen Phil Collins perform recently, and he’s got virtually the same problems as me. He gets up there in a wheelchair! But I couldn’t do that.” He continued:

“That’s one of the things I’ve been the most f—ing p—d off at: I never got the chance to say goodbye or thank you. Because my fans are what it’s all about. If I can just do a few gigs… They’ve been loyal to me for f—ing years. They write to me, they know all about my dogs. It’s my extended family really, and they give us the lifestyle we have. For whatever reason, that’s my goal to work to. To do those shows. If it’s at Ozzfest or somewhere, or even a f—ing gig at the Roundhouse.”

ABBA used virtual avatars to re-create the band onstage for the ABBA Voyage concert residency. If Ozzy Osbourne were unable to perform one more time in his current condition, would he consider an Ozzy-tar? The concept amuses him. He told Rolling Stone UK, “Well, Sharon took me to some birthday thing a few years ago, and I was sitting at the front of this f—ing marquee, and suddenly the lights go down, and a f—ing Frank Sinatra hologram appeared. It was 18 inches f—ing tall! I just turned to her and said, ‘What the f–k is that?’ I just cracked up laughing at it.”

Ozzy Osbourne told Rolling Stone UK that he doesn't fear death. “I don’t fear dying, but I don’t want to have a long, painful and miserable existence,” said Osbourne. “I like the idea that if you have a terminal illness, you can go to a place in Switzerland and get it done quickly. I saw my father die of cancer.

“At best, I’ve got 10 years left and when you’re older, time picks up speed. Me and Sharon had our 41st wedding anniversary recently, and that’s just unbelievable to me!”