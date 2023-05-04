12 Painfully Mediocre Films That Don’t Live Up to Their Hype

The best thing about knowing that a movie is poorly rated is that you go in with minimal expectations. Someone who's seen a fair amount of Steven Seagal and Ulli Lommel thought that their standard of what a lousy movie is warped. They've experienced more joy watching films that people considered terrible than well-made ones.

This spiked their curiosity about what films other community members felt soul-sucking that left them entirely bored. Here are some of them.

1. Crash

Several movie enthusiasts agree that Crash (2004) serves cliché after cliché. Surprisingly, it won best picture, and fans must carefully differentiate it from the Cronenberg one. They wondered how many people confused the two and ended up awkwardly confused.

2. Keanu

The sketch duo has had some successful projects, but Keanu (2016) does not make the list. A film lover says they only laughed once while watching it. They think it's uninteresting, dull, and as unfunny as a movie can be.

3. Draft Day

Someone states that after watching Draft Day (2014), their reaction was, “Oh right, that was a movie.” They only remember it because it aired on the day they were working at the theatre.

4. The Emoji Movie

I am not the biggest fan of subtle advertising in movies. If you're trying to sell me something, be upfront, don't try to play mind games. A reviewer sums up The Emoji Movie(2017) as a 90-minute advertisement for apps. It's a ploy to make kids download more apps.

5. Skyscraper

Have you ever watched a movie with nothing to write home about, but it's not terrible either? An analyst notes that Skycraper (2018) has a lot of mediocre action, just enough to draw you in but not enough to occupy you.

6. Amsterdam

Am I the only one who stays away from movies filled with big stars? This film connoisseur was hooked by the big names and the intriguing mystery of Amsterdam (2022) but regretted it later. They found it painfully uninteresting, and none of the jokes landed. The stars did their best to save the movie, but the material ruined everything.

7. Spirited Away

We've all watched those movies that left us questioning what was happening. A cinephile indicates that Spirited Away (2001) is one of those. The plot was all over the place, and they didn't understand what they were watching half the time.

8. Limitless

While the movie receives a decent amount of praise, it isn't awe-inspiring. One moviegoer replies that everything is chaos after Bradley Cooper drinks another dude's blood to gain their knowledge. They highlight that people take Limitless (2011) too seriously for such an absurd concept.

9. Money Monster

This is an excellent option if you're looking for a bearable film. A film fanatic expresses that it could have been better, but it was just there. Not bad, not good either.

10. Premonition

A sci-fi lover claims that the time shifts in Premonition (2007) were somewhat confusing. In the movie, everyone is sad, and it's weird enough to keep you glued, but overall, it’s bland and forgettable. They had to try hard to remember the name.

11. Aquaman

Do you separate the art from the artist or believe they're inseparable entities? Despite the pretty generic storyline, a film fan admits that Aber Heard looked beautiful in Aquaman (2018).

12. Nobody

Finally, a critic remarks that nothing is interesting about Nobody (2021). The first fifteen minutes may fool you into thinking it has some suspense, but that's all there is. It's a generic action movie that gives away everything in the first scenes.

