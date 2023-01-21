Parents Refuse To Give Film Major Daughter Education Fund But Give Son College Fund for His Major

A 54-year-old Reddit dad u/JacquesBN has two kids with his 52-year-old wife, a 23-year-old daughter and a 21-year-old son.

His generous parents set up education funds for both of their grandchildren. He and his wife had expected their kids to go to college and later on, graduate school, and to them – because he has a PhD and his wife has a Master's – the plan made sense.

They decided against using the funds for their kids' undergraduate degrees and kept the money away from them.

His daughter had always been leaning towards the liberal arts, while his son was more into the STEM programs. He and his wife had been worried about their daughter's ability to get a job, but she insisted on going to school to study music and film in college.

His daughter got accepted into some top schools and decided to attend the expensive one. She also landed some scholarships that covered almost all of her tuition, while everything else was her responsibility.

She was able to get a small apartment she shared with her friends off-campus, in a not-so-nice area, she finished school (without the education fund), and got a job. Though, it didn't pay the huge bucks, she didn't mind because she enjoyed it, and that was the end of the idea of attending graduate school.

On the other hand, his son went into engineering, but he too had no intention of attending graduate school. This OP said he and his wife were disappointed, but they accepted it since he already had a good chance of getting a good job when he completed school.

This is the part where the story gets complicated. According to him, his son didn't receive as many scholarships as his daughter and so they (he and his wife) decided to use his education fund to cover his tuition and living expenses.

His son was able to get a nice apartment alone, close to his school. OP said this was important, because “his classes are so demanding and he needs a comfortable space to work.”

OP's daughter got confused when she saw how well her brother was living. When she made enquiries on how he could afford everything, he then told her about the education fund for the first time.

What About Her Fund?

His daughter called and asked about hers, and they told her about the education fund and how they didn't use hers because they were hoping she would attend graduate school.

OP said his daughter seemed hurt and asked if she could get hers. He replied, explaining:

“There would be a fee to simply withdraw the money for non-education uses, and if we chose to do that it would belong to her grandparents so they could put it towards their own use.”

He said that she had been quiet and short when replying to their texts and had not answered their calls since then. OP concluded by saying,

“I know that it seems unfair to her, but it's not really her money in the first place and she's no longer in college. Plus, her brother only received it for educational purposes and it wouldn't be right for her to just have it to spend now.”

Life Isn't Fair

They definitely think that OP and his wife are TA. User u/Dinosaur_Doctor said,

“YTA and I'm surprised between your PhD and Masters degrees you couldn't figure that out.”

Another user u/kindcrow was not giving OP any chance, the user believed they judged their daughter based on her educational choices,

“And the worst part was that the daughter was PUNISHED for getting scholarships and had to live in a bad area with roommates while the son had a nice apartment on his own in a good area.”

“Part of this is, I believe, judgment against her choice of going into the humanities as opposed to her brother who went into engineering (and the implication that his studies were more rigorous).”

“The other part of this is their misogyny. They believe their son is more important than their daughter.”

User u/ugh0000000 commented with a straight-up YTA:

“So let me get this right…your daughter attended college and had a scholarship. Your son attended college with no scholarship. You chose to not let your daughter use her college fund for everything that her scholarship didn’t cover and you let your son use his for everything. The college fund you said “wasn’t even her money” but isn’t yours either!! What exactly do YOU plan to do with HER college money? YTA FOR THIS.”

Do you think the parents are TAs for doing what they did?

