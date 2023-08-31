Palate’s Nemesis: 15 Foods That Elicit Extreme Reactions

While food is subjective, some culinary items gross people out more than most. So, get ready to resemble that little green emoji as a popular online forum discusses their food nemesis.

1. Pig Esophagus

Esophagus noodles alongside the roadside in Thailand
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Let’s go straight in with one of the worst-sounding dishes ever. One forum member had everyone retching as they voted for pig esophagus. It’s the one thing they wouldn’t have again despite having had other organ meats. 

2. Grape Nuts

Single box of Post grape-nuts cereal isolated against dark background.
Image Credit: Deutschlandreform / Shutterstock.com.

While the level of grossness goes down a notch, the description of grape nuts was my favorite. The respondent voting for this cereal called it a bowl of dirt and gravel.

3. Liver

liver Adobe Stock e1693221782625
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

The majority of votes on the forum went to liver. The animal in question wasn’t referenced, but commenters were united in their disgust. One person said that it tastes wrong, feels wrong, and smells wrong.

4. Celery

fresh bunches of celery on a green background
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

This humble vegetable may seem harmless enough, but celery elicited some extreme responses among the panel. One claimed it ruined the food around it, while another individual suggested the veggie is nothing more than bitter water. 

5. Onions

Onions
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

There’s always one suggestion that divides opinions, and this is it. A forum poster claimed they knew someone who ate onions like apples, while others were repulsed. One respondent felt onions were disgusting and the texture is horrible regardless of the preparation. 

6. Gefilte Fish

Plate of traditional Passover (Pesach) gefilte fish on wooden table, closeup
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

The Jewish community respondents attempted to describe the true horror of this dish. One claimed they once paid a coworker $150 to drink the leftover Gefilte fish goo. It didn't go well. 

7. Raisins

Dried Raisins with seeds and seedless
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

A commenter described raisins as pure evil, but others couldn’t agree on their place in the food chain. One felt that they were downgraded grapes, while another argued that they were actually upgraded grapes. Either way, they're controversial. 

8. Cauliflower

Boiled cauliflower in a saucepan with water
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Some of the best and most descriptive supporting comments are found on this thread. While voting for cauliflower, the poster said whenever they smell it cooking, they assume there's been a sewage break somewhere. 

9. Cucumber

Cucumber slice isolated. Cucumber on white. Full depth of field. With clipping path
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Surely cucumber has a neutral and utterly inoffensive taste? Not according to forum members who described it as horrible and disgusting, citing its weird, watery texture. 

10. Cilantro

Boards with fresh cilantro and lime on wooden table
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

I can sympathize with the posters who put this forward. Like them, I have that gene that makes cilantro taste like soap. One respondent went even further, likening it to grass-flavored soap with rusty metal shavings.

11. Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Blue cheese is another acquired taste, and seeing several detractors is no surprise. One compared the flavor to a musty attic, while another curiously asked why it tasted like a squashed ant!

12. Airplane Food

Tray of food on the plane, business class travel
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

While it’s an extensive category and a debatable inclusion, one reader attempted to explain the science behind our collective dislike for airline food. Altitude and air pressure affect our taste buds, and our ability to taste sour and bitter stays relatively the same while we struggle to taste sweet and salty. 

13. Sundried Tomatoes

Close-up of sun-dried tomatoes in a white bowl.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

It’s entertaining to see how much some people’s hatred of certain foods extends. In one case, a commenter wished for a time machine so they could travel back in time and have a loud conversation with the person who decided sundried tomatoes were a good idea. 

14. Seafood

Shrimp po'boy sandwich.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

While specific seafood was often mentioned, others hated the whole category. In another memorable comparison, one member claimed that if something looks like a Lovecraftian elder God, it shouldn't be eaten. 

15. Brussels Sprouts

Crispy roasted or air fried brussel sprouts with honey dressing
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

If you’ve made it this far, well done. It’s been a difficult read sometimes, and it doesn’t end well. Brussels sprouts are universally hated, but one forum poster left us with a riddle, describing them as a conspiracy. Foods as part of a conspiracy has to be a whole new, mind-blowing thread.

