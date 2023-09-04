Two-Faced Talent: 25 TV Pairs Whose On-Screen Spark Covers up Hostility

Here's a shocker: some on-screen lovebirds or inseparable buddies are at each other's throats off-screen, which must be worse than finding out your favorite celebrity couple broke up. Well, fans have been watching, and some of them in an online community name-drop some actors who feign chemistry for our pleasure. Here are 25 of them.

1. Moonlighting (1985-1989) — Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd

Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd brought the characters of David Addison and Maddie Hayes to life with a lot of charm. But it was like an oil and water situation behind the scenes. The sparks were definitely flying, but not the good kind. They argued, threw shade, and engaged in good old-fashioned Hollywood drama.

2. The X-Files (1993-2018) — David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson

We must give them some credit because they fooled us all with their on-screen chemistry. The way they exchanged those well-timed quips and shared those intense, longing looks. It's almost as if they were secretly competing to see who could fake it better. Talk about impressive acting skills!

3. Grey's Anatomy (2005-present) — Patrick Dempsey and Isaiah Washington

This is shocking for you, right? These two actors are known for their incredible sync on-screen, playing the roles of Dr. Derek Shepherd and Dr. Preston Burke, respectively. They make you believe in the power of friendship and teamwork, saving lives and whatnot. But would you have imagined that they can't stand each other in real life? No!

4. Gossip Girl (2007-2012) — Leighton Meester and Blake Lively

Now, we have to say, it's hard to believe that these two fabulous actresses were at odds. They were the Serena and Blair dream team, the yin and yang of the Upper East Side. How could they not get along? It could be a case of too much drama on set, or they simply clashed like Blair and Jenny Humphrey fighting over a limited edition designer dress.

5. Desperate Housewives (2004-2012) — Teri Hatcher and Marcia Cross

On-screen, you'd think these two were the best of friends. Their chemistry was off the charts! They had this dynamic that was both hilarious and heartwarming. But behind the scenes, it was a whole different story. You can't help but chuckle at the irony. Here they were, playing characters who were supposed to be tight-knit neighbors, while in reality, they were probably counting down the minutes until they could escape each other's presence.

6. M.A.S.H. (1972-1983) — Alan Alda and Wayne Rogers

This TV show had many fans laughing and crying at the shenanigans of the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean War. But who would have thought that Alan Alda and Wayne Rogers, playing Hawkeye Pierce and Trapper John McIntyre, were not in terms? They, however, managed to deliver performances that'll make you believe in their friendship and camaraderie on the operating table.

7. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) — Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan

One thing that made this show so darn addictive was the fantastic chemistry between these two. While Sarah Michelle Gellar played the titular character, Alyson Hannigan played the resident witchy wonder, Willow. Apparently, Sarah and Alyson's relationship was about as friendly as a vampire at a garlic convention. It could be a case of too much magical energy in one room. What do you think?

8. Friends (1994-2004) — Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer

It's hard to imagine these two could have anything but pure adoration for each other. Ross's nerdy charm and Rachel's sassy wit created a pattern that would make you swoon. Everyone was invested in their characters, too. However, they weren't precisely exchanging Central Perk's famous “I'll be there for you” hugs.

9. The Good Wife (2009-2016) — Julianna Margulies and Archie Panjabi

The Good Wife is an addictive legal drama with intriguing storylines and a stellar ensemble cast. However, Margulies and Panjabi's relationship didn't go well off script. You know what they say, though: the show must go on.

10. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996) — Will Smith and Janet Hubert

One of the standout characters on the show was Aunt Viv, played by Janet Hubert. She brought such sass and elegance to the role, and her flow with Will was electric on screen. But the twist is, they actually couldn't stand each other. They couldn't see eye-to-eye on certain things, and their disagreements were as fiery as Aunt Viv's personality.

11. Sex and the City (1998-2004) — Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker

On the show, they were all about female empowerment and supporting each other through thick and thin. But they couldn't even stand to be in the same room. Sometimes, life imitates art, and in this case, the art of pretending to be friends was too much for Kim and Sarah.

12. The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019) — Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco

Sheldon and Penny were the odd couple everyone loved, so it's hard to swallow this one. We can only imagine spending years working alongside someone you can't stand. A similar situation would be getting stuck in a never-ending elevator ride with a guy constantly chewing loudly. No, thank you!

13. Chicago P.D.(2014-present) — Sophia Bush and Jason Beghe

You have to hand it to them because they really nailed it. Despite their friction, they created some hilarious moments that made us forget they were one step away from starting a pillow fight backstage. Imagine the bloopers reel, though. We are sure you'd want to watch them flub their lines and exchange passive-aggressive glances. Sometimes, even the most easygoing duos are fueled by a healthy dose of rivalry!

14. Castle (2009-2016) — Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic

An actual plot twist is when you find out your favorite crime-solving duo secretly hates each other more than the villains they're chasing down. You'll agree it's a juicy gossip that would make you gasp. Nonetheless, their undeniable spark made fans look forward to their characters' romance, even if the actors were ready to exchange murder mysteries for murder attempts.

15. The Brady Bunch (1969-1974) — Maureen McCormick and Eve Plumb

You've probably heard the saying “opposites attract,” but it seems like opposites repelled in this case. It could have been a classic sibling rivalry spilling into real life. Marcia seems to have had it all, and poor Jan couldn't catch a break. The tension between the two even spilled over into their interactions off-camera. However, drama or no drama, we'll always cherish the memories of that lovely bunch and their unforgettable adventures.

16. Dynasty (1981-1989) — John Forsythe and Joan Collins

You may have thought these two icons had the most amazing relationship on screen. But their off-screen relationship was icy at best. Even though they played the iconic characters of Blake Carrington and Alexis Colby behind the scenes, it was a different story. But one thing's sure: their animosity didn't stop them from delivering Emmy-worthy performances.

17. Bones (2005-2017) — David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel

David and Emily had incredible screen interactions as Seeley Booth and Dr. Temperance Brennan. They were like the peanut butter and jelly of the crime-solving world. Their connection and their ability to solve complex murder cases were mind-blowing. But off camera, they allegedly threw bones at each other (pun intended). Every different action sequence is left to the imagination.

18. The Good Fight (2017-Present) — Christine Baranski and Julianna Margulies

Christine and Juliana played off each other with such finesse that it kept me starstruck. The film was like watching a perfectly choreographed dance, except they were throwing verbal daggers at each other instead of graceful moves. In all, it is safe to say that the show fought “the good fight” because it brought us a lot of feel-good moments.

19. Melrose Place (1992-1999) — Heather Locklear and Laura Leighton

These two talented actresses managed to put their differences aside, or at least pretend to, to deliver some seriously addictive drama. They almost channeled all that intolerance into their characters' fiery interactions. They brought an extra sprinkle of spice to an already sizzling show.

20. Two and a Half Men (2003-2015) — Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer

As it appears, the truth is far from the rosy on-screen picture we painted in our minds. According to the grapevine, Charlie and Jon's relationship was as harmonious as a cat and a vacuum cleaner. It's hard to believe, isn't it? They had us fooled with their performance and seamless comedic delivery. It's a bittersweet revelation, but at least we got some good laughs from it. And isn't that what sitcoms are all about?

21. NYPD Blue (1993-2005) — David Caruso and Dennis Franz

We don't know what caused the rift between these two amazing actors. Maybe it was a clash of personalities, or they had different approaches to acting. Whatever the reason, it's a good thing they were such talented professionals because you couldn't tell there was any indifference when you watched them on screen. Well, that's Hollywood for you. Sometimes, the best performances come from the most unexpected places.

22. The Waltons (1972-1981) — Richard Thomas and Michael Learned

The Waltons was that classic TV show that warmed the hearts of millions with its wholesome family values and tight-knit community. But did you know that behind the scenes, Richard Thomas and Michael Learned, who played John-Boy and Olivia Walton, had a relationship about as harmonious as a goat trying to play the banjo? Well, now you know! It must have been like a real-life soap opera unfolding on set or something.

23. Good Girls (2018-2021) — Christina Hendricks and Manny Montana

This show had everything: drama, comedy, crime, and some seriously talented actors. One of the standout duos was Christina Hendricks and Manny Montana, who played Beth and Rio. You couldn't help but get sucked into their dangerous dance of power and attraction. But the stars constantly fell out.

24. ER (1994-2009) — Julianna Margulies and George Clooney

ER was all about heart-pounding medical emergencies, gripping storylines, and a star-studded cast. But what stole the show was the dynamic between Margulie's character, Nurse Carol Hathaway, and Clooney's suave Dr. Doug Ross. They were like the Romeo and Juliet of the emergency room if Romeo and Juliet were saving lives instead of dying tragically. Sadly, their connection was just for the screen.

25. The Good Place (2016-2020) — Jameela Jamil and Ted D

The two stars played Tahani Al-Jamil and Michael; their banter on-screen was pure gold. They brought the laughs, the charm, and the heart to the show. But behind the scenes? Well, let's just say it was a not-so-happy place brewing. These two talented actors despised each other. Who could have seen it coming?

Source: Reddit.