The 15 Greatest Padmé Amidala Quotes of All Time

Padmé Amidala may be one of the best Star Wars characters to come out of the prequels. The mother of Luke and Leia Skywalker is a multi-faceted woman, from start to finish. A powerful queen, a capable fighter, and one of the most impressive politicians in the entire galaxy, she has plenty of wonderful moments across the Star Wars movies and The Clone Wars TV show.

Played beautifully by Natalie Portman, these are the 15 greatest Padmé quotes of all time across movies. From her time ruling as queen to her wise questioning of the powers at hand, these are the 15 greatest and most memorable Padmé Amidala quotes.

1. So This Is How Liberty Dies

A powerful and surprisingly resonant statement comes from Padmé as the Galactic Republic formally falls and makes way for the Galactic Empire. “So this is how liberty dies, with thunderous applause” is not only a wonderfully poignant quote but one that could even be worth pondering in real life.

2. I Call It Aggressive Negotiations

One of the funnier quotes from Padmé arrives during the climactic moments during the Battle of Geonosis. After making it clear to Anakin that she seeks peace earlier in the film, he questions her after her sudden change of heart about fighting. To which, she cleverly notes that she calls it “aggressive negotiations.”

3. I Am Queen Amidala

One of the best twists in The Phantom Menace, if you don’t see it coming, is the realization that Padmé is, in fact, also the queen of Naboo. She reveals in a powerful scene in which she claims “I am Queen Amidala. This is my decoy.” The reveal adds a nice layer to her character.

4. You’re Not All-Powerful

Episode II hinted at what would plague Anakin Skywalker and everyone around him to their dooms. Padmé quickly realizes that Anakin is all about fixing what is wrong with himself and everyone he cares about, leading to her trying to nip this in the bud early, of course to no avail.

5. Democracy No Longer Exists

Padmé had no problem calling out Anakin and questioning his every move in Revenge of the Sith, and this scene is no different. She makes it clear her thoughts on Palpatine and the war, asking “What if the democracy we thought we were serving no longer exists?”

She somehow saw what was ahead for the galaxy, but Anakin chose to be blind to it.

6. There’s Good in Him

In some of her final moments, Padmé uses the last of her strength to reach out to Obi-Wan with her last hope and belief: that “there’s good in him.” Referring to Anakin, this prophetic statement would take a long time to come to fruition, but it would ring true in the end for Anakin and Darth Vader.

7. I Will Sign No Treaty, Senator

Padmé, even at an early age, showed her resolve and love for the people around her in her declaration that her “fate will be no different to that of our people” in The Phantom Menace. This was a hint at her political activism and care for everyone.

8. I Truly, Deeply Love You

The climax of Attack of the Clones saw a possible moment in which Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Padmé could all die together in the arena. It is at this moment that Padmé takes the time to tell Anakin the truth, stating “I truly, deeply love you, and before we die, I want you to know.” This was the cement of their relationship and tragic future together.

9. It’s the Only Way We Grow

Padmé continued to question and help Anakin to become a better person. This showed in her harsh but honest statement to the Padawan about how “all mentors have a way of seeing more of our faults than we would like. It’s the only way we grow.”

She tried her best to mend the relationship between Obi-Wan and Anakin, and admirably so.

10. This War Represents a Failure to Listen

Padmé grew ever more desperate as the runtime of Revenge of the Sith continued. This led to a plea to her husband, asking him to request for the Chancellor to “end this war and let diplomacy resume.” She certainly tried her best to avoid the horrible tragedy that would soon ensue.

11. Are You Allowed to Love?

Love or hate the rom-com scenes between Padmé and Anakin in Attack of the Clones, but there are at least some memorable moments that pop up regardless. Once such sequence is where the Senator starts to playfully and even flirtatiously question the Jedi about love, stating that she “thought that was forbidden for a Jedi.”

12. You’re Breaking My Heart

Ignore the memes and all, but there’s no denying that Natalie Portman gave her all during the most heart-breaking sequence for her in the films. This scene near the end of the movie on Mustafar shows a broken Padmé pleading with Anakin and making it clear he’s broken her heart.

13. You’re Going Down a Path I Can’t Follow

Following up on the last quote, the second half of it is equally just as unforgettable. After making it abundantly clear about her broken heart, she goes one step further, stating that Anakin is “going down a path I can’t follow.” This moment would serve as the death blow for their forbidden love.

14. When There Was Nothing But Our Love

To her credit, Padmé did all she could to try and dissuade Anakin from falling too far into the Dark Side. This Episode III moment is the rare intimate scene between the two and an emotional one, as she pleads with him to hold her like he did “by the lake on Naboo.” A callback to simpler and less vile times.

15. To Be Angry Is to Be Human

One of the sweeter parts of the intimate moments between Anakin and Padmé in Episode II happens when she tries to console him after the tragic death of his mother on Tatooine. She reveals that it is only human to feel anger, giving a nice sly to the Jedi Order, which bans these feelings.