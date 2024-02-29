Panera’s Overhauling Its Menu — Here’s What We Know

On this Leap Day, Panera announced a major menu update that will add new items and enhance some classics, set to launch on April 4.

The company’s “new era at Panera” includes nine new menu items and 12 improved classics alongside more menu options under $10. MyPanera members will get an advance peek at the launch, and the chain will make more information available to the public in March.

The Inspiration Behind Panera's Menu Overhaul

Panera cited a focus “on innovating and enhancing the core Panera items guests love the most: Soups, Salads, Sandwiches, and Mac & Cheese” as its inspiration for the revamp.

Alicia Mowder, SVP of Product Strategy & Insights with Panera, gave further details about the company’s inspiration for this spring overhaul.

“We are getting back to Panera at its best with these menu updates centered completely on our guests and what they love about us. We've listened to thousands of guests on our path to unveiling more than 20 new or enhanced menu items and are thrilled to bring these products to Panera bakery-cafes nationwide,” Mowder explained.

The chain also listened to customers who wanted more value for their buck. The press release mentioned that many of Panera’s new and old offerings will now include “more chicken and steak” without breaking the bank.

New Sandwiches

There are four new sandwiches on Panera’s revamped menu.

The Toasted Italiano features a French baguette with soppressata, provolone, Black Forest ham, romaine lettuce, red onion, and sliced pepperoncini peppers. It's dressed with Greek dressing and garlic aioli.

The Tomato Basil BLT uses Tomato Basil Miche bread and doesn’t stray from the classic BLT recipe. It includes applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, mixed greens, and garlic aioli.

The Chicken Bacon Rancher is a beast of a sandwich built on black pepper focaccia. It mixes grilled chicken with aged cheddar, bacon, and ranch dressing.

Finally, the Ciabatta Cheesesteak pairs sliced steak with caramelized onions, provolone, Peppadew peppers, and garlic aioli.

The chain hasn’t announced the prices for these sandwiches yet. Instead, it has mentioned they come at “a variety of price points.”

New Salads

Four new salads join the brand new sandwiches on Panera’s menu on April 4 to counter what many perceive as unhealthy food options.

The Ranch Cobb Salad includes all the usual suspects in a Cobb, except for the chicken or turkey. It features feta, tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, a hard-boiled egg, romaine lettuce, and mixed greens with a ranch dressing.

The Mediterranean Chicken Greens with Grains salad uses Panera’s Mediterranean shawarma seasoning on grilled chicken, a mix of red rice and farro, feta, mixed greens, hummus, red onions, and cucumbers with Greek dressing.

The Balsamic Chicken Greens with Grains salad, on the other hand, goes the Italian way, pairing grilled chicken with pepperoncini peppers, cucumbers, pumpkin seeds, a red rice and farro blend, and mixed greens with a balsamic vinaigrette.

The last salad addition is the Southwest Chicken Ranch. Making use of ranch dressing again, this salad includes grilled chicken, corn, tomatoes, avocado, blue corn tortilla chips, and chipotle aioli. It’s sprinkled with cilantro.

Bacon Mac & Cheese

Bacon Mac & Cheese is Panera’s brand new entree that combines shell pasta with applewood smoked bacon in a cheese blend, including aged white cheddar sauce.

This new offering comes in addition to Panera’s existing Mac & Cheese served in a sourdough bread bowl.

Recipe Enhancements

Besides the new additions, Panera is also improving existing items on the menu.

The company hasn't elaborated much on these items, except that they “have received recipe enhancements –– keeping the classic Panera favorites guests expect and remember, packed with even more delicious flavors that guests will love.”

Besides extra protein, we’re not sure what these “enhancements” will be, but the company promised to make more details available next month.

Panera’s recipe enhancements include updated versions of the following top sellers:

Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich​ Strawberry Poppyseed Salad​ Chipotle Chicken Avo Melt​ Toasted Frontega Chicken​ Caesar Salad​ Grilled Chicken and Avo BLT​ Spicy Buffalo and Chicken Melt​ BBQ Chicken Sandwich​ Green Goddess Cobb Chicken Salad​ Greek Salad​ Fuji Apple Chicken Salad Bravo Club​

We’ll have to wait and see what new twists these salads and sandwiches will add to their existing ingredients.