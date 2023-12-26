Moving Bonus: Get Paid To Relocate To Cheaper Cities

With inflation pressures biting and flexible remote work options broadening, relocating for affordability makes more sense in post-pandemic America.

For those weighing up whether or not to move to a lower-cost locale, a cash bonus awaiting at the destination may be enough to convince them to make the move.

More municipalities nationwide are luring remote talent with financial perks to reinvigorate their communities and local economies.

“Remote worker recruitment works so well…we help cities across America grow by attracting talent,” says Evan Hock, Co-founder of MakeMyMove, whose platform claims the number of cities offering these incentives is exploding and has more than doubled in recent years.

Which of these new talent hubs offer the best welcome package, and which are in the best states to live in? By considering all variables and balancing budget and lifestyle, workers are better positioned to find a good community for themselves and their bank accounts.

Movin’ On

Housing affordability is at an impasse. About 85% of Americans say it’s a bad time to buy a house, yet most non-homeowners still want to buy one. Looking beyond one’s immediate region can open the door to greener pastures and a fresh start.

The road is calling out to the frugal. More people than ever are willing to move for the sake of their wallets.

A recent Fannie Mae report reveals “affordability” is the most critical factor in finding a place to live for both renters and homeowners. At the beginning of 2023, 22% of remote and hybrid workers confirmed they were willing to move to a different region or increase their commute. Only 14% were willing to do so in the third quarter of 2021.

More people are moving for financial reasons, but quality of life still weighs heavily in the mix.

According to a recent survey by Home Bay, a real estate brokerage, the top reasons Americans moved in 2022 were to improve their quality of life (24%), while living in a cheaper area (23%) came in a close second.

Suffice it to say that American workers are hunting for lower-cost destinations that don’t sacrifice quality of life if they can find them.

Financial Incentives

Unfortunately, the most liveable cities in the U.S., including Seattle, Washington D.C., Austin, and San Francisco, are also among the least affordable in the country. This is causing folks to look elsewhere, and numerous mid-sized metropolitan areas offer incentives to help sweeten the deal. For instance, Topeka, Kansas; Hamilton, Ohio; and Tulsa, Oklahoma, each offer remote worker newcomers between $10,000 and $15,000 to relocate.

Claremont, Minnesota, wants to increase its population of 500 and is now giving away single housing lots to families who make less than $129,000 annually. Families who earn above the stipulated cap will need to pay just under $10,000 for the lot.

As if that weren’t enough, Manilla, Iowa, is giving away free lots of land for anyone wanting to build a single-family home. Manilla is also waiving taxes on the newly-built homes for five years.

These programs have been successful in Europe in recent years, as communities around the continent are experiencing rapid depopulation. Italy offers the famous “one Euro house” program, where local governments provide selected fixer-uppers to buyers for free on the condition they spend a certain sum restoring the decrepit homes.

Sardinia, one of Italy’s Mediterranean island territories, will even throw in a non-repayable grant of up to 15,000 Euros to those willing to move to villages with fewer than 3,000 people. Meanwhile, Ireland offers over 80,000 euros to those willing to take up a neglected home on its remote islands. Similar grants exist in local municipalities in Spain and Switzerland.

Platform Effect

In the U.S., the growing market for luring new talent has gone beyond remote jobs like software engineers, graphic designers, or accountants. Local municipalities are desperate to fill traditional in-person roles, too.

“Communities have begun expanding their programs to address other talent gaps, adding incentives for remote workers who bring spouses or partners who are teachers or nurses,” says Hock. “At the same time, we’re seeing nurses, teachers, and emergency responders spending more time on our website. It made perfect sense to expand the marketplace to address the need.”

Oklahoma Public Schools are paying bonuses of up to $50,000 for new teachers, while there are similar offerings in Minnesota for nurses.

Some areas are also in dire need of law enforcement professionals. Jackson, Michigan, offers police officers a $20,000 signing bonus when they move to the city.

The Make My Move platform claims tens of thousands of potential movers have applied for incentives this year alone, and it anticipates further acceleration through next year.

The search for an ideal community in which to thrive considers many personal preferences, including climate risk, proximity to family, and political and cultural factors. Yet there’s no getting around it: expenses vary wildly between regions and municipalities nationwide. With some research and patience, finding attractive communities that cost $3,000 a month or less to live in is possible. Ultimately, living in a lower-cost area may prove decisive in achieving financial independence and an early retirement.

This article was produced by The Frugal Expat and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.