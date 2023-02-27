Panda London’s Innovative Approach to The Perfect Night’s Sleep

There’s no better feeling than waking up after a blissful night’s sleep. Just ask Panda London. These global sleep specialists are on a mission to make bedtime perfect.

In the Beginning

Panda’s story starts in 2015, inspired by a passion to provide luxuriously comfortable products sustainably. This passion led them to an exciting search worldwide for the perfect fabric.

Not only did it have to make the softest bedding, fluffiest duvets, and breathable pillows. It also had to be renewable to fit their dream of an eco-friendly production process. Finally, deep in the forests of South-East Asia, they struck natural gold — bamboo.

Bamboo's Natural Health Benefits

Not only is bamboo one of the fastest growing plants in the world, 100% biodegradable and chemical free, but it also comes with an abundance of other natural benefits.

It is anti-bacterial, thermoregulating, and hypoallergenic — ideal for those with sensitive skin and anyone looking for a beautifully breathable night’s sleep.

Today Panda’s award-winning range of sleep products includes Bamboo Bedding, Memory Foam Pillows, Mattress Toppers, Mattresses, and an adorable Kid’s Range.

Sustainability

They stayed true to their goals, “sustainability is at the heart of our business” say the folks at Panda. They prove it with a production process that's eco-friendly from forest to the front door.

They have outstanding reviews of exceptional customer service accompanying every order.

2022 was a ground-breaking year for the brand that launched its Hybrid Bamboo Pillow and the world’s most breathable Hybrid Bamboo Mattress. Both products capture the essence of Panda’s magic, blending the benefits of nature with the latest sleep technology.

Their Hybrid Bamboo Pillow maximizes airflow with a unique CharcoCell Foam™ infused with anti-bacterial charcoal and o2 MicroPods.

Some like their pillows soft, and some like them firm. With Panda’s Hybrid, there’s no need to compromise. Supportive memory foam meets head-hugging comfort wrapped in a smooth, naturally hypoallergenic bamboo cover.

Six Layers of Sleep Perfection

Their creative approach to perfecting bedtime shines brightest with their mattresses.

They've carefully engineered six layers of sleep perfection. A unique BioCell Foam™ infuses third-generation memory foam with fresh bamboo while an OrthoAlign Foam™ naturally contours to all sleeping positions providing orthopedic-grade support.

Durable Memory Foam Base

Underneath, seven zones of premium pocket springs prevent motion transfer and provide cushiony comfort to every body part. A durable memory foam base absorbs any excess movement for deeply restful nights. Sealed with their signature smooth bamboo cover, this mattress couldn’t get much dreamier. Or could it?

Every UK order comes with free delivery and removing old mattresses, which they dispose of responsibly.

“(A) Landfill is an environmental nightmare, with over 7 million mattresses going to (the) landfill every year. We are committed to reducing this number and creating a greener world” says Panda.

Optimized Rest

Sleep is at the core of mental and physical well-being. Panda London is passionate about helping their consumers prioritize and optimize rest. Leading sleep coach Max Kirsten is a big fan of their Hybrid Bamboo Mattress, “I thought I loved my bed before, now I love it even more” he enthuses.

With an exciting lineup in development, they are looking forward to a creative and busy 2023.

Panda tells us, “We are excited to discover new ways to improve and develop our products and customer service. We have big plans to reduce our carbon footprint further and inspire the global bedding industry with more sustainable practices.”

With Panda leading the way in bringing bamboo mainstream they hope to see more businesses using the incredible fabric.

Their passion for a greener world has spread sweet dreams worldwide, and their innovative journey to make bedtime perfect continues, one blissful night at a time.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.