Paramount+ Cancels ‘Fatal Attraction’ and ‘Rabbit Hole’ After One Season

Paramount+ has canceled both Fatal Attraction and Rabbit Hole after one season. Based on the 1987 movie of the same name, the sexually charged psychological thriller Fatal Attraction stars Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan. The thriller Rabbit Hole stars Kiefer Sutherland as a corporate spy framed for murder.

“Fatal Attraction and Rabbit Hole will not be returning for second seasons on Paramount+,” a spokesperson said in a statement reported by Entertainment Weekly. “We want to thank both series' entire creative teams, crews and the fantastic casts for their dedication to bringing these series to life. Both Fatal Attraction and Rabbit Hole will continue to be available on Paramount+ for audiences to discover.”

That last sentence is noteworthy considering that other streaming services have completely yanked canceled series. For example, Willow star Warwick Davis called out Disney+ for removing the fantasy series from its service after cancelation. Like Fatal Attraction, Willow is based on a 1980s movie and was canceled by its streaming service after one season.

Entertainment Weekly reports, “Adapted from the 1987 film of the same name, Fatal Attraction starred Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest, a woman who gets increasingly violent as she refuses to let her affair with L.A. district attorney Dan Gallagher (Joshua Jackson) end as quickly as he'd like. In the original film, Michael Douglas and Glenn Close played those roles with the same names, though different occupations and based in New York instead of L.A. In a change from the film, the show had an additional timeline set 15 years later, with Dan getting out of jail after being wrongfully accused of killing Alex.”

Three Days of the Condor Inspired Rabbit Hole

Fans who couldn't get enough of Sutherland as federal agent Jack Bauer in 24 probably signed up for Paramount+ sight unseen to check him out in Rabbit Hole. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in March, EW asked Sutherland what words pop into his head to describe Rabbit Hole. Sutherland said, “Exciting. And thrilling. It's a real testament to the genre. When John and Glenn came to me with this idea, it was pitched as a thriller. It was pitched as an idea, a Three Days of the Condor: ‘What happens when you go from hunter to hunted?' And that's exactly what it is. It didn't morph into something different. It is exactly what we intended to make. And I say that in a funny way, like that's a rarity. It wasn't like we sat at the pottery wheel and we set out to make an ashtray, and all of a sudden it became a bowl.”