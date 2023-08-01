The Parenting Advice You’ve Never Heard Before (But Wish You Had)

Attention parents! Do you feel like you signed up for something more than you knew you were getting into when having your babies? You've got company.

Someone in an online forum recently asked, ‘What's one thing NO ONE told you about being a parent that they definitely should have told you?” Here are the top-voted responses.

1 – The Fear

A forum member talks about the fear. When parents decide to have a baby, they know it will be challenging, but when the baby comes, they realize just how hard it is to be responsible for another person's life. The forum member also states that no one will love the baby as much as their parents do, except for maybe, their grandparents. It's the parent's job to help them in every way.

The member continues by adding the murderous rage a parent feels when someone is mean to their kid and that it's like living life for someone else, starting when the baby arrives. Everything a parent does is for the baby, not themself.

2 – Toddlers Equal a Messy House

Someone comments about how messy your house will be when the child is in the toddler/preschool years. A parent recommends doing the cleaning that keeps the house from becoming a biohazard, like doing the dishes and cleaning the toilet, but be prepared to have toy cars and dinosaurs on the floor for about five years. They suggest being realistic so you don't beat yourself up.

3 – Sleep Deprivation

A respondent answers sleep deprivation. You can't do anything more than 2-3 hours, or occasionally 4 hours, because newborn babies must eat every 2-3 hours, with a possible 4-hour stretch at night. That doesn't consider the time it takes to do the actual feeding.

The respondent adds that a 2 am feeding involves changing the baby, feeding them for 15-20 minutes, changing them again, and then spending 15-20 minutes getting them back to sleep. So, parents should plan on 45-60 minutes for the feeding. Then, after the whole feeling process, the baby will need to eat again in an hour. It takes a few weeks to acclimate to no sleep, and it's a tough transition.

4 – Babies Are Boring

A person comments that babies are boring before they can speak. They add that babies are cute if you're lucky, but they are boring.

Kids are more entertaining once they can catch and throw a ball, but getting there takes a long time. Another person recalls their sister calling their niece a potato when she was a few months old.

5 – Bodily Fluids

One commenter confesses how comfortable parents will become with the sheer volume of bodily fluids, like poop and vomit, they deal with daily. They never realized how messy children would be. At some point, parents became used to it. One day you'll get to the point that you are covered in vomit and feces and nearly notice.

6 – This Too Shall Pass

Someone recalls that everything is a phase and that this too shall pass. The commenter suggests keeping this in mind since the kids will be out of the house in 18 short years. Even though it's a clique to say time flies, it's disgustingly true. Parents should not take a single second for granted.

7 – Taking a Break Is Warranted

One person writes that if your baby is crying and you've done everything you can to get them to stop, you should put them in their crib safely and walk away to gather yourself and take a break. Then, they recommend going back in a few minutes. You are only human, and taking a break will save your sanity.

It's also a good idea to take a shower and do some cleaning. To reduce instances of shaking a baby, sleep-deprived and worn down parents are wise to walk away.

8 – You Are Going to Cry a Lot

Someone states that you will cry a lot and doubt yourself constantly. You will be more frustrated than ever, but remember, you were given this baby because you have something to give them that no one else can.

Regardless of how many times you think you have failed as a parent, you are their hero, and they will love you and look at you like you put the stars in the sky. This person suggests letting that soak in to gain strength.

9 – Teaching Moments

A forum user claims that any of those teaching moments you think will have an impression on your kids are a waste of time and effort. The kids are not paying attention to any metaphor you think you are teaching.

Although kids will remember these little moments, so it's essential to relax, sit back, and remember that more will rub off on them than you think.

10 – Teenagers Are a Pain in The Rear

A person shares that although everyone talks about how hard it is to have a baby, babies are easy. It's teenagers that are a pain in the rear.

They compare kids to video games by saying the longer you play, the harder the levels get, and the downloadable content gets more expensive.

This person adds that the conversation with non-player characters gets repetitive, and hopefully, you complete the “they moved out” campaign before you run out of lives to enjoy your loot.

Another aggress that that metaphor sums it up and that every development step prepares you for the next step, although nothing can prepare you for the carnage until you hit the teenage years.

The personality traits you hate, even the small ones, are amplified in the teen years. One person writes that a kid's competitiveness is cute as a nine-year-old but absolutely horrible as a 16-year-old. The stubbornness of an 11-year-old feels quaint compared to that of a 17-year-old.

We hope you enjoyed the list of things people should have told parents before they had their kids!

Source: Reddit.