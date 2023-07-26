Honoring The Past: 14 Legendary Lives We Lost Too Soon

Death rarely comes with a warning. Losing a loved one is hard, even if they're someone we've fallen in love with on the big screen.

According to popular opinion, these are the celebrity deaths that have hit the hardest.

1 – Elvis

Especially after Austin Butler's amazing performance as Elvis, we had to include the King on this list. When Elvis passed away, it shook pop culture in a way that we hadn't quite seen before.

2 – Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain is almost more well known for his death than anything else. However, fans of the grunge frontman still carry a heavy weight in their hearts after he left the earth in 1994.

3 – Robin Williams

Robin Williams was an American actor and comedian famous for his improvisation skills and highly skilled performances in the films he starred in. He was a lively, animated figure who invested everything into his characters, which was why his death came as a shock.

A fan shares a beautiful memory of him: “What an absolute gut punch. And what a wonderful man. There's a special about him, I think it was on HBO. As a successful adult, there's this scene of him absolutely cracking up with his mom. Just the coolest thing to see them click and riff off each other.”

Another adds, “It is the only celebrity death they I actually mourned. He was a magnificent person, a great entertainer, who died too soon. There isn't a bad word to be said about him.”

4 – Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera was an American actress, singer, and model famous for her role in the popular musical comedy-drama series Glee.

The Grammy Award nominee suffered a tragic fate. Rivera was reported missing, and days later, the authorities recovered her body from the lake. The official statement was that she accidentally drowned.

A commenter gives more details: “They fell off the boat they were on. Naya rescued her child and put them back on the boat then drowned. Most likely she didn't have enough strength after saving her child.”

5 – Heath Ledger

The news of the beloved Joker star passing caused a rippling wave of sadness worldwide. His was a case of an accidental overdose on medications, including anti-anxiety pills, sleeping pills, and painkillers.

Years later, he is still honored, and some zealous fans consider him the greatest Joker of all time.

6 – Princess Diana

Princess Diana was a symbol of grace, kindness, and charisma to the people. She was also famous for her active involvement in fashion, investing in it and creating a style that stood against tradition.

The Princess of Wales used her position and influence to raise awareness of things like AIDs and fight domestic violence and systematic oppression while making time for her family. She became known as the “people's princess.” Today, everyone still feels her absence.

7 – Carrie Fisher

It was an absolute delight to see Carrie Fisher reprise the role of Princess Leia in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Her death in 2016 shocked fans, who paid tribute whenever possible. Fisher inspired many, with her irreverence and humor resonating with fans.

8 – Debbie Reynolds

Debbie Reynolds was an American actress, singer, and businesswoman with a career that spanned almost 70 years.

A strange coincidence was that Reynolds died of a hemorrhagic stroke on December 28, 2016, a day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher.

Fans diagnosed the actual cause of Reynolds' death as “broken heart syndrome.”

9 – Brittany Murphy

Brittany Murphy was an American singer and actress who started acting as a teenager. She was famous for her roles in Clueless, Girl, Interrupted, and 8 Mile.

According to her mother and husband, she suffered from a heart condition that led to her demise. Five months later, her husband passed on from the same condition.

10 – Steve Irwin

Also called The Crocodile Hunter, Irwin was an Australian zookeeper, conservationist, and environmentalist. A stingray killed Steve Irwin while filming in the Great Barrier Reef.

While the news shocked many, someone says, “Honestly, I'm surprised he lived as long as he did.”

11 – Bob Saget

Bob Saget was an American stand-up comedian, actor, and television host. He was famous for his role on the sitcom Full House and was the voice of narrator Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother.

Someone says, “It's scary that Bob Saget essentially died by bumping his head. Makes you remember how fragile humans can be.”

12 – Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman was an American actor most famous for his role as the Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During his two-decade career, he received multiple awards, including a Golden Globe, and an Academy award nomination.

Many believe he was reaching for the stars before his cruel fate.

13 – Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant was an American professional basketball player. After winning 5 NBA championships, he became one of the greatest basketball players of his time. Sadly, he died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter.

One individual shares what happened the first time they heard the news:

“I was in a large outdoor market in Los Angeles the day Kobe died. An old friend in the industry called to tell me before the news broke everywhere. I was shocked for about 10 minutes, but then all of a sudden, everyone just slowly stopped talking. It's like everyone got the phone alert around the same time. A crowd of a thousand people got eerily silent for 10-15 minutes.”

14 – Lance Reddick

Best known for playing Charon in the John Wick franchise, Reddick's death in March 2023 shocked fans and his colleagues.

Reddick voiced Commander Zavala in the Destiny video game series. Thousands of players paid tribute to the character in-game following the sudden news of his death.

Source: Reddit.