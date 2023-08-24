Experts Share Travel Essentials Families May Forget To Pack

A traveler’s worst nightmare is packing incorrectly for their final destination. Whether they brought the wrong clothes or forgot the most basic necessities, nothing can ruin a trip faster than realizing they must add a trip to the store to the itinerary. And when vacationing at a place like Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort, time is a precious commodity, so packing all of the family essentials the first time is crucial.

Packing for a vacation can be an exciting part of the trip planning process, especially if it’s to a favorite family destination like Disney World or Disneyland. However, the process can also be stressful and time-consuming if travelers are unsure what to bring.

Families may wind up overpacking and paying avoidable baggage fees at the airport to ensure nothing gets left behind. However, taking a few extra moments at home and assessing what everyone needs can make a big difference in slimming down while still guaranteeing everyone’s comfort.

By nailing down the essentials, families can at least rest assured that everyone will be comfortable for a week in the parks. When factoring in elements such as extreme heat, rain, tons of walking, etc., the importance of prioritizing comfort and convenience becomes abundantly clear.

Prepare For Long Days Of Walking

Vacations are an opportunity to sport new outfits for family photos. Still, experts advise sticking to tried-and-true wardrobe staples. Packing the right clothes is especially proper when considering which shoes to pack. Walking tens of thousands of steps daily at the Disney theme parks is expected. Multiply that times several days over a week-long vacation, and it suddenly becomes obvious the importance of wearing comfortable shoes.

Travelers may even want to consider packing a couple of broken-in pairs of shoes, as Disneyland expert and creator of Disneyland Tips and Tricks on Facebook Cori Carroll explains: “Make sure to pack comfortable, lightweight clothing and a few pairs of comfortable shoes. Switching between shoes mid-day or each day helps revitalize your tired feet.” Carroll also recommends that families stock up on blister cushions rather than band-aids to combat blisters throughout the trip.

Have A Day Bag Filled With The Essentials

Experts advise anyone visiting the Disney theme parks to ensure their day bag includes the right gear – this goes beyond Minnie Ears, autograph books, and a camera. As Carroll mentions, “Must-haves in your park bag are going to be things that will make you comfortable in the parks.”

The foundation of remaining comfortable in the parks is hydration and snacks. Long days of walking and being outdoors, especially in high temperatures, will fuel the need to drink water consistently. Packing reusable water bottles and snacks for Disney makes this easier. It eliminates the cost of bottled water and food at inopportune times.

Packing a change of clothes may seem intuitive if traveling with young children. Still, everyone can benefit from having an extra shirt and a pair of socks in their park bag. A heavy downpour or intense water ride can quickly drench clothes, and knowing that dry backups are waiting can put minds at ease.

Prescriptions may be another necessity for travelers to put in their bags first. Still, there are other medications they may want to consider bringing as well. Mikkel Woodruff, Travel Expert at SometimesHome.com, packs an additional must-have some travelers may not consider right away: “We pack over-the-counter medication as well, in case the heat gives us a headache!”

Adjust For Different Climates

Packing is not one-size-fits-all. The anticipated weather will impact what goes into a suitcase, making packing more of an art than a science. Take Walt Disney World and Disneyland, for example. While the two resort destinations look identical, they are in vastly different climates. In central Florida, travelers must consider environmental factors like humidity and rain. On the other hand, southern California has much drier weather, almost negating the need to pack any rain gear whatsoever.

Travelers must also prepare for the weather to change over the course of the day and pack accordingly. Adam Beigel, co-founder of The Insiders, suggests that travelers heading to Disneyland pack an extra layer of clothes, even on the hottest days: “When I am at Disney in the summer, I never leave without sunglasses, sunscreen, and if you’re at Disneyland, a jacket! I know the jacket may sound like a surprising addition to my Disneyland Day when it’s 85+ degrees outside, but the temperature generally drops 20+ degrees when the sun goes down. Even though 60+ is still pretty warm, the temperature drop happens fast, so you can feel pretty cold after dark!”

While a sweatshirt will get very little, if any, usage in Florida in the summer, it is a good idea to pack layers in the winter. When traveling in the winter, take time to pack hats or gloves. They only take up a little space in a backpack and can be crucial when the temperatures dip. Tourists are often surprised by just how cold it can feel in Florida in the winter, so being prepared with cold-weather gear can keep everyone comfortable while also helping to avoid spending extra money on last-minute costly sweatshirts in the gift shop.

No matter where the final travel destination may be, extended periods outdoors are a standard part of any vacation, and keeping safe while exposed to the sun is crucial. Kimberly Fidler, VP of Marketing for Get Away Today, recommends that “Sunscreen, sun hat, and sunglasses are musts. Many people enjoy personal fans or cooling towels, but I’d rather get out of the sun altogether.” Keeping cool is essential, but protecting everyone’s skin from the sun’s rays is another necessity.

