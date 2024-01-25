Palworld Is Gaming’s First Viral Hit of 2024

With more than 8 million copies sold in under a week, Palworld is one of the most successful independent video game launches ever. On January 23, Steam, the popular video game distribution software, recorded 1.85 million concurrent users – the platform's second highest all-time peak in history.

In just a few days, the game has seen the most concurrent players in the game at once, making it the most popular title in gaming, even beating 2023's Game of the Year, Baldur's Gate 3.

Developed by Pocket Pair and based on popular titles like Pokemon and Ark: Survival, Palworld allows players to craft weapons, build settlements, and capture wild animal-like creatures known as “Pals.” Players can explore alone or join with friends to see what the game's “Palworld” offers them. You can also capture and train Pals, who can help you build your base or assist you in combat.

Interest in Palworld Is Sky High

During its debut weekend, Palworld saw search interest rise by 708% on Google Trends. People are looking for ways to dive into the open-world survival game as they begin their journey. Currently in Early Access, Palworld is a game that still needs to be completed. As a result, the experience may feel buggy or incomplete. One example is the issues people have accessing the game’s multiplayer. These issues, alongside the game’s massive popularity, contribute to the high interest on Google, streaming website Twitch, and social media.

“It is incredible to see just how quickly the player base for Palworld has grown in such a short period of time,” shares a spokesperson for Gaminggadgets.de. “Influences from Pokémon, Ark: Survival, and a multitude of recent open-world games are evident throughout its gameplay and general design, so it is likely drawing attention from all over the place.

“The sudden exposure to it from popular channels on Twitch and YouTube, with some receiving early access to show off gameplay ahead of its public release, has surely helped its successful debut. It will be interesting to see whether Palworld can maintain these high player counts in the upcoming weeks or whether it will fade in popularity as the trend comes to an end.”

Palworld May Debunk a Popular Industry Theory

Palworld is available on Steam and Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s popular video game subscription service. Players can purchase Palworld outright, but those who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass can download the game at no additional cost.

Many hypothesize that Game Pass is detrimental to video game sales. During the investigation into Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft executives stated they saw a, “decline in base game sales [for] twelve months following their addition on Game Pass.” The specific games were unavailable due to confidentiality during the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority investigation.

Another case of Game Pass hurting sales comes from Dino Patti, co-founder of game developer Jumpship, who spoke with Video Games SI in May of last year. When asked about Jumpship’s game Somerville, he replied, “I also think it hurts sales. Because a lot of people just go in and try it, and they don't invest. If they don't like the first 10 minutes? That's it. Also, if you don't make the first 10 minutes amazing, maybe it's also a problem. I think [Game Pass] is okay. It's not my favorite. My favorite is the old premium model, where I sell you on some video, on big images and earn your $30. And then after that, I have to deliver. I don't need to get money out of you later.”

Palworld, available on Xbox Game Pass since day one of release, goes against these findings and theories.

What’s Next for Palworld

The Palworld team is aware of the issues and claims on X (formerly Twitter) they are working to address them. “Currently, we have received over 50,000 inquiries. We sincerely apologize for the delay in response from our support team.”

“The development team is aware of serious bugs that are occurring, such as being unable to enter servers, unable to play multiplayer, and losing saved data, and are currently working on fixing them. We will share information about the fixes for these issues as soon as possible.”

The majority of game players seem to be taking things in stride — at least on X — and even offering assistance to other gamers in the community. X user @kmp1991 shares, “The fact that you guys are even being this open with communication speaks VOLUMES.”

There is no known release date for the full version of the game. PocketPair’s other crafting survival game, 2020s Craftopia, is still in Early Access as of January 2024. Like Craftopia, Palworld will continue to receive updates that tackle bugs and technical issues and add more content to the game.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.