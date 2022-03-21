Pandemic Pet? 5 Pet-Friendly Timeshare Resorts

Nearly 1 in 5 American households took the opportunity to adopt a pet during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with summer vacation fast approaching, “pandemic pets” and their owners are worried about separation anxiety. Luckily, more resorts than ever before provide pet-friendly accommodations so that Fido can come on vacation too.

90% of Americans are also planning to travel in the next six months, according to Longwoods International, and it can be challenging to plan a vacation when you have to keep Fido in mind. Not to worry! Pet-friendly timeshares are no longer few and far between.

Timeshares make vacation planning more manageable and stress-free, with spacious accommodations that replicate your own home, with fully-equipped kitchens, spacious living rooms, and multiple bedrooms. Many pet-friendly timeshares are nearby dog daycares and boarding centers, so if you have a special day planned out, you'll know your pet is well cared for.

Here are five stellar resorts in the U.S. that will accommodate your pandemic pet.

Top Pet-Friendly Timeshare Resorts

Some pet-friendly vacation spots are with the most popular vacation clubs, like Westgate, Marriott, and Hilton. Pet-friendly can mean a couple of things. Pets may be allowed in rooms but not common areas, or they may be allowed in both. Additionally, it could just mean that the resort has an onsite kennel for your fluff ball. Before your trip, be sure to call the resort directly for the most up-to-date pet policies.

Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa in Orlando, Florida

Just about every Westgate timeshare is pet-friendly. Up to two dogs are allowed per room, and there is a mandatory cleaning fee of $100. If you bring one dog during your stay at a pet-friendly Westgate timeshare, they must be under 60 pounds. If you bring two dogs with you, both of them combined must be under 60 pounds.

During your stay, your dog must be supervised by you or another guest at all times or crated when you are away. Westgate Resorts also does not allow dogs in public areas of their properties, including restaurants, spas, pool areas, casinos, etc.

The Westgate Lakes Resort and Spa is a world-class facility in the heart of Orlando. Guests are in the center of all of the excitement and fun, with famous theme parks only a short drive away. Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, and Universal Studios can all be within a hop, skip, and jump away. On-site is ten pools, a Kids Club program, several dining and restaurant options, as well as plenty of walking trails for your pup.

Four Seasons Residence Club, Scottsdale Arizona

The Four Seasons Residence Club is one of the most luxurious vacation clubs with top-notch amenities and accommodations. Not to mention, all of their resorts are pet-friendly. All six of the Four Resorts Residence Club locations allow pets up to 25 pounds at no additional charge.

For a pleasant vacation to Scottsdale, Arizona, this Five-Star property is surrounded by tall saguaro cacti and lofty mountain peaks. Enjoy the western style of the resort and explore nearby bicycle trails and even horseback riding. Each unit features a fully-equipped kitchen, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, fireplaces, and two private balconies.

Vacation Village at Williamsburg, Virginia

Guests can book within a limited number of pet-friendly units at the Vacation Village at Williamsburg resort. Pet-friendly units are near walking trails on the property, making it more convenient for frequent walks and exercise with your dog. There is a non-refundable pet fee of $125 per pet, and only two pets are allowed at check-in.

Williamsburg, Virginia, is undoubtedly a historic treasure, with colonial-style architecture, cobblestone streets, and residents that role-play with colonial-era threads. At Vacation Village at Williamsburg resort, guests are within convenient walking distance to the historic downtown area and other attractions nearby like Busch Gardens.

Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village

Two dogs up to 50 pounds are welcome at the Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village, with no additional charge. If you can have approval beforehand, larger dogs may also be allowed. The Westin Cape Coral Resort even goes the extra mile for your pandemic pet, with complimentary use of dog beds, food, and water bowls. While you're exploring the property, there are pet relief areas and waste receptacles available as well.

This pet-friendly timeshare resort is located in one of Florida's most secluded and desirable locations. Enjoy awe-inspiring views of the Caloosahatchee River that winds through the inlets of the Western coast and ends at the Gulf of Mexico. On-site at the resort, you'll find three pools for a refreshing dip, two dining options, a Kid's Club, and sporting equipment rentals.

While there, you can visit the Thomas Edison and Henry Ford Estates, and check out the best in bird watching at the Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge, both located a short distance from the resort.

Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Spa in Gatlinburg, Tennessee

The Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Spa in Gatlinburg is the prime spot for pet-friendly timeshares for the ultimate outdoor vacation. Set in lush foothills surrounding the Smoky Mountains National Park, you and your furry friend will love exploring the great outdoors here. Each one- and two-bedroom villa is complete with a fireplace, whirlpool hot tub, private porches, and of course, fully-equipped kitchens.

Tips When You Vacation With Your Pet

Not everyone's animals are the same, so consider your pet's individual needs. While one resort may be great for a small dog, it may be too small for larger breeds. Remember that not all pet-friendly timeshare resorts will accommodate pets over a certain weight and size. When you're planning your vacation with your pet, make sure the resort will also be able to accommodate your dog if they are a medium to large breed.

If you purchase a timeshare, consider buying at a pet-friendly resort that takes the stress out of family holidays. A pet-friendly timeshare can be the solution that makes everyone happy, including your furry family member. Most pet-friendly timeshare resorts are large and have great walking trails and space to play. Plus, villas commonly have multiple bedrooms with spacious living room areas.

